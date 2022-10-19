Read full article on original website
Aaron Glenn identifies root of Lions' defensive troubles
The Lions have allowed the most yards per game, the most yards per play, the most net yards per pass and the third most yards per rush in the NFL.
NBC Sports
McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice
After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to shocking Jerry Jones trade comments
As we near the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline, many teams across the league are looking to bolster their rosters and add some talent while others are looking to stockpile prospects and draft picks to help their rebuilding process. However, according to team owner and general manager Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys aren’t looking to do either of those things.
How Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick feels about returning to Miami
Back in 2019, Brian Flores’ first season as the Miami Dolphins head coach, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was fresh off of his rookie season, requested a trade just one week into the season. Miami fulfilled his request, sending the former Crimson Tide defensive back, a 2020 fourth-round pick and...
NBA Legend Looking to Buy Raiders
All-Pro Reels (Creative Commons 2.0) Magic Johnson, the former National Basketball Association star who owns a stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers, is in talks to buy part of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report in Semafor.
NFL Owners are at War With Each Other as Jerry Jones Curses out Robert Kraft at League Meeting
There is lots of drama coming from the NFL owners meeting including two powerful owners fighting and one possibly going rogue. The post NFL Owners are at War With Each Other as Jerry Jones Curses out Robert Kraft at League Meeting appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Centre Daily
Dolphins-Steelers Predictions Roundup
The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 4-3 in the 2022 season when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night. The Dolphins will enter the game as 7.5-point underdogs, according to the SI Sportsbook. Here's a roundup of national predictions on this...
Russell Wilson could lose one of his top targets amid trade rumors
The Denver Broncos are struggling on offense through the first six games of the 2022 season, and the team needs to do everything it can to get quarterback Russell Wilson on track. However, even though the team has yet to hit its offensive stride, one of their receivers is starting...
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins-Steelers Five Biggest Storylines
The Miami Dolphins will be looking to end their three-game losing streak when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night. It's a game filled with many off-the-field storylines, including the return of former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to Miami and the halftime celebration of the 50th anniversary of the only perfect season in NFL history.
NBC Sports
How 49ers trade is 'special' homecoming for CMC, family
On Friday, 49ers general manager John Lynch raved about how the team’s newest member, star running back Christian McCaffrey, is a perfect fit for San Francisco. For the most part, the GM was talking about how McCaffrey’s skill set compliments coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense. But as many football fans already know, the All-Pro’s connection to the team, its personnel and the surrounding area go much deeper than that.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 7 of 2022
Welcome to our weekly picks. We’re really happy you’re here. The NFL in 2022 remains one of the least-predictable, wildest seasons in recent memory where so many teams are overperforming, underperforming, or swinging wildly from week-to-week that it’s become near impossible to predict. The majority of our...
FOX Sports
Dolphins host Steelers in Brian Flores' return to Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Brian Flores hasn't spoken much about the Miami Dolphins since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in February. But when he has, he's insisted on leaving the past in the past. That might be difficult this weekend. Sunday night’s game between the Steelers and Dolphins marks...
NBC Sports
Broncos informed team of quarterback decision before start of Saturday walk-through
For the second straight weekend, a franchise quarterback missed a Saturday walk-through practice. This week, the franchise quarterback who missed practice had a good reason for it. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t participate in the walk-through because, at the outset of it, coach Nathaniel Hackett informed the team that Wilson...
NBC Sports
Undefeated Eagles likely to have a high first-round draft pick, thanks to the Saints
The Eagles are the NFL’s only undefeated team, but even if they keep it up and end up winning the Super Bowl, they’re likely to be in position to add one of the elite players in the 2023 NFL draft. That’s because in addition to their own first-round...
Saquon Barkley fans flames of Odell Beckham Jr. ‘family reunion’ in New York
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has once again hinted at a potential reunion with the New York Giants. This time it came during a Twitter interaction with running back Saquon Barkley. In what has become a common practice between Beckham Jr. and Barkley, the two former teammates responded...
Yardbarker
'Family reunion!': Saquon Barkley tweet hints at OBJ-Giants reunion
Beckham, who started his career with the Giants in 2014, has found success during stops with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, including a Super Bowl with LA last season. Although injuries have slowed him, Beckham is still a capable receiver who could help a team make a playoff run.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady says there’s no retirement in his future
On Tuesday, Chris Simms and I were spitballing on PFT Live about the disappointing (to date) 2022 seasons of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. So I asked Chris a question that popped into my mind during our organic, loosely-organized conversation. Which guy would be more likely...
NBC Sports
DeSean Jackson: I’ve been keeping my eye on Lamar Jackson, a blessing to play with him
Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson is back in the NFL after signing to the Ravens practice squad this week and he’s spent the last couple of days getting to know his new team. The hope is that Jackson will be able to provide the offense with another threat once...
NBC Sports
Perry's Mailbag: A real 'QB controversy' if Mac Jones struggles?
The New England Patriots will look to make it three consecutive victories when they host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. First, it's time to dive into some of your mailbag questions. Let's get into it... Hey, Gregg. There are a few things there. First of all, define "struggles."...
