Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is TerrifyingTravel MavenHackettstown, NJ
Related
Wisdom from some of the 31 centenarian residents honored in Northampton County
At 99 years old, Theresa Esposito, of Forks Township, is as quick as a whip and evidently not at war with time. She’ll turn 100 years old in December. “I’m very proud of myself,” she said. ”I go on regular walks, with my walker. I dance everyday and I can still thread a needle.”
‘Organized retail theft ring’ hits Lehigh Valley big-box stores leading to highway chase, police say
Bethlehem Township police nearly had two suspects in custody Tuesday night from an “organized retail theft ring” but an ensuing chase on Route 22 eventually ended near the New Jersey border, the chief reports. Officers responded to a call at 6:41 p.m. that two men who previously stole...
Parking to blame for popular ice cream shop vacating downtown P’burg, owner says
A popular ice cream shop known just as much for its creativity as its cool treats is leaving downtown Phillipsburg. Melt Ice Cream Bar, which opened in May 2021 at 140 S. Main St., will be vacating in February. Owner Wendy Parcell took to the business’ Facebook page Sunday to alert patrons she would not be renewing her lease in 2023. By Monday afternoon, the post generated 158 reactions and 95 comments.
Lehigh Valley renters face systemic barriers in eviction courts, new study finds
A new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute found renters only have a 1.3% chance on average of winning eviction cases in the Lehigh Valley. According to the 10-year study on the results of 75,797 eviction filings in Lehigh and Northampton counties, renters increased their chances of winning by as much as 1,200% if they hired an attorney, but the study found fewer than 800 tenants actually paid for legal representation over the same period.
Some Bethlehem council members seem deaf to guidance on ‘backyard chickens’ plan | Letter
As a concerned citizen, I attended the recent Bethlehem Public Safety committee meeting regarding the proposed ordinance for “backyard chickens.” As a Southside resident as well, our backyards are in close proximity to one another. Many of us have dogs and this would preempt the dogs to barking or attacking the chickens.
Man who wore clown mask, carried sword to rob store north of Lehigh Valley is arrested, police say
A 39-year-old Monroe County man is charged with robbing a convenience store Oct. 13 while wearing a clown mask and brandishing a samurai sword, Pennsylvania State Police report. William Clancy, of the Albrightsville section of the township, was arrested Saturday after an investigation that included interviews and search warrants, police...
Allentown school board calls meeting to find interim for fired superintendent
Allentown’s school board will meet Thursday to find a temporary replacement for Superintendent John D. Stanford, whose contract was terminated after less than a year on the job. The special board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the administration building, 31 S. Penn St., according to the district...
A look at the local race for new twister-shaped Pa. Senate district | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
Easton’s mysterious chalk drawings result of one artist’s anonymous quest to bring ‘whimsy’ downtown
If you’ve walked around downtown Easton at all in the last few months, you’re likely aware that the city has been periodically hit by a sparse albeit quite wholesome street artist. The artist’s identity remains a mystery to almost everyone, but their art, at this point, is well-known...
Bethlehem casino patron among 8 banned in Pa. for leaving children unattended
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted Wednesday to ban eight people from Pennsylvania casinos for leaving children unattended while they went onto casino floors, according to a news release from the gaming board. Among those banned was a male patron at the Wind Creek Bethlehem casino, who left a 13-year-old,...
Pa. House race pits incumbent against Republican and Libertarian | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
Aziz, Warren Hills get quick playoff chance to reverse narrow Montville loss
Jayden Aziz and his Warren Hills football teammates face an intriguing challenge in their opening North 2 Group 3 football sectional game Friday night at Montville (7). It will come exactly two weeks after the Blue Streaks lost 27-26 to the Mustangs in a Super Football Conference Liberty Blue Division game. This time, of course, the stakes are a lot higher between the No. 5 sectional seed Warren Hills (4-4) and No. 4 seed Montville (6-3) – the season is on the line.
Are you paying too much for electric and gas from a third-party company? Here’s how to find out.
If you’re concerned about high energy costs in the wake of inflation, the consequences of the war in Ukraine and the coming of the colder months, you might be tempted to give a third-party energy supplier a try. Before you do, make sure you understand what you’re getting into....
Suspect accused of head-butting and kicking 1 Easton cop, punching another
An Easton man on probation for carrying a gun without a license is back in county prison, accused of assaulting two Easton police officers. Khayri Altarik Williams, 31, of the 600 block of Ferry Street, is facing 11 charges including two counts of aggravated assault, three counts each of simple assault and harassment, and single counts of criminal trespass and resisting arrest in connection with an incident early Sunday morning on Washington Street in Easton.
Lehighvalleylive.com editorial on Bethlehem backyard chicken plan missed point | Letter
Lehighvalleylive.com’s recent editorial caught my attention because it misses the point that raising backyard chickens provides a simple way for folks at any income level to enjoy fresh, nutritious eggs — much fresher and more nutritious than you can find in stores. As for the mention of avian flu, didn’t the editors think it was worth mentioning that this is not contagious to humans?
Charter high school for arts in Bethlehem evacuated after student made threat, police say (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The Bethlehem Police Department on Monday afternoon said a 17-year-old student at the Lehigh Valley Charter School for the Arts made the threat which led to an evacuation earlier in the day. It referred the case to Northampton County’s juvenile probation department, a new Facebook post said. The teenager’s case involves terrorist threats and false reports to law enforcement, police said. They will not identify the student.
2 face felony drug charges after morning police action in Easton
Two men face felony drug charges after an investigation by Palmer Township police and the Northampton County Drug Task Force led to two arrest warrants and a search warrant being served just after 6 a.m. Tuesday in a home in the 800 block of Spruce Street in Easton, court papers and authorities say.
Shooting wounds 1 in Allentown, police say
A person was shot Sunday afternoon in Allentown, city police report. The gunfire was reported about 2 p.m. in the 400 block of North Seventh Street, Assistant Chief Michael Becker said. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, Becker said. The three-sentence news release...
Allentown schools superintendent gets $172K severance with contract ending ‘amicably’
Allentown schools Superintendent John Stanford’s separation agreement approved last week by the school board includes a statement describing “no professional misconduct or impropriety” related to his premature departure. The mutual agreement approved 6-3 by the board at its meeting last Thursday, Oct. 20, also outlines a severance...
Bethlehem police say missing man is found (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The man was found, police said. INITIAL REPORTING: Bethlehem police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man, a Facebook post says. The man was last seen about 8 p.m. Saturday, police said. He’s known to visit the Southside Greenway and the Wind Creek Casino,...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
77K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 1