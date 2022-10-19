ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Lakers: Hulu’s “Legacy” Concludes By Recounting The Tragedies And Triumphs Of An Eventful 2019-20 Season

The 10-episode documentary series "Legacy: The True Story Of The L.A. Lakers," helmed by "Training Day" director Antoine Fuqua and executive produced by Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, recently wrapped up its run, airing an excellent concluding episode that covers the latest chapter in the Los Angeles Lakers saga: the LeBron James era.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Pelicans-Hornets Live Game Thread (10/21)

The Pelicans snapped a seven-game losing streak over the Brooklyn Nets in the Pelicans’ season opener. New Orleans started the game on a 20-4 run that took more than half of the first quarter. In the first frame, the Pelicans converted 14-of-28 (.500) from the floor and 3-of-5 (.600) from three-point range, while the Nets only shot 6-of-20 (.300) from the field and 0-of-7 from behind the arc.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tri-City Herald

Lakers’ Ham Has No Issue With LeBron’s Roster Comments

LeBron James didn’t refrain from pointing out the Lakers’ lack of shooting after the team’s season-opening loss to the Warriors on Tuesday night. Los Angeles went a dreary 10-for-40 (25%) from the three-point line in the 123–109 loss, prompting the 37-year-old forward to be blunt about the team’s current roster construction.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: NBA Insider Shares When He Expects Team to Make Roster Moves

Your Los Angeles Lakers' 2022 season may have officially begun, but the offseason rumors of additional roster moves are far from over. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski joined NBA Countdown to discuss when the Lakers may start to look for potential changes to the roster, most notably surrounding current starting point guard Russell Westbrook.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

College Football Week 8 Best Bets, Odds & Predictions: Huge ACC Battle Looms

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Week 8 of college football betting action has a tough act to follow. Last week’s matchups more than delivered on the hype, highlighted by Tennessee’s upset win over Alabama to shift the college football playoff odds significantly. Now the postseason landscape is even more up for grabs, and we’ve got another loaded Saturday on deck to help sort it all out.
ALABAMA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Why Christian Koloko Has Been a Welcomed Partner for Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet isn't wont to role play as Toronto Raptors' general manager very often, leaving those conversations to Bobby Webster and Masai Ujiri, but when it came to the addition of Christian Koloko summer, the 6-foot point guard couldn't have been happier. View the original article to see embedded media.
CBS LA

Capitals erase another third-period deficit, beat Kings 4-3

 During the second intermission when they were again trailing by two goals, Washington Capitals players shared with each other a simple message."We said in here, 'We already did it once this year and we can do it again,'" Marcus Johansson said.Then they did. The Capitals erased a second multigoal third-period deficit in a week, beating the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Saturday night."We just kept working hard, I think we executed a little bit better maybe, but we stuck with it," Johansson said.With the memory of a similar comeback Monday against Vancouver fresh, Nic Dowd and John Carlson scored to...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy