Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: The CBD Curators
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT The CBD...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in New Canaan and Greenwich: Forme Barre Fitness
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Forme Barre...
hamlethub.com
Abilis is Hiring! Job Fair Scheduled for Thursday, November 3
Abilis is hiring! On Wednesday, November 3, Abilis is holding a Job Fair for prospective employees. Those interested in working for Abilis are encouraged to review open positions in advance at abilis.us/get-involved/jobs.html. The Job Fair on Thursday, November 3, is from from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and is open...
hamlethub.com
Miss Confident Celebrates Three Years in Ridgefield on November 5!
Miss Confident, a Boutique for Tweens and Teens, is thrilled to invite the community to its upcoming Third Anniversary Celebration on November 5 from 11AM to 5PM at the Ridgefield shop, located at 17 Danbury Road. Miss Confident features a wide selection of apparel and gifts for Tweens & Teens selected to inspire confidence in growing girls.
hamlethub.com
The Master Networks Tri-State Region Community Council Hosts a Business Expo in support of local charities on October 27
Business Expo and Networking event: – Thursday, October 27th, at Mulino’s Restaurant at Lake Isle Country Club, 660 White Plains RD, Eastchester, NY - Multi-state networking organization, Master Networks Tri-State Region, invites entrepreneurs, business people, and the community to attend their Business Expo and networking event. Proceeds from...
hamlethub.com
Who are the busiest Ridgefield Public School students?
Who are the busiest RPS students? The answer may be the 18-22-year-olds in the RPS Transition Program. Kate, for example, works at Walgreens and ROAR shelter and volunteers at Rock N’ Rescue (pet rescue), and fosters cats. Dylan is a full-time student with three jobs. He dusts at the Ridgefield Library, cleans and wipes windows at the Boys and Girls Club, and makes pizza boxes on Wednesday at Planet Pizza (his favorite of the three).
hamlethub.com
Stamford Museum & Nature Center Relocating Historic Telescope
The Stamford Museum & Nature Center (SM&NC) marked a major milestone in its history this week as it took the first step to relocate its historic Gregory-Maksutov Telescope to the Astronomical Lyceum, a historical telescope museum in Magdalena, New Mexico. Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons joined SM&NC officials on Tuesday to witness the telescope being craned through the dome of the current observatory.
hamlethub.com
The Greenwich Department of Human Services Has a New Logo!
The Greenwich Department of Human Services (GDHS), which supports Greenwich residents in need,has a brand new logo - and it was designed by local students! The winning logo, which is a royal blue circle, has heart icons that represent compassion and empathy and a person embedded in the S that speaks to the core purpose of the department. The logo also features the name and initials of the department, which are meant to assist the community in being able to identify and associate the logo with the essential services the department provides.
hamlethub.com
DART to The Finish Charity Walk Raises $175,000 for Rare Childhood Disease Niemann-Pick type C
The fifth annual DART to The Finish charity walk benefitting Dana’s Angels Research Trust (DART), took place Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Greenwich Point Park in Old Greenwich, and virtually across the country. More than 300 participated and helpedraised more than $175,000, which will go towards supporting crucial research into better treatments, clinical trials and genetic testing for Niemann Pick type C disease (NPC), a very rare childhood disease that is often referred to as Childhood Alzheimer’s.
hamlethub.com
Bernard's Now Taking Thanksgiving Reservations, Take Away Menu Available
Thanksgiving 2022 at Bernard’s - Thursday, November 24. Let Chef Bernard Bouissou prepare an unforgettable meal for you and your loved ones this holiday season - in the restaurant or in your own home!. Online takeaway ordering for Thanksgiving is now live! Order by Tuesday, November 15 for pickup...
hamlethub.com
Patriot Bank Awards Multiple Grants Supporting Housatonic Community College Students
Bridgeport, CT - The Housatonic Community College Foundation (HCCF) announced that Patriot Bank has awarded a $15,000 grant to support student scholarships. The Patriot Bank Scholarship Award will aid students with proven academic performance and demonstrated financial need as they strive to reach their educational goals. Additionally, upon learning about...
hamlethub.com
WCSU’s 12th annual ‘Election Connection’ show streams live on Nov. 8, students present election night coverage of races and key issues
A dedicated student crew at Western Connecticut State University is taking full advantage of their technological tools and social media expertise to present WCSU’s 12th annual “Election Connection” news production providing local coverage of Connecticut races as well as weather updates and exploration of important issues. Since...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield BOS Approves Affordable Housing Plan, Declaration of Open Space, and More
October 19th Board of Selectmen and Special Town Meeting Votes. The Board of Selectmen approved the Affordable Housing Plan in a 3-2 vote. The Affordable Housing Plan can be viewed here. The following were voted on and approved at the Special Town Meeting:. A request to Purchase from the Town...
hamlethub.com
No Swatting Calls Reported at Ridgefield Public Schools
Several schools in Connecticut were on high emergency alert this morning (even on a brief lockdown according to multiple sources including NBC) after receiving threatening calls - all were fake. In her daily e-newsletter, Dr. Susie DaSilva, RPS Superintendent explained, "The intention of swatting is to deceive emergency responders by...
hamlethub.com
Fine Art Photography to Surprise and Delight in Ridgefield
D.Colabella Fine Art Gallery, located at 446 Main Street, is excited to present Between Light and Dark, an exhibition featuring the works of leading NYC fashion photographer Udo Spreitzenbarth. The exhibition will run from November 17–January 14, 2023. An artist VIP reception event and portrait reveal will be by invitation...
hamlethub.com
Tour 67 Whipstick Road Home at Public Open House this Sunday
67 Whipstick Road, Ridgefield - Public Open House on Sunday 10/23 from 1-3pm Picturesque shingle style country home on 1.0 level acre with stone walls and walkways, mature trees and flowering gardens, sprawling yard, lower stone patio, and upper deck offering panoramic views of the peaceful pond bordered by 75 acres of open space.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Main Street Project projected to be complete by November 21
Main Street Project - Working Towards the Finish Line - Project to be Completed During the Next Several Weeks. The Main Street Project continues to move forward with an anticipated completion date of November 21. Construction crews will be working day and night, as necessary, to ensure that the project is completed on time.
hamlethub.com
This week On the Children's Shelf: “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” continues through “The Hollow Trilogy”
Last year, at the Ridgefield Library book sale, I picked up a YA book that takes place in Sleepy Hollow and the author weaves “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” through the story. The book was part of “The Hollow Trilogy” by Jessica Verday (and actually was book 2...
hamlethub.com
New Campaign Aims to Get Out the Vote in Fairfield County
With Election Day less than a month away, Fairfield County’s Community Foundation launched a Get Out the Vote campaign to encourage voters to head to the polls on Nov. 8. The nonpartisan, bilingual campaign features a blend of radio, print and digital advertising as well as media outreach to inform voters from every sector of the community. The effort also will partner with local organizations to reach individuals whose voices have traditionally been underrepresented in the political process.
hamlethub.com
Dancing Stars of Greenwich Charity Dance-Off Wowed and Raised $144,000 for Abilis
Dancers twirled and tangoed, did the rumba and cha cha cha at the fourth annual Dancing Stars of Greenwich charity dance-off on September 17, presented by Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Greenwich in support of Abilis. Abilis is a Fairfield County-based nonprofit organization that provides services and supports for more than 800 individuals with disabilities and their families. More than $144,000 was raised for Abilis from the event that will support Abilis’ programs and services throughout Fairfield County.
