judy van coevering
3d ago
big Ed is a controlling, narcissistic baby and should get way more therapy before attempting a relationship.. . and date someone your own age.... young girls are NOT in love with you.... wake up
Susie Say
3d ago
yuck he should be feeling honored that any female would be seen with him,, instead he trashes and thinks he is some popular idol,, gagging here. 🤮🤢🤮
no negativity
3d ago
age diff is way to much. comes off as a father figure when he speaks. they both need to go their separate ways. Ed now we all know why you've been alone for so long...leave the pup alone too.
