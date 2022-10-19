Read full article on original website
wnmufm.org
Officials continue recovery efforts at Menominee fire site
MENOMINEE, MI— Cleanup at the Menominee warehouse fire is increasing. Officials say firefighters have been identifying and extinguishing smoldering hot spots and demolition and debris removal is well underway. The EPA is reducing the number of air monitoring and sampling sites as the potential threat of air impact from...
wnmufm.org
Bomb threat called in to Escanaba school
ESCANABA, MI— On Wednesday, 10/19/22 at 9:49 a.m., Delta County Central Dispatch received a call from a subject claiming a bomb may have been planted at the Escanaba High School. Escanaba Public Safety responded and worked with school officials and it was decided the Escanaba Area Schools would be...
