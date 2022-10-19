ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Parking to blame for popular ice cream shop vacating downtown P’burg, owner says

A popular ice cream shop known just as much for its creativity as its cool treats is leaving downtown Phillipsburg. Melt Ice Cream Bar, which opened in May 2021 at 140 S. Main St., will be vacating in February. Owner Wendy Parcell took to the business’ Facebook page Sunday to alert patrons she would not be renewing her lease in 2023. By Monday afternoon, the post generated 158 reactions and 95 comments.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley renters face systemic barriers in eviction courts, new study finds

A new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute found renters only have a 1.3% chance on average of winning eviction cases in the Lehigh Valley. According to the 10-year study on the results of 75,797 eviction filings in Lehigh and Northampton counties, renters increased their chances of winning by as much as 1,200% if they hired an attorney, but the study found fewer than 800 tenants actually paid for legal representation over the same period.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Man who wore clown mask, carried sword to rob store north of Lehigh Valley is arrested, police say

A 39-year-old Monroe County man is charged with robbing a convenience store Oct. 13 while wearing a clown mask and brandishing a samurai sword, Pennsylvania State Police report. William Clancy, of the Albrightsville section of the township, was arrested Saturday after an investigation that included interviews and search warrants, police...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

A look at the local race for new twister-shaped Pa. Senate district | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. House race pits incumbent against Republican and Libertarian | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Aziz, Warren Hills get quick playoff chance to reverse narrow Montville loss

Jayden Aziz and his Warren Hills football teammates face an intriguing challenge in their opening North 2 Group 3 football sectional game Friday night at Montville (7). It will come exactly two weeks after the Blue Streaks lost 27-26 to the Mustangs in a Super Football Conference Liberty Blue Division game. This time, of course, the stakes are a lot higher between the No. 5 sectional seed Warren Hills (4-4) and No. 4 seed Montville (6-3) – the season is on the line.
MONTVILLE, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Suspect accused of head-butting and kicking 1 Easton cop, punching another

An Easton man on probation for carrying a gun without a license is back in county prison, accused of assaulting two Easton police officers. Khayri Altarik Williams, 31, of the 600 block of Ferry Street, is facing 11 charges including two counts of aggravated assault, three counts each of simple assault and harassment, and single counts of criminal trespass and resisting arrest in connection with an incident early Sunday morning on Washington Street in Easton.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehighvalleylive.com editorial on Bethlehem backyard chicken plan missed point | Letter

Lehighvalleylive.com’s recent editorial caught my attention because it misses the point that raising backyard chickens provides a simple way for folks at any income level to enjoy fresh, nutritious eggs — much fresher and more nutritious than you can find in stores. As for the mention of avian flu, didn’t the editors think it was worth mentioning that this is not contagious to humans?
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Charter high school for arts in Bethlehem evacuated after student made threat, police say (UPDATE)

UPDATE: The Bethlehem Police Department on Monday afternoon said a 17-year-old student at the Lehigh Valley Charter School for the Arts made the threat which led to an evacuation earlier in the day. It referred the case to Northampton County’s juvenile probation department, a new Facebook post said. The teenager’s case involves terrorist threats and false reports to law enforcement, police said. They will not identify the student.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Shooting wounds 1 in Allentown, police say

A person was shot Sunday afternoon in Allentown, city police report. The gunfire was reported about 2 p.m. in the 400 block of North Seventh Street, Assistant Chief Michael Becker said. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, Becker said. The three-sentence news release...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
77K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy