FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW Investing $1.7 Billion in South Carolina for EV ProductionTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehiclesZoran BogdanovicSpartanburg, SC
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
NBC San Diego
Customers Battle to Regain Billions in Bitcoin the DOJ Recovered in Its Largest Seizure of Stolen Crypto
When the Justice Department announced it seized billions in stolen cryptocurrency earlier this year, it seemed like great news for victims of a hack that drained around $70 million from customers' accounts on the Bitfinex trading platform in 2016. "It was the biggest relief of my life," said Frankie Cavazos,...
NBC San Diego
Asia's Energy Supply Looks Secure — Even as Europe Scrambles
As Europe struggles with a power shortage, Asia-Pacific's power supply remains secure mainly because it uses a lot of coal, data has shown. Unlike Europe which relies on gas for energy creation, gas makes up a much smaller portion of Asia's power mix. According to the International Energy Agency's latest...
NBC San Diego
Global Supply Chain Woes Have Seen ‘Huge Improvement,' Flexport Founder Says
Global supply chain woes have eased ahead of the holiday season, Flexport founder and co-CEO Ryan Petersen said. Logistics challenges have seen "huge improvement," he said, as ports are less congested and the cost of shipping goods has fallen significantly this year. Flexport topped this year's CNBC Disruptor 50 list.
NBC San Diego
Renewed Threat of Rail Strike Has Supply Chain Managers Ramping Up Contingency Plans
Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED), the third-largest rail union, rejected a labor deal with railroads that the Biden Administration had helped to negotiate. Unions are able to strike starting on Nov. 19 unless Congress intervenes or a deal is reached. A...
NBC San Diego
Europe's $9 Billion Digital Bank N26 Launches Crypto Trading Service Amid Bear Market
N26 Crypto will let users buy and sell 100 tokens including bitcoin and ether. The feature is first launching in Austria. N26 plans to expand it to other markets in the next six months. An N26 executive said interest in cryptocurrencies "remains super high, even in a bear market." European...
NBC San Diego
China-Owned TikTok Denies It Could Use Location Information to Track U.S. Users
TikTok, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, on Friday denied that it used specific location data to track certain U.S. individuals. It comes after a Forbes report alleged TikTok planned to use its app "to monitor the personal location of some specific American citizens," citing materials viewed by the publication. "TikTok...
NBC San Diego
Amazon Faces $1 Billion Class Action Lawsuit in the UK Over Alleged Antitrust Breach
Amazon harms its customers by directing them to its "featured offer," resulting in better-value deals being hidden and consumers paying more for products, according to a U.K. class action lawsuit. Hausfeld, the law firm leading the litigation, estimates total damages in the region of £900 million ($1 billion) if it...
NBC San Diego
3 Charts Showing the Market Turmoil Wreaked During UK PM Liz Truss' Tenure
LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss was in office for just 44 days before she announced her resignation on Thursday. Her time as leader may have been short, but the impact her tenure had on the British economy was huge. Truss and her former Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: American Express, Verizon, Snap and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. American Express (AXP) – The financial services company reported a quarterly profit of $2.47 per share, 6 cents above estimates, with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. American Express also raised its full-year forecast, amid a surge in customer spending, and increased the amount in reserve for potential defaults. The stock fell 4.7% in the premarket.
NBC San Diego
From Fly Fishing to Cycling — the New Popular Pastimes of the Ultra-Rich
Fishing and cycling are among the ultra-rich's top ten favorite ways to spend their time, according to new research by wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth and investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners. Watch collecting is also a new addition to the list since 2000, pushing wine collecting out of...
