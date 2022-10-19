As the Nov. 1 trade deadline approaches, Steelers third-year WR Chase Claypool finds his name popping up in trade chatter. Could he end up with the Packers?. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes a trade for Claypool has been in play since before the draft, and a team to keep an eye on is the Green Bay Packers, who are reportedly "all in" on the receiver.

