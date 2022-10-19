ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Tri-City Herald

Packers Elevate Outside Linebacker for Sunday vs. Commanders

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are elevating outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game at the Washington Commanders. The Packers are thin at outside linebacker. One of the three backups, core special-teams player Tipa Galeai, was placed on injured reserve (hamstring) last week.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Bears In It for the Long Haul with Justin Fields

All the hand-wringing and fretting throughout Bears Nation over why Justin Fields hasn't yet developed into a winning playmaker, and the thought the team will give up on him because they're losing games this year is completely absurd. Really, it's beyond absurd. It reflects how little people have learned from...
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks vs. Chargers GAMEDAY Preview

The Seattle Seahawks travel to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday from Sofi Stadium. The Seahawks are fresh off a division win vs. the Arizona Cardinals which improves Seattle to 3-3 on the season, currently tied with the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams at the top of the NFC West division.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Aidan Hutchinson: Lions Used to People “Throwing Us Away”

Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson is aware of just how critical fans of the team can actually be. With elevated expectations heading into the season, the team has only one victory in five attempts to start the 2022 NFL season. After a disappointing start to the season, the...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

McCaffrey Trade Was Five-Plus Year Plan, Shanahan Jokes

Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey was on the board when the 49ers were on the clock with the No. 3 pick of the 2017 NFL draft. The team opted to take his Cardinal teammate, defensive end Solomon Thomas, instead. That was all part of the plan, coach Kyle Shanahan said he joked to McCaffrey when the two met for the first time on Friday, after the team’s monumental trade for the star running back late Thursday night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Commanders

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers made a series of moves on Saturday, including activating receiver Sammy Watkins from injured reserve. Here’s what it all means. Watkins is back after his four-week stint on injured reserve. He practiced all week and, while he was added to the injury report as questionable, the transaction means he’s going to play – albeit on perhaps a snap count.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Hunter Renfrow Added to Raiders Injury Report

View the original article to see embedded media. Former Clemson star and Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow was listed on the team's injury report with a hip issue. Renfrow was absent from practice on Thursday and his status for Sunday's home game against the Houston Texans. He just returned...
Tri-City Herald

Colts OL Out of the Cellar...Barely

The Indianapolis Colts offensive line found themselves in a very bad position heading into last week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The NFL's highest paid unit at $41.5 million according to Spotrac was graded the worst performing unit in the NFL by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The offensive line had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Giants’ Final Injury Report: Ojulari, Ximines Out

The New York Giants will be without outside linebackers Azeez Ojulari (calf) and Oshane Ximines (quad) this weekend when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ojulari has missed the team's last three games with his calf injury and has appeared in just two contests--Weeks 3 (Dallas) and 4 (Chicago)--this year. In those games, he's posted one sack and two tackles.

