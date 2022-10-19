ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Checklist: When is the right time to move into senior living?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Whether you or a loved one are approaching retirement or have an aging loved one who may soon need care, you may have begun to think about the future. One of the biggest questions when planning for life down the road is when the appropriate time to settle into a senior living community is.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Williams Kitchen & Bath has product in stock & ready

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re thinking of doing a kitchen or bath remodel – the thought of product delays could be daunting. They offer thousands of cabinets and have them in stock and ready for delivery so there is no need to wait weeks and weeks for product. They also offer expert design services and partner with you to understand your ideas, needs, lifestyle and of course your budget.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Corporate Caterers can cater your next event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Food is typically one of the most important things at events, large or small. Corporate Caterers has been in business for 25 years and recently opened its first Michigan location. Corporate Caterers is excited to be offering services within a 50-mile radius of Grand...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Fresh Thyme opens newly remodeled location

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fresh Thyme Market is showing off it’s newly remodeled Grand Rapids location after undergoing a big renovation. Spanning to be 30,000 square feet, the Grand Rapids store will provide the community with a one-stop shop destination and over 4,000 new items store wide including sushi offerings, beer, wine and liquor products, and an abundance of vibrant blooms!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

A treatment plan for pain tailored to your needs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you suffer from pain, you know it can consume your life, but it doesn’t have to be that way. We’re taking you to Haven Spine and Pain today, where their goal is to treat your physical, mental and emotional aspects of pain in addition to the root cause of it. They work with you to create a treatment plan tailored specifically to you. They also have a policy of seeing new patients with one week from the time you set an appointment. They sit down with you for a 45 minute consultation and create a care plan, without needing a referral.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Trunk or treat at TerryTown RV Superstore tomorrow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Here’s a great family event coming up ahead of Halloween! TerryTown RV Superstore is hosting a Trunk or Treat event this weekend!. The fun kicks off at 2pm and goes until 5pm with something for the whole family. Kids can wear their costume and explore their giant indoor warehouse showroom as they follow clues to Halloween candy stations throughout the display!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

The impact that restorations can have on your smile

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Having a smile we love and want to show off is so important to most of us, it really gives us a boost of confidence. If you’re looking to improve your smile, there’s no time like the present! Dr. Betsy Bakeman and she joins us today with one of her patients, Lynnae. Lynnae never liked the color of her teeth and with the additional chipping and wear, the decision was to restore the 10 upper front teeth with conservative porcelain restorations. Most of the restorations were seated prior to her daughter’s wedding but a couple of teeth were still in provisional restorations so they could have the porcelain be ideal. The point is that provisional restorations can and should look very good.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Everyday Chef & Wife to rebrand, open storefront

A new business is set to open in the former Cherry Deli space in the East Hills neighborhood. Jason and Kate McClearen said Tuesday, Oct. 17, they plan to open a brick and mortar outlet for The Everyday Chef & Wife in the former Cherry Deli space, 834 Cherry St. SE.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Blimpie and Daisy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Looking to adopt a dog? The Kent County Animal Shelter has many looking for homes, including this week’s featured adoptable pets. Blimpie is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. He’s an active go-getter who loves nothing more in life than tennis balls. While he does like to play fetch, the shelter said he is good at entertaining himself.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Gentex makes a difference through new initiatives

A local manufacturer seeks to impact the community by way of its new philanthropic organization and a new scholarship program. Gentex, the Zeeland-based manufacturer and supplier of automotive vision systems, recently established a new charitable giving nonprofit called the Gentex Foundation in addition to a new scholarship for female high school seniors pursuing a degree in science, technology, engineering or math (STEM).
ZEELAND, MI
WOOD

Restaurants: Minimum wage hike would be damaging blow to industry

If minimum wage increases go into effect in February, it would be “devastating” for businesses, the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association says. (Oct. 20, 2022) Restaurants: Minimum wage hike would be damaging …. If minimum wage increases go into effect in February, it would be “devastating” for businesses,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Haunted houses & spooky attractions to visit in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — Spooky season is officially upon us! If you enjoy jump scares, screaming endlessly, and anticipating terror, grab your “brave” group of friends and loved ones and check out these haunted attractions across West Michigan if you dare!. Prepare to be scared!
KALAMAZOO, MI
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Kentwood, MI

Prepare your tastebuds, as Kentwood is home to a number of exceptional restaurants serving quality and unique dishes. This town may be a small suburb in Grand Rapids, but it is packed with surprises and tasty treats. Read on and discover these thirteen best restaurants in Kentwood, MI!. 1. Outback...
KENTWOOD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy