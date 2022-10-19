ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 20, 2022

Big Bass for the boats on the south shore. Big bluefish on the north shore, plus some albies and stripers. Decent schoolie bite on the south shore beaches. Potential for a sandeel beach bite. New moon on the horizon too. Time to fish very hard!. Excellent tog fishing on the...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Search Underway For Missing Kayaker in North haven

A search is underway for Dario Cholula, 32, of Queens, who went out fishing in the area of North Haven on October 19 and did not return. He was last... more. The public hearing required before the Southampton Town Board could suspend the local law restricting ... by Kitty Merrill.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Bridge Gardens To Host Open House, Tree Care Walk

Peconic Land Trust’s Bridge Gardens in Bridgehampton will host a family-friendly open house this Saturday afternoon, October 22, with a scavenger hunt and other activities for kids and adults. Summerhill... more. I received a letter from a reader early last fall who had a very simple ... by Andrew...
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Rocky Point's Pickle Packin' Papa Closing at Year's End

Long Island is losing another small business after decades serving the local community. Popular pickle joint, Pickle Packin’ Papa, is closing at the end of the year, according to a post on their Facebook page. The owner announced yesterday that patrons will only be able to enjoy their pickles until December 31, 2022.
ROCKY POINT, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Digging into Moriah’s mining history

On the September day in 1971 when Republic Steel announced it was shuttering its Moriah iron mines for good, its impending departure left deep holes in both the ground and in the soul of a fiercely proud community of recent immigrants who had come to the shores of Lake Champlain to build new lives for themselves — and in the process, helped build a nation.
MORIAH, NY
mynbc5.com

Two people displaced after Schroon Lake fire

SCHROON LAKE, N.Y. — Two people are without a home after a fire in Schroon Lake. The fire happened on Wednesday night at a home on Adirondack Road. Volunteers from the American Red Cross helped the affected residents with shelter, food and clothing. Fire officials still haven't said what...
SCHROON LAKE, NY
iheart.com

New York State DOT Issues Weekend Travel Advisory For Northway

The New York State Department of Transportation has issued a travel advisory that'll impact drivers who need to travel in Saratoga County over the next few days. Starting Friday night at 7:00 pm, the northbound Northway off-ramp at Exit 17 in Moreau is going to be shut down until Monday at 6:00 am. Crews are going to be working on a bridge replacement and interchange reconfiguration project. The on-ramp from northbound Route Nine to the northbound Northway will also be closed during this same time period. For the latest travel information, dial 511, go to 511ny.org or download the 511NY mobile app.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Historians, History Buffs Tell Saratoga County Stories

BALLSTON SPA — Stories of famous and not-so-famous Saratoga County residents to tales of corruption, heroism, and fun entertainment venues will be released as a second volume of stories published by the Saratoga County History Center, covering various topics related to the history of Saratoga County. “Saratoga County Stories,”...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
albanymagic.com

Demolition Has Begun at the old Pier 1 Imports in Clifton Park

Pier 1 Imports once had over 500 stores across the US. This location in Clifton Park shut its doors for good in 2020 – the company filed for bankruptcy and all stores were eventually shut down. However, the location is prime. Located right off Northway Exit 9, next to...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Granville man killed in Fort Ann crash

FORT ANN – A Granville man was killed in a one-car crash. James Briggs, 79, of Granville was traveling east on Route 22 in Fort Ann, when his vehicle left the eastbound lane, crossing the westbound lane, and flipping before hitting a tree. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says...
FORT ANN, NY

