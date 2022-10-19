Read full article on original website
This Yankees Fan Took a Giant L Last Night at Minute Maid Park
Ex-Astros slugger talks ‘dicey’ Yankee Stadium outfield atmosphere
It’s not easy playing at Yankee Stadium. One right fielder can attest to that. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Josh Reddick, who spent four years with the Houston Astros, took many trips to the Bronx during his 13-year career and became familiar with the heckles from New York fans as he manned the outfield at Yankee Stadium.
Alex Cora Sends Warning To Yankees Fans About Taunting Astros
Alex Cora had a warning for Yankees fans: Don’t taunt the Astros. The Boston Red Sox manager knows firsthand the consequences that can come from taunting Houston. Just last year, Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after getting Carlos Correa out in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series. Boston went on to win the game, but the Astros bounced back with four straight wins to advance to the World Series.
Phillies vs. Padres: TV channel, time, prediction, live stream, odds, starting pitchers for NLCS Game 3
The Philadelphia Phillies haven't hosted an NLCS game since being eliminated by the Giants in Game 6 on Oct. 23, 2010. Just about 12 years later on Friday, they'll finally get another one. Expect the ballpark to be rocking. They'll play host to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series.
What Astros’ Jose Altuve and field-crashing fan talked about before security took over
HOUSTON — The Yankees were three outs from falling into an 0-2 hole in the American League Championship Series on Thursday night when the Minute Maid Park lights dimmed. Out from the Houston Astros’ bullpen walked closer Ryan Pressly to his entrance song, Johnny Cash’s “God’s Gonna Cut You Down.”
Astros Pitcher Missing Game 3 After Unfortunate Accident
With a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the Houston Astros can pretty much start printing their replica pennants if they win Game 3 on Saturday. But an unfortunate accident has forced one Astros pitcher out of that game. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26,...
Everything Dusty Baker said after Houston Astros Game 2 ALCS win over New York Yankees
With a 3-2 win on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros took a 2-0 lead in the ALCS over the New York Yankees. Alex Bregman’s three-run home run in the third inning would provide all of the runs the Houston Astros would need to take care of business in front of their home fans.
Did Jason Varitek’s wife just hint at Red Sox departure?
At this rate, Boston Red Sox fans are going to develop abandonment issues. While still mourning the passing of franchise legend Jerry Remy last October, they bid farewell to Dennis Eckersley, who retired at the end of the season. Could they be about to lose another franchise icon to another team?
WATCH: Padres' Jurickson Profar ejected after arguing crucial check-swing call in NLCS Game 3
The ninth inning of the Philadelphia Phillies' eventual 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Friday was punctuated by a controversial checked-swing call against Jurickson Profar. With a runner on first and no outs, Profar began to offer at a...
Yankees Game One loss falls on the shoulders of Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees lost the ALCS opener against the Astros this evening by a 4-2 score. New York was tasked with taking on soon to be three-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander and they countered with Jameson Taillon. Aaron Boone’s decision making was called into question before the...
MLB world reacts to Texas Rangers managerial hire
The Texas Rangers haven’t finished above .500 since 2016, which was also the last time they made the MLB Playoffs. As a result, the Rangers were in for a new manager and they hired a three-time World Series champion in the hopes he’ll turn things around. The Rangers...
Yankee fans disappointed by ALCS Game 3 loss at home
NEW YORK -- The Yankees were routed by the Astros as they returned home to the Bronx for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday, disappointing the fans who flocked to Yankee Stadium.Decked out in their Yankees gear, fans were optimistic walking into the stadium for Saturday's game against the Houston Astros."We got the city out. We're finna win this. We're finna go big, go home, right? Right," one fan said."It has to happen. We don't have a choice," another fan said.Unfortunately, it didn't happen, and the tune quickly changed."Disgusted. It took us 13 years to get...
Yankees-Astros score: Live updates from ALCS Game 3 as Gerrit Cole, Cristian Javier take the mound
The ALCS shifts to Yankee Stadium and continues with Game 3 on Saturday night. The Houston Astros won Games 1 and 2 at home in Minute Maid Park, and while they were close games, wins are wins, and the Astros now hold a 2-0 series lead over the New York Yankees. Historically, teams with a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 85 percent of the time. Here's how you can watch Game 3.
Juan Soto under fire for defensive miscues in NLDS Game 3
The San Diego Padres may be digging in their pockets for the receipt on Juan Soto after Friday’s contest. The Padres outfielder Soto had a miserable night in the field during Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto misplayed a base hit by Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott in the second inning, allowing Stott to take an extra base.
Terry Francona will return to manage Cleveland Guardians in 2023
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona will return for the 2023 season, the team announced on Friday, just days after being eliminated in the American League Division Series by the New York Yankees. Francona, 63, will be in his 11th season with the Guardians. He'd led the club to a winning...
Astros' Ryan Pressly: Secures save in Game 1
Pressly earned the save during Game 1 of the ALCS, pitching 1.1 innings and allowing zero hits and zero walks while striking out two in the 4-2 win over the Yankees. Pressly entered the game in the eighth inning and struck out Matt Carpenter to get the Astros out of a jam. In the ninth, he needed only 10 pitches to close out Harrison Bader, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Jose Trevino. Facing the bottom of the Yankees' order, the 33-year-old Texan delivered 10 straight pitches in the strike zone, showing a clear effort to be aggressive. This marked Pressly's second save in the postseason and his 35th of the year in 39 opportunities. Pressly's reliability toward the end of the season has been impressive -- he has converted 14 consecutive save opportunities.
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Sitting down for Game 2
Trevino isn't in the lineup for the Yankees' ALCS matchup with the Astros on Thursday. After getting off to a 1-for-15 start to the postseason, Trevino will get a day off to regroup. Kyle Higashioka will take his spot behind the dish and bat seventh.
Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Solo shot in Game 1
Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALCS. Gurriel broke the tie with a solo shot to left off Clarke Schmidt in the bottom of the sixth inning. The 38-year-old righty is now 6-for-19 with two homers in the 2022 postseason. Gurriel had a down year in 2022, hitting only .242 with eight homers after he compiled 15 round trippers and a .319 batting average in 2021. Nonetheless, Gurriel has nearly 300 postseason at-bats and will look to use that experience to his benefit as the ALCS progresses.
Astros' Trey Mancini: On bench again
Mancini is not in the lineup for Game 2 of the ALCS versus the Yankees on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. The 30-year-old sat for the series opener Wednesday and didn't make an appearance off the bench, and he won't join the lineup for Game 2. Mancini appeared in 51 games for Houston this season after being acquired at the trade deadline and posted a .622 OPS with eight home runs and 22 RBI. Aledmys Diaz will receive another start in left field while Yordan Alvarez serves as the designated hitter.
Padres vs. Phillies score: Live updates as Manny Machado and San Diego strike early in NLCS Game 4
The San Diego Padres are trying to bounce back in the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies in Saturday night's Game 4. The Phillies retook the series lead (2-1) with a Game 3 win at home on Friday, but the Padres jumped out to a big advantage early in Game 4. Manny Machado hit a solo homer, Brandon Drury added a two-run double and San Diego scored four runs in the first inning to chase Phillies starter Bailey Falter.
