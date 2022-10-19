Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRDW-TV
Final sentence handed down in bust of local pill-making ring
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The final defendant of four conspirators in an industrial-level pill-production operation is joining his mother and two other defendants in federal prison. All admitted participating in an operation that used pill presses to package and distribute methamphetamine. Albert “Bossman Chino” Bynoe, 35, of Tucker, was sentenced...
wgac.com
Local Motorcycle Gang Member Sentenced for Trafficking Methamphetamine
A local member of a violent motorcycle gang has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. Fifty-year-old Robert Lewis Coney Jr. of North Augusta, and co-defendant Donnie Lee Curtis of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, were arrested during a drug deal last year in the parking lot of a Grovetown motel.
weisradio.com
Arrest Files For Friday October 21st
Jamie Covington, 35 of Collinsville, charged with Unlawful possession a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, and possession of marijuana 2nd degree by the Centre Police Department. Thomas Darden, 43 of Lagrange, Georgia, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: Wanted suspect caught with drugs during Georgia traffic stop
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - A suspect wanted in Florida and Tennessee is behind bars after Georgia deputies say they caught her with multiple bags of illegal drugs. Officials say on the morning of Oct. 11, Murray County deputies were helping the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Agency with an investigation when they stopped a vehicle in the Spring Place area for a traffic violation.
WRDW-TV
Thomson police get nearly $20K to replace body cameras
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Thomson Police Department will use grants from the federal government and a local utility to update its body cameras for officers. The Thomson Police Department will get $9,825 through the U.S. Justice Department as part of more than $2.8 million being distributed in the federal court system’s Southern District of Georgia.
WRDW-TV
6 arrested, 1 sought after Richmond County narcotics raid
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County narcotics officers arrested seven people and seized over 1,000 fentanyl pills, guns, and other drugs in a narcotics raid on Oct. 4. The subjects were charged with drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute, theft, cruelty to children, and obstruction. According to the Richmond...
WRDW-TV
Man accused of arson and attempted murder in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with arson and aggravated assault on Oct. 18. According to authorities, Charles Allen Thompson, 59, was arrested and charged with arson in the second-degree, and two counts of assault and attempted murder at their residence located in the 900 block of Orange Street in North Augusta.
WRDW-TV
A closer look at baby Travis, Samson’s death investigations
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to follow the suspicious death investigation after a 6-month-old child died at the hospital on Tuesday. The autopsy for Samson Scott was scheduled for Friday. We’re learning more information about this case and the investigation into the death of Samson’s older brother Travis.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Oct. 25
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, October 25. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Antonio Clemments – Theft of Property. Jay’waan Conner – Unlawful Possession Firearm/For Capias, Theft of Property/For Capias, Simple Possession of Marijuana/For Capias, Registration, No...
wfxg.com
WARRANTS: Documents shed light on living conditions of dead 6-month-old
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - New details about the death of 6-month-old Samson Scott. Warrants allege that both of Scott's parents, Tyrone Scott and Salena Taylor, were under the influence of "various substances" while Samson was left alone without food or water for approximately two hours. Warrants detail what type of...
WRDW-TV
One person dead in hit and run in Grovetown
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a hit and run in Grovetown Saturday morning. Just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s office responded to an accident on William Few Parkway at Chastain Place. According to deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s...
WRDW-TV
Driver arrested after Columbia County crash kills 1 person
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died in a crash Thursday in Columbia County, leading to the arrest of a driver, according to authorities. Madrez Jackson of Washington, Ga., was killed in the crash that happened between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday on westbound Interstate 20 near the Appling-Harlem interchange.
mymix1041.com
Man arrested in Bradley County for the October 18th stabbing
The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office has taken a man into custody following a stabbing on Tuesday, Oct. 18th. Police say just after 1:30 a.m., a 911 call was made with reports of a stabbing at a residence on Calhoun Road. When Deputies arrived at the home, they found it...
wfxg.com
Greenbrier High student in possible legal trouble after phone call about gun
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - A Greenbrier High School student may be facing legal trouble after a phone call involving a gun, according to school officials. Greenbrier High sent a notification out to parents Thursday. In it, school administrators say they were notified about a student making a phone call during class to request a firearm from an unknown person. School officials say there was no direct threat made and no firearms have been found on campus.
WRDW-TV
McDuffie County crash briefly sends deputy to hospital
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A car slammed into a McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office vehicle that had stopped behind a disabled commercial vehicle on Interstate 20. The crash briefly sent a deputy to the hospital, but he was quickly released. The crash occurred in the right, eastbound lane of travel...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for October 21
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. The caller advised a man was sleeping in a stairwell. On scene police spoke with the man who was checked for warrants and sent on his way. 22-014529- Ringgold Road- Suspicious Vehicle- The caller advised a dark colored SUV...
WRDW-TV
Man arrested after police pursuit in stolen vehicle
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One Augusta man was arrested and charged after leading deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle. Robert Lamarca, 35, is charged with fleeing/ attempting to elude, carjacking-strongarm, state court bench warrant, reckless driving, and driving while license suspended or revoked, according to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office inmate bookings.
WTVCFOX
Two teenagers arrested in Chattanooga after carjacking, police pursuit ends in crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say two teenagers were behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle, leading police on a brief pursuit that ended in a crash. CPD says the 14-year-old and 15-year-old male suspects carjacked a vehicle near downtown Chattanooga. Police issued a BOLO for the vehicle. Police...
WRDW-TV
Deputies seek pair of suspects in Augusta armed robbery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects for an armed robbery that happened on Oct. 6. B&J Motors called dispatchers after their employee had been robbed at gunpoint when two robbers. Dispatch responded to a call at 3080 Deans Bridge Road in reference...
WRDW-TV
Judge restores Evans business’ alcohol license for now
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The taps are flowing again at an Evans business whose alcohol license was revoked by county commissioners. A judge made the ruling after Stay Social Tap and Table went to court to fight the decision by county officials. The judge’s decision Thursday isn’t the final word,...
Comments / 0