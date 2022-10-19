ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

NBC Miami

Global Supply Chain Woes Have Seen ‘Huge Improvement,' Flexport Founder Says

Global supply chain woes have eased ahead of the holiday season, Flexport founder and co-CEO Ryan Petersen said. Logistics challenges have seen "huge improvement," he said, as ports are less congested and the cost of shipping goods has fallen significantly this year. Flexport topped this year's CNBC Disruptor 50 list.
NBC Miami

Sanctions on Russia Aluminum Could Send Ripple Effects Through Global Supply Chains

Aluminum is the latest casualty of global economic headwinds as prices sink amid alleged dumping of Russian aluminum, weakening global demand and soaring operational costs. Earlier this week, stocks of aluminum in London Metals Exchange (LME) warehouses leapt, sparking concerns of potential dumping of Russian-origin aluminum. The White House had already been considering a ban on aluminum imports from Russian producer, Rusal.
NBC Miami

Renewed Threat of Rail Strike Has Supply Chain Managers Ramping Up Contingency Plans

Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED), the third-largest rail union, rejected a labor deal with railroads that the Biden Administration had helped to negotiate. Unions are able to strike starting on Nov. 19 unless Congress intervenes or a deal is reached. A...
NBC Miami

How Ethereum's Merge Made Crypto Mining More Sustainable

After years of anticipation, the cryptocurrency ethereum finally implemented a major network upgrade that completely changes how the blockchain verifies transactions, mints new coins and secures its network. Called proof-of-stake, this system has reduced ethereum's energy consumption by more than 99%. Energy usage has been one of the cryptocurrency industry's...
NBC Miami

Vista's Robert Smith Says Investing in DEI Businesses Vitally Important in a Bear Market

Robert F. Smith, chairman and CEO at Vista Equity Partners, said investing in businesses and managers that emphasize diversity, equity and inclusion remains vital, especially in a bear market. The billionaire investor, who spoke with CNBC's Frank Holland at the Disruptor 50 Summit, said that venture capital and private equity...
NBC Miami

3 Charts Showing the Market Turmoil Wreaked During UK PM Liz Truss' Tenure

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss was in office for just 44 days before she announced her resignation on Thursday. Her time as leader may have been short, but the impact her tenure had on the British economy was huge. Truss and her former Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng...
NBC Miami

California Isn't the No. 1 State for Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts—But It Still Ranks in the Top 7

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts may want to consider moving to Nevada: It ranks as the No. 1 most crypto-friendly state in the U.S., according to a 2022 SmartAsset study. This is due to a number of factors, including high availability of jobs within the crypto industry and crypto-friendly legislation. Local governments aren't allowed to tax blockchain technology, the underlying tech that cryptocurrency relies on to operate, for example.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Miami

European Markets Lower as UK Political Chaos Continues; Retail Stocks Down 4%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower on Friday afternoon as political chaos in the U.K. continues following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. A leadership contest will now take place over the next week. Meanwhile, EU leaders are still debating how to tackle...

