Pittsburgh, PA

NBC Sports

McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice

After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to shocking Jerry Jones trade comments

As we near the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline, many teams across the league are looking to bolster their rosters and add some talent while others are looking to stockpile prospects and draft picks to help their rebuilding process. However, according to team owner and general manager Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys aren’t looking to do either of those things.
News Breaking LIVE

NBA Legend Looking to Buy Raiders

All-Pro Reels (Creative Commons 2.0) Magic Johnson, the former National Basketball Association star who owns a stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers, is in talks to buy part of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report in Semafor.
Centre Daily

Dolphins-Steelers Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 4-3 in the 2022 season when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night. The Dolphins will enter the game as 7.5-point underdogs, according to the SI Sportsbook. Here's a roundup of national predictions on this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Dolphins-Steelers Five Biggest Storylines

The Miami Dolphins will be looking to end their three-game losing streak when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night. It's a game filled with many off-the-field storylines, including the return of former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to Miami and the halftime celebration of the 50th anniversary of the only perfect season in NFL history.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

How 49ers trade is 'special' homecoming for CMC, family

On Friday, 49ers general manager John Lynch raved about how the team’s newest member, star running back Christian McCaffrey, is a perfect fit for San Francisco. For the most part, the GM was talking about how McCaffrey’s skill set compliments coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense. But as many football fans already know, the All-Pro’s connection to the team, its personnel and the surrounding area go much deeper than that.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 7 of 2022

Welcome to our weekly picks. We’re really happy you’re here. The NFL in 2022 remains one of the least-predictable, wildest seasons in recent memory where so many teams are overperforming, underperforming, or swinging wildly from week-to-week that it’s become near impossible to predict. The majority of our...
FOX Sports

Dolphins host Steelers in Brian Flores' return to Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Brian Flores hasn't spoken much about the Miami Dolphins since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in February. But when he has, he's insisted on leaving the past in the past. That might be difficult this weekend. Sunday night’s game between the Steelers and Dolphins marks...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Broncos informed team of quarterback decision before start of Saturday walk-through

For the second straight weekend, a franchise quarterback missed a Saturday walk-through practice. This week, the franchise quarterback who missed practice had a good reason for it. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t participate in the walk-through because, at the outset of it, coach Nathaniel Hackett informed the team that Wilson...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

'Family reunion!': Saquon Barkley tweet hints at OBJ-Giants reunion

Beckham, who started his career with the Giants in 2014, has found success during stops with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, including a Super Bowl with LA last season. Although injuries have slowed him, Beckham is still a capable receiver who could help a team make a playoff run.
NBC Sports

Tom Brady says there’s no retirement in his future

On Tuesday, Chris Simms and I were spitballing on PFT Live about the disappointing (to date) 2022 seasons of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. So I asked Chris a question that popped into my mind during our organic, loosely-organized conversation. Which guy would be more likely...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Perry's Mailbag: A real 'QB controversy' if Mac Jones struggles?

The New England Patriots will look to make it three consecutive victories when they host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. First, it's time to dive into some of your mailbag questions. Let's get into it... Hey, Gregg. There are a few things there. First of all, define "struggles."...
ALABAMA STATE

