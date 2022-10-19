Read full article on original website
Springfield City Council turns down another Wyndham proposal
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The Wyndham City Centre in downtown Springfield has been the topic of debate for city council since the summer. On Tuesday night, aldermen denied the petition to rezone that would have allowed the Wyndham to become a hotel and apartment complex. After hours of a...
Sangamon County sorority receives ARISE grant
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Kappa Sigma Zeta chapter in Springfield has been awarded an Activating Relationships in Illinois for Systemic Equitygrant (ARISE) to help further education on the COVID-19 vaccine. Kappa Sigma Zeta in Sangamon County is one of the 18 organizations across the state to receive this...
24 Springfield officers, 1 civilian receive merit awards
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department held its annual award ceremony on Wednesday. The awards were for the work done in the 2021 calendar year. Five different awards were given honoring different aspects of police work. Twenty-four officers were honored at the ceremony as was a civilian...
Memorial Holiday Fest returns to downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Memorial Holiday Fest is returning to Springfield in 2022. The Holiday fest will feature community events on Saturdays and Wednesday evenings between November 26 and December 21 in downtown Springfield. A tree lighting will kick off Memorial Holiday Fest at 4:30 p.m. on November...
Celebrate Halloween at Lincoln Home Historical Site
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Home Historical Site is hosting Turnip Lantern Halloween Folklore and Traditions from Around the World. The event will be from 11 a.m. to noon and from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The event will teach participants all about Halloween...
City asks residents to leave key box for first responders
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Some people have spare keys hidden outside their homes in case they get locked out, but they may have another reason as well. The City of Decatur is asking residents to make sure first responders have access to their property in case of an emergency.
Traffic signal to be removed at 5th and 6th streets
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The traffic lights at 5th Street and Iles Avenue and over on Oberlin Avenue and 6th Street will be permanently removed. This comes after a months-long traffic study that began in May. During that time, the city monitored the traffic flow in the area before...
Dog show at Illinois State Fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Thursday was the start of the Prairie Land Classic Cluster Dog Show. Hundreds of dogs from Central Illinois Kennel Clubs competed in four shows. The dog show is free to the public and will be at the Illinois State Fairgrounds Exposition Building. "I enjoy a...
Police search for suspects in recent suspicious fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Fire Department is investigating a fire from October 16. Officials say the fire was at a home in the 1300 block of North College Street. The Decatur Fire Department asks if you have any information about the fire to call 217-424-2811.
Grain worker killed in Stonington train crash
STONINGTON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. The Christian County Sheriff says the person who died worked for the Legacy Grain Cooperative. We're told the 69-year-old worker was operating some equipment on the tracks and didn't see the engine coming and was hit. The only hazardous material that was some spilled...
Taylorville teacher teaches students to build homes, wins excellence award
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Taylorville Building Trades Instructor Matt Blomquist was honored with the prestigious $50,000 Harbor Freights Tools for Schools Teacher Excellence Award earlier this month. "$35,000 of that goes to our program that we can spend on our program and then $15,000 of that goes to me...
Final gubernatorial debate won't impact race, expert says
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — We are less than three weeks from the midterm election and candidates are doing everything they can to get your vote. On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker and candidate Darren Bailey faced off for the last time before the election. Ken Redfield, a professor at the...
Southeast High School teacher documents school's history
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Each and every week we are highlighting interesting stories from the schools playing in our Friday Night Rivals game of the week. Our AJ Gersh has more on how one staff member at Southeast High School is documenting their school's history.
Fayette County man arrested for possession of meth
BINGHAM, Ill. (WICS) — A Fayette County man is facing possession of meth charges. Bryor Mercer, 21, of Bingham, was arrested on October 20. He's accused of knowingly and unlawfully having possession of less than five grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. If convicted Mercer can face two to...
African Painted Dog at Henson Robinson Zoo dies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Henson Robinson Zoo is mourning the loss of its beloved African Painted Dog. Selous passed away earlier this week after struggling for weeks due to complications from his advanced age. He, along with his mate. first came to Henson Robinson Zoo in 2017. The...
Shelbyville man arrested for possession of meth
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Shelbyville man is facing charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. The charges allege on Thursday, William Brown, 38, knowingly and unlawfully had in his possession less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. If convicted, Brown can face from two to 10 years...
FNR Week 9: Sacred Heart-Griffin at Southeast
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Southeast Spartans take on the Sacred Heart-Griffin Cyclones in our October 21st Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week. You can watch the game live on CW 23, streaming at Newschannel20.com/watch, and on our social media pages!. FNR ROCKSTAR PREVIEW SHOW:. FNR WEEK...
Ken Leonard's Storied Career
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Ken Leonard's storied career has made Sacred Heart Griffin's football team synonymous with winning. A legacy that began back in 1984 when Leonard took over the program. We take a look back at his legendary career, his love for the game, and the true impact he's had on his players.
