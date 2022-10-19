Read full article on original website
Doncic, Wood Star as Mavs Blow Out Grizzlies in Home Opener
The Dallas Mavericks bounced back from their season-opening loss the Phoenix Suns by blowing out the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Center on Saturday night. Luka Doncic and Christian Wood couldn't be stopped.
Dallas Mavericks score 138 in win over Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies played a clunker on Saturday in Dallas. Luka Doncic scored 32 points in a dominant 137-96 Dallas win. Related story: Box score: Mavericks 137, Grizzlies 96
NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Shows Off His Mind-Blowing Physique At The Gym, NBA Fans Erupt On Twitter
NBA fans marveled at Shaquille O'Neal's physique as they felt he could probably help out the Los Angeles Lakers on the court.
Adam Silver: NBA 'paying particular attention' to tanking this season
Commissioner Adam Silver says the NBA is keeping a close eye on tanking this season while conceding that he understands why teams might do it with a better shot at landing a generational prospect like Victor Wembanyama, reports ESPN’s Baxter Holmes. “We put teams on notice,” Silver said. “We’re...
Zach LaVine to make season debut Saturday after missing first two games
Two-time All-Star Zach LaVine will make his regular-season debut on Saturday against the Cavaliers after missing the Bulls first two games, writes Joe Cowley of The Chicago Sun-Times. LaVine has been dealing with left knee soreness, and the issue isn’t a new one, as he had knee problems most of last season and underwent arthroscopic surgery during the offseason.
And-Ones: Breakout Candidates, Wembanyama, Thornwell
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype polled 20 NBA executives on their top three breakout candidates for the 2022/23 season and found that Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey was the most popular pick. While I’d argue that last season represented a breakout year for Maxey, some executives have far higher expectations for him going forward.
Report: Lakers considering adding Maurice Harkless after workout, meeting
The Lakers “have given some internal consideration” to signing free agent forward Maurice Harkless to address their lack of wing depth, as Marc Stein writes at Substack. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium (Twitter link), the Lakers hosted Harkless for a workout and meeting this week.
Are Packers eyeing Steelers WR Chase Claypool ahead of trade deadline?
As the Nov. 1 trade deadline approaches, Steelers third-year WR Chase Claypool finds his name popping up in trade chatter. Could he end up with the Packers?. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes a trade for Claypool has been in play since before the draft, and a team to keep an eye on is the Green Bay Packers, who are reportedly "all in" on the receiver.
