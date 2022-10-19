ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoops Rumors

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Adam Silver: NBA 'paying particular attention' to tanking this season

Commissioner Adam Silver says the NBA is keeping a close eye on tanking this season while conceding that he understands why teams might do it with a better shot at landing a generational prospect like Victor Wembanyama, reports ESPN’s Baxter Holmes. “We put teams on notice,” Silver said. “We’re...
Hoops Rumors

Zach LaVine to make season debut Saturday after missing first two games

Two-time All-Star Zach LaVine will make his regular-season debut on Saturday against the Cavaliers after missing the Bulls first two games, writes Joe Cowley of The Chicago Sun-Times. LaVine has been dealing with left knee soreness, and the issue isn’t a new one, as he had knee problems most of last season and underwent arthroscopic surgery during the offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Breakout Candidates, Wembanyama, Thornwell

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype polled 20 NBA executives on their top three breakout candidates for the 2022/23 season and found that Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey was the most popular pick. While I’d argue that last season represented a breakout year for Maxey, some executives have far higher expectations for him going forward.
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
938K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy