Which of us – early birds or night owls – have better health prospects? A recent study indicates night owls are at a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and social dysfunction. Night owls were less active physically, had lower aerobic fitness, and burned less fat than early birds in the study. Additionally, night owls were more likely to be more insulin-resistant, meaning it took more insulin for their muscles to be able to get energized, according to the study published Sept. 19 in the Experimental Physiology journal.

11 MINUTES AGO