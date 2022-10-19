ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana congressional incumbents raise $60 million to protect seats in Nov. 8 election

By Greg Hilburn, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36vkAc_0ieyqveI00

Louisiana's incumbent members of Congress have raised more than $60 million to protect their seats, giving them the ability to reach virtually every voter by blanketing the TV airwaves with campaign ads before the Nov. 8 election.

Republican Sen. John Kennedy has broken all Louisiana records by raising $36.3 million, but incumbent Republican U.S. Reps. Garret Graves, Julia Letlow and Steve Scalise have raised $1.75 million or more (Scalise has raised $18.1 million), incumbent Democratic Rep. Troy Carter has raised $2.93 million and Republican U.S Rep. Clay Higgins has raised $870,819.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Luke Mixon has managed to raise $1.8 million and buy spots in every major Louisiana TV market and Holden Hoggatt, a Republican challenging Higgins, has raised enough for a TV presence in the 3rd Congressional District, but so far no other challengers have any significant presence on paid TV.

But that doesn't mean those who can't afford TV can't reach voters on other platforms.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Gary Chambers Jr. has been able to raise $1.55 million by generating national buzz and earned TV time through the success of provocative ads like the one of him smoking marijuana that drew millions of views.

Democrat Katie Darling, who's challenging Scalise, had similar success through social media with a campaign ad featuring Darling giving birth to her second child.

Will those millions of social media views translate to votes? We'll find out Nov. 8.

Following are the latest campaign finance reports from the candidates in each congressional race:

U.S. Senate (statewide): Incumbent Republican John Kennedy has raised $36.3 million, a Louisiana record for any campaign, with $15.5 million cash on hand; Luke Mixon, a Democrat, has raised 1.8 million with $590,148 cash on hand; and Gary Chambers, a Democrat, has raised $1.55 million with $20,415 on hand.

First Congressional District (New Orleans suburbs and parts of Bayou country): Incumbent Republican Steve Scalise has raised $18.1 million with $4.7 million cash on hand; and Katie Darling, a Democrat, has raised $36,657 with $8,603 cash on hand.

Second Congressional District (city of New Orleans and parts of Baton Rouge): Incumbent Democrat Troy Carter has raised $2.93 million with $615,058 cash on hand; and Dan Lux, a Republican, has raised $29,915 with $9,227 cash on hand.

Third Congressional District (Acadiana and southwestern Louisiana): Incumbent Republican Clay Higgins has raised $870,819 with $314,102 cash on hand; Holden Hoggatt, a Republican, has raised $140,914 with $79,095 cash on hand; Tia Marie LeBrun, a Democrat, has raised $28,645 with $10,903 cash on hand; and Thomas Layne Payne, a Republican, has raised $13,095 with $3,459 cash on hand.

Fourth Congressional District (Shreveport-Bossier City is the population hub): Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson was unopposed and automatically reelected, but he has raised $1.28 million with $906,346 cash on hand.

Fifth Congressional District (Monroe and Alexandria are the population hubs): Incumbent Republican Julia Letlow has raised $2.63 million with $1.16 million cash on hand; no other candidate filed a report.

Sixth Congressional District (Baton Rouge and Bayou Country): Incumbent Republican Garret Graves raised $1.75 million with $2.6 million cash on hand; no other candidate filed a report.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1

Comments / 4

Related
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Newsweek

Clarence Thomas Could Give Trump Major Win Without a Supreme Court Vote

Legal experts say conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has unilateral authority to restore an outside reviewer's authority to review and potentially withhold 100 documents found at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate from evidence in an ongoing inquiry into whether the former president illegally removed classified materials from the White House.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers and impeccable service, so if you have never visited any of them, make sure you pay them a visit next time you are craving burgers.
LOUISIANA STATE
Talk Radio 960am

Slavery Is On The Ballot In Louisiana This November, But There’s A Problem

What started out as a ballot initiative meant to outlaw slavery from the penal system might actually do the opposite. Several states have put the issue of slavery on the ballot ahead of election day in November. Lawmakers in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont voted to put an amendment to their respective states' constitutions to completely disallow slavery in their states.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy