Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmrskkok.com
Warriors Finish Off Undefeated Regular Season, Tigers Win Streak Snapped
SAUK CENTRE – Eli Fletcher ran 28 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns to lead Sauk Centre past Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 36-16 on Wednesday night. Matthew Warring was 11-17 for 141 yards and a touchdown, he ran for two scores for the Mainstreeters who led 36-0 before the Tigers got on the board with under 10 minutes remaining in the game.
kmrskkok.com
Cougar Men Play To Scoreless Draw, Women Fall To MLC
MORRIS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris men’s soccer team ended with a 0-0 draw on Thursday afternoon against Martin Luther College. The tie moves the Cougars to 2-9-5 (2-4-5 UMAC) on the season. The first half didn’t result in many chances in either direction. Minnesota Morris...
kmrskkok.com
Carl A. Maas
Carl Maas, age 94, of Odessa, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Ortonville Area Hospital. Visitation for Carl Maas will be on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Mundwiler and Larson Funeral Home in Ortonville, MN.
kmrskkok.com
Fall Choir Concert at UMM on Saturday, 10-22
The University of Minnesota Morris will hosting a Fall Choir Concert at the HFA Recital Hall on Saturday, October 22nd at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $5 for adults, Seniors $1, and students and children get free admission. It will be a dynamic program featuring works by Finzi, Carissimi, Schubert, Paul Simon, and a bit of barbershop!
willmarradio.com
Willmar man seriously injured in crash on Highway 40
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was seriously injured in the crash of a pickup and a beet truck west of Willmar Thursday morning. The state patrol says it happened just before 10 a.m. on Highway 40, 8 miles west of Willmar at Chippewa County Road 2. A pickup driven by 50-year-old Brian Lee Ilgen of Willmar was attempting to turn onto County Road 2 when it was hit by a westbound Peterbilt truck going westbound on Highway 40. Ilgen was airlifted from the scene to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The truck driver, 60-year-old Paul Bonnema of Anacortes Washington was not hurt.
kmrskkok.com
Mary Lou Chamberlain
Mary Chamberlain, age 91 of Benson, Minnesota, formerly of Clontarf, MN, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Scandi Haven Village in Benson, MN. Rosary for Mary Chamberlain will be held Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. followed by. visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with prayer services...
kmrskkok.com
William “Bill” Setzer
William “Bill” Setzer, age 88 of Hoffman, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Prairie Ridge Healthcare in Elbow Lake, MN. Memorial gathering for Bill Setzer will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a 3:30 p.m. service at the Erickson-Smith Funeral Homes in Hoffman, MN, with Pastor Mark Mathews officiating.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
kmrskkok.com
Donald L. Meyer
Donald Meyer, age 87 of Appleton, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Appleton Area Health-Care Center. Visitation for Don Meyer will be on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Appleton, MN. Memorial services for Donald L. Meyer will be...
voiceofalexandria.com
New Amazon delivery center coming to western Minnesota
(Fergus Falls, MN)--Officials say that construction is underway on an Amazon delivery center in Fergus Falls. The nonprofit economic development organization Greater Fergus Falls says the facility is part of the redevelopment of the former Sunmart property on West Lincoln Ave. in Fergus Falls. The facility is likely to create up to 150 new jobs. The 17,000 square-foot facility is set to open in 2023.
voiceofalexandria.com
Student arrested after threatening to "shoot up" school in central Minnesota
(Alexandria, MN)--A Paynesville High School student is reportedly charged with threatening to "shoot up" the school. Matthew Herr-Ramirez, 18, of Grove City, is charged with five counts of threats of violence. '. According to authorities, Herr-Ramirez had been making threats about bringing a gun to school and shooting students and...
voiceofalexandria.com
Cornea transplant a historic first in Alexandria
(Alexandria, MN)--On October 12, Dr. Brent Kramer became the first surgeon to perform a partial thickness corneal transplant (DMEK) in Alexandria, MN. Dr. Deborah Gess Ristvedt and Dr. Timothy Gess joined Dr. Kramer in the operating room for this milestone. Cornea transplants are critical to retaining vision for patients with...
bulletin-news.com
Another rural Minnesota hospital ends labor/delivery services
As rural birth rates decrease, a second hospital in west-central Minnesota is moving its labor and delivery operations to a local partner. According to documents submitted by the CEOs of both facilities during a required virtual hearing held by the Minnesota Department of Health on October 13, Avera Granite Falls is moving its labor and delivery services 30 miles away to Avera Marshall as of January 1, 2023.
kduz.com
Paynesville Student Charged After Allegedly Threatening to Shoot Up School
(KNSI) An 18-year-old from Grove City was arrested and charged after allegedly making threats of a school shooting at Paynesville High School. The criminal complaint says police responded to the High School Monday night and several students said they heard Matthew Paul Herr-Ramirez threaten to shoot people at the school.
willmarradio.com
Traffic signal, J-turn rejected as safety options on Highway 23 at New London
(New London MN-) MnDot says following a community input process, the number of potential improvements for the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9 in New London has been narrowed from four to two. Both the interchange and roundabout concepts showed support from the community and will move forward in the process for further community input. The J-turn and traffic signal concepts are not moving forward.
Comments / 0