Robstown, TX

What we know about the Trump rally in Robstown: Dan Patrick, Ken Paxton among guest speakers

By Nate Chute and Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 3 days ago

Donald Trump is coming to South Texas for a rally on Saturday, just days before early voting starts in the midterm elections.

In an advisory, Trump said he is holding the rally to "advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters" and highlight candidates. He is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds.

Five high-profile guest speakers are set to join Trump during the rally, including Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep Michael Cloud, R-Victoria.

Gov. Greg Abbott, who is seeking a third term in the November election, said in a statement that he will not be in attendance because he'll be at a campaign event in Florida.

Robstown was likely chosen as a destination because at least two South Texas congressional districts that have been a Democratic stronghold for generations are considered to be in play.

They include the 34th District where Democratic U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez is in a tight race with Republican Mayra Flores, who is also an incumbent. The newly redrawn 15th district is also considered competitive, with Republican Monica De La Cruz, who narrowly lost her run for Congress two years ago, facing Democrat Michelle Vallejo.

Trump won Texas in 2016 and 2020 and has hinted about plans to run for the presidency again in 2024.

On Saturday morning, law enforcement will close off access to County Road 40, the back road leading to the fairgrounds. Those going to the fairgrounds must enter from U.S. Highway 77.

If you want tickets, you'll need to reserve them. Here's how and what to know about the rally.

How to get tickets for Trump's Robstown rally

Tickets can be reserved on the event page of Trump's website. Only one ticket can be reserved per registrant. Including your name, email, mobile, ZIP code and state of residence is required.

What's the schedule for the rally?

The parking lot and registration for the event will open at the fairgrounds at 8 a.m.

Doors will open at 2 p.m. and guest speakers will begin delivering remarks at 4 p.m. At 7 p.m. Trump is scheduled to begin delivering remarks.

Who are the guest speakers?

The special guests are Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick; Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton; U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Victoria; Tom Homan, former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; and Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, according to an email from Trump's Save America PAC.

Abbott, who was in Corpus Christi on Thursday for a news conference on border security, will not attend the rally. He is also scheduled to back in Corpus Christi on Oct. 27 for a rally at Brewster Street Icehouse.

"I welcome President Trump back to Texas, though I won't be able to welcome him personally since I will be out-of-state for a pre-planned fundraising trip to Florida," Abbott said in a written statement.

Will law enforcement be at the fairgrounds?

The lead agency in charge of site security will be the Secret Service, which held venue walk-throughs and meetings with local law enforcement, according to Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper.

Beginning at 8 a.m., law enforcement will close off access to County Road 40, the back road leading to the fairgrounds. The road will be reserved as an emergency route. Those going to the fairgrounds must enter from U.S. Highway 77.

The rally will be located inside of a secured, fenced area. There will be metal detectors and signage for items that will not be allowed inside the venue, including weapons, food and lawn chairs.

Robstown Police Department officers will provide security at the rally, while the Corpus Christi Police Department and the Nueces County Sheriff's Office will assist, according to CCPD and Hooper.

SAXET Gun Show scheduled for same day at fairgrounds in Robstown

A gun show is scheduled to take place at the fairgrounds this weekend. According to the facility's website, the SAXET Gun show will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The event advertises having a variety of "firearms, accessories, ammunition, knives, tactical gear, hunting, and target sports products, worthwhile organizations."

What am I not allowed to bring to a Trump rally?

The Secret Service previously released this list of items that would not be permitted at Trump rallies:

  • Aerosols
  • Ammunition
  • Animals (other than service/guide animals)
  • Backpacks, bags exceeding size restrictions
  • Bicycles
  • Balloons
  • Coolers
  • Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
  • Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)
  • Firearms
  • Glass, thermal, or metal containers
  • Knives (of any kind)
  • Laser pointers
  • Mace and/or pepper spray
  • Packages
  • Selfie sticks
  • Structures
  • Signs exceeding the size restrictions (20 feet by 3 feet by 1/4 inch)
  • Supports for signs/placards
  • Toy guns
  • Recreational motorized mobility devices
  • Weapons of any kind
  • Any other items determined to be potential safety hazards

What is the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds' capacity?

Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds hosts several events annually, from weddings to rodeos and much more. It is owned by Nueces County.

The facility on site with largest capacity is Central Pavilion Arena. The 35,000-square-foot arena opened in 2007 and has 1,900 bleacher seating. On the floor space, up to 1,000 seats can also used, according to the fairgrounds' facility guide.

Rio Frio
3d ago

How come people that mock children for participation trophies, keep attending rallies for the man that came in second in a two person race?

