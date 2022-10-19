EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - A Greenbrier High School student may be facing legal trouble after a phone call involving a gun, according to school officials. Greenbrier High sent a notification out to parents Thursday. In it, school administrators say they were notified about a student making a phone call during class to request a firearm from an unknown person. School officials say there was no direct threat made and no firearms have been found on campus.

EVANS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO