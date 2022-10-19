Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Endured Tough Times During `Redeem Team’ Run
Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade recently spoke about the tough times he had while going through divorce and dealing with an injury. In an interview with the New York Post, he talked about the struggles. “It was a crazy time,” Wade said. “I was going through a lot in...
Jokic, Murray lead Nuggets past Thunder 122-117
DENVER — Nikola Jokic tied Wilt Chamberlain for sixth all-time with his 78th triple-double and Jamal Murray scored 16 points in his first game at Ball Arena in more than 18 months as the Denver Nuggets outlasted the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-117 Saturday night. Murray sank a pair of...
Tri-City Herald
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Magic: Tatum Scores 40, White Has 27, and Boston Prevails in High-Scoring Affair in Orlando
The Celtics improved to 3-0 with a 126-120 victory over Orlando, winning both halves of their back-to-back in the Sunshine State. View the original article to see embedded media. In the win, Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 40 points. As pointed out by NBC Sports Boston, his 104 points...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: Hulu’s “Legacy” Concludes By Recounting The Tragedies And Triumphs Of An Eventful 2019-20 Season
The 10-episode documentary series "Legacy: The True Story Of The L.A. Lakers," helmed by "Training Day" director Antoine Fuqua and executive produced by Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, recently wrapped up its run, airing an excellent concluding episode that covers the latest chapter in the Los Angeles Lakers saga: the LeBron James era.
Tri-City Herald
Pelicans-Hornets Live Game Thread (10/21)
The Pelicans snapped a seven-game losing streak over the Brooklyn Nets in the Pelicans’ season opener. New Orleans started the game on a 20-4 run that took more than half of the first quarter. In the first frame, the Pelicans converted 14-of-28 (.500) from the floor and 3-of-5 (.600) from three-point range, while the Nets only shot 6-of-20 (.300) from the field and 0-of-7 from behind the arc.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers’ Ham Has No Issue With LeBron’s Roster Comments
LeBron James didn’t refrain from pointing out the Lakers’ lack of shooting after the team’s season-opening loss to the Warriors on Tuesday night. Los Angeles went a dreary 10-for-40 (25%) from the three-point line in the 123–109 loss, prompting the 37-year-old forward to be blunt about the team’s current roster construction.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: NBA Insider Shares When He Expects Team to Make Roster Moves
Your Los Angeles Lakers' 2022 season may have officially begun, but the offseason rumors of additional roster moves are far from over. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski joined NBA Countdown to discuss when the Lakers may start to look for potential changes to the roster, most notably surrounding current starting point guard Russell Westbrook.
Tri-City Herald
College Football Week 8 Best Bets, Odds & Predictions: Huge ACC Battle Looms
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Week 8 of college football betting action has a tough act to follow. Last week’s matchups more than delivered on the hype, highlighted by Tennessee’s upset win over Alabama to shift the college football playoff odds significantly. Now the postseason landscape is even more up for grabs, and we’ve got another loaded Saturday on deck to help sort it all out.
Tri-City Herald
Ohio State’s Ryan Day Says Jaxon Smith-Njigba Was On “Pitch Count” Against Iowa
Ohio State junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba made his highly anticipated return from a hamstring injury on Saturday, catching one pass for seven yards in the 54-10 win over Iowa. He appeared to aggravate the injury midway through the second quarter, though, as he came up gingerly on a route...
Tri-City Herald
Why Christian Koloko Has Been a Welcomed Partner for Fred VanVleet
Fred VanVleet isn't wont to role play as Toronto Raptors' general manager very often, leaving those conversations to Bobby Webster and Masai Ujiri, but when it came to the addition of Christian Koloko summer, the 6-foot point guard couldn't have been happier. View the original article to see embedded media.
Capitals erase another third-period deficit, beat Kings 4-3
During the second intermission when they were again trailing by two goals, Washington Capitals players shared with each other a simple message."We said in here, 'We already did it once this year and we can do it again,'" Marcus Johansson said.Then they did. The Capitals erased a second multigoal third-period deficit in a week, beating the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Saturday night."We just kept working hard, I think we executed a little bit better maybe, but we stuck with it," Johansson said.With the memory of a similar comeback Monday against Vancouver fresh, Nic Dowd and John Carlson scored to...
Comments / 0