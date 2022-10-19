Read full article on original website
Town approves 14 drag racing events in Calverton next year, subject to pending sale of site
Plans for 14 drag racing events at the Calverton Enterprise Park next year gained special event approvals from the Riverhead Town Board Tuesday night. The board approved two events for Scramble Inc. in April and 12 events for Pete Scalzo during August, September and October next year. Andre Baxter’s Scramble...
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 20, 2022
Big Bass for the boats on the south shore. Big bluefish on the north shore, plus some albies and stripers. Decent schoolie bite on the south shore beaches. Potential for a sandeel beach bite. New moon on the horizon too. Time to fish very hard!. Excellent tog fishing on the...
27east.com
Search Underway For Missing Kayaker in North haven
A search is underway for Dario Cholula, 32, of Queens, who went out fishing in the area of North Haven on October 19 and did not return. He was last... more. The public hearing required before the Southampton Town Board could suspend the local law restricting ... by Kitty Merrill.
27east.com
Bridge Gardens To Host Open House, Tree Care Walk
Peconic Land Trust’s Bridge Gardens in Bridgehampton will host a family-friendly open house this Saturday afternoon, October 22, with a scavenger hunt and other activities for kids and adults. Summerhill... more. I received a letter from a reader early last fall who had a very simple ... by Andrew...
NBC Philadelphia
Reward Offered in Death of Long Island Boy Who Jumped in Front of SUV to Save Sister
Suffolk County cops shared new details Thursday on an SUV sought in a Long Island hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old girl hurt and her brother, who pushed her out of the vehicle's path to save her life, dead. He was also 13. Tyler Phillips and his sister, Krystal Randolph, were...
'Smoother Roads Are Ahead': $80.1M Long Island Expressway Resurfacing Project Completed
State officials announced that an $80.1 million resurfacing project on the Long Island Expressway was completed one month ahead of schedule. Gov. Kathy Hochul said the project to resurface the LIE from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 in Suffolk County was finished on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 20.
longisland.com
Rocky Point's Pickle Packin' Papa Closing at Year's End
Long Island is losing another small business after decades serving the local community. Popular pickle joint, Pickle Packin’ Papa, is closing at the end of the year, according to a post on their Facebook page. The owner announced yesterday that patrons will only be able to enjoy their pickles until December 31, 2022.
Deerfield Valley News
Route 100 to close for a day for emergency work
Drivers on Route 100 this week have been greeted by this sign. The road will be closed in Wilmington between Stowe Hill Drive and Adams Drive for a culvert replacement. Mike Eldred.
Digging into Moriah’s mining history
On the September day in 1971 when Republic Steel announced it was shuttering its Moriah iron mines for good, its impending departure left deep holes in both the ground and in the soul of a fiercely proud community of recent immigrants who had come to the shores of Lake Champlain to build new lives for themselves — and in the process, helped build a nation.
mynbc5.com
Two people displaced after Schroon Lake fire
SCHROON LAKE, N.Y. — Two people are without a home after a fire in Schroon Lake. The fire happened on Wednesday night at a home on Adirondack Road. Volunteers from the American Red Cross helped the affected residents with shelter, food and clothing. Fire officials still haven't said what...
Suffolk police respond to altercation between teacher and student at Sachem High School North
Suffolk County police were called to Sachem High School North on Thursday due to an altercation that happened between a teacher and student.
WNYT
Bennington County eatery on list of top 100 in New England
A restaurant in Bennington County is one of the top 100 restaurants in New England. That’s according to a new list from Yelp. Moonwink is a Burmese Restaurant that calls Manchester, Vermont home. It comes in at number 57 on the list. The menu includes Burma bowls, noodle dishes...
St. Charles Hospital to host free lecture on acid reflux
Do you suffer from acid reflux/GERD? St. Charles Hospital’s Wisdom Conference Center, 200 Belle Terre Road, Port Jefferson will host a free community lecture on acid reflux on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Presented by Arif Ahmad, MD, FRCS, FACS Director, Acid Reflux and Hiatal Hernia...
iheart.com
New York State DOT Issues Weekend Travel Advisory For Northway
The New York State Department of Transportation has issued a travel advisory that'll impact drivers who need to travel in Saratoga County over the next few days. Starting Friday night at 7:00 pm, the northbound Northway off-ramp at Exit 17 in Moreau is going to be shut down until Monday at 6:00 am. Crews are going to be working on a bridge replacement and interchange reconfiguration project. The on-ramp from northbound Route Nine to the northbound Northway will also be closed during this same time period. For the latest travel information, dial 511, go to 511ny.org or download the 511NY mobile app.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Historians, History Buffs Tell Saratoga County Stories
BALLSTON SPA — Stories of famous and not-so-famous Saratoga County residents to tales of corruption, heroism, and fun entertainment venues will be released as a second volume of stories published by the Saratoga County History Center, covering various topics related to the history of Saratoga County. “Saratoga County Stories,”...
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Police Identify Human Remains Found Downtown as Missing Saratoga Springs Man
Jamestown Police have released the identity of the man whose body was discovered downtown Monday Afternoon. The victim, 51-year old Clarence Kelwaski of Saratoga Springs, was found behind the 100 block of East Second Street. Kelwaski was reported missing from Saratoga Springs on August 11, after he reportedly signed himself...
mynbc5.com
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Centers' newest expansion set to open in the spring
LEBANON, N.H. — Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center is set to open its new Patient Pavilion this spring. The hospital addition is adding 64 single-patient rooms to the hospital. They will be moving some inpatient units closer together, allowing the right teams to share resources. Dartmouth Health will be utilizing...
albanymagic.com
Demolition Has Begun at the old Pier 1 Imports in Clifton Park
Pier 1 Imports once had over 500 stores across the US. This location in Clifton Park shut its doors for good in 2020 – the company filed for bankruptcy and all stores were eventually shut down. However, the location is prime. Located right off Northway Exit 9, next to...
WNYT
Granville man killed in Fort Ann crash
FORT ANN – A Granville man was killed in a one-car crash. James Briggs, 79, of Granville was traveling east on Route 22 in Fort Ann, when his vehicle left the eastbound lane, crossing the westbound lane, and flipping before hitting a tree. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says...
Saratoga Police find missing high schooler
The Saratoga Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing high school student.
