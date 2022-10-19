Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Overheard In D.C.: Going Downhill
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Washingtonian.com
DC’s First Bar With No Alcohol Is Coming Soon
When Gigi Arandid was on a flight to the Dominican Republic, she did what most people do when caught 30,000 feet in the air: flipped through an airplane magazine. That’s where she first learned about Sans Bar—a cocktail spot in Austin, Texas serving exclusively zero-proof drinks. At the time, Arandid had been sober for two years and the idea resonated with her. So when Arandid, who has a background in customer service and hospitality, later had the chance to take over a space on H Street Northeast, she remembered that article and everything clicked. She would open the first alcohol-free bar and event space in DC.
Alexandria to give people $500 monthly as part of pilot program
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A new pilot program coming to Alexandria could mean an extra $500 in the wallets of people across the city. The ARISE pilot is a guaranteed income program that city officials hope can help ease disparities and help uplift members of the Alexandria community both financially and in other […]
popville.com
“Any idea what’s going on?”
Looks like some activity at the former 7-11 at 7th and Rhode Island. Any idea what’s going on?”. On June 24, 2020 this 7 Eleven suffered a fire. Anyone hear who’s coming?. Missed Connection – 6th & I. Prince Of Petworth Today at 3:15pm. photo by Ted...
Bused Migrants Resettling In D.C. Say They Struggle To Access Health Care, Other Resources
Migrants who were bused to D.C. by Republican governors and decided to stay local are facing difficulties in accessing local resources — including identification cards and health coverage — they told the D.C. Council on Thursday. Those who testified described problems accessing Health Care Alliance — local health...
Georgetown Voice
As D.C. nears suffrage for undocumented immigrants, activists hope for proper follow-through
Located at the intersection of Mt. Pleasant Street and Kenyon Street, “La Esquina” is always full of laughter, Spanish, and 7/11 coffee. For over 30 years, Salvadoran day laborers, nicknamed esquineros (men of the corner), have flocked to this vacant corner lot to play checkers with bottle caps and catch up about life.
popville.com
“$400k car abandoned in Shaw?”
Thanks to Jay for sending: “What a way to walk up? This seemingly abandoned luxury car in Shaw has seen better days. And they got a ticket too!”. Shots Fired near Nats Park Friday Night and early Morning shots fired at 9th and T St, NW. Prince Of Petworth...
Washingtonian.com
A Stunning Victorian Brownstone in Dupont Circle’s Most Iconic Block
Gorgeous, south facing 1885 Victorian brownstone on one of the most iconic blocks in Dupont Circle. Amazing natural light and beautiful architectural details both inside and out. Estimated 4350 sq ft per floor plans. The main floor has soaring 10’4 ceilings and high ceilings on all upper floors. Large south...
Supermarket News
Giant Food gets under way with Loop reusable packaging
Giant Food has begun selling an assortment of products with Loop reusable packaging at stores in the Washington, D.C., area. Customers at 10 Giant supermarkets can shop a selection of more than 20 products from leading consumer brands — such Kraft-Heinz, Nature’s Path and Stubb’s BBQ Sauce — that come in reusable containers instead of single-use packaging, the Ahold Delhaize USA grocery chain said yesterday.
fox5dc.com
Get in FOX 5's "DMV Zone" every weekday at 3pm starting October 24th
BETHESDA, MD - Every weekday at 3pm, TV in the DMV is changing up a bit with the launch of FOX 5’s "DMV Zone." What is this exactly? The DMV Zone is a live, interactive show originating from the center of FOX 5’s Newsroom in Bethesda. It’ll focus on the stories that are making headlines and inspiring conversations in DC, Maryland and Virginia - as well as nationally. The stories YOU are talking about.
thefreshtoast.com
DC Now Allows Tourists To Buy Medical Marijuana
The mayor signed a bill to allow tourists to buy medical marijuana while they stay in the nation’s capital. Tourists will soon be able to buy medical marijuana in Washington, DC. The measure is predicted to boost tourism and encourage people to travel to the capital city. The bill...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the wood details
This rental is located at 13th ST Ne near Maryland Ave NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,799 / 3br – Beautifully restored Victorian light filled townhouse steps to H-ST (Capitol Hill, Eastern Market, Union Station) Beautiful spacious warm light-filled home on the Hill!. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. 2 bedrooms...
WTOP
Alexandria guaranteed income program will provide $500 a month for 2 years
A guaranteed income pilot program launching soon in Alexandria, Virginia, will provide participants with $500 every month, for two years. The city’s program is called ARISE, which stands for Alexandria’s Recurring Income for Success and Equity. The city is using COVID-19 funding as a way to try to...
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Mayor Signs Bill Allowing Tourists To Self-Certify For Medical Marijuana While Visiting The Nation’s Capital
The mayor of Washington, D.C. has signed a bill allowing non-residents to self-certify as medical marijuana patients while they’re visiting the nation’s capital without the need for any doctor’s recommendation—a move that supporters say could boost tourism. Residents of the District are already able to self-certify...
PhillyBite
Where To Find The Ice Cream In Maryland
- You'll find many Maryland ice cream parlors and shops. You can find some that specialize in one particular dessert, while others serve a variety of sweet treats until late at night. Insomnia Cookies is a popular chain, while the famous Cinnaholic in Baltimore is a treat from Heaven. Justine's...
WTOP
‘Drop, cover and hold on’: Annual earthquake drill to take place in DC region and beyond
The U.S. West Coast may be known for being earthquake central, but the D.C. region can also experience them. That’s why at businesses, schools, government buildings and other locations in the area and around the nation, earthquake drills will take place this Thursday. The Great ShakeOut earthquake drill is...
fox5dc.com
Parts of DC region woke up to light snow flurries Thursday
WASHINGTON - Parts of the D.C. region woke up to some light snow flurries Thursday morning – a sure sign that we are getting closer to the winter season. FOX 5 Matthew Cappucci spotted the flurries on the VDOT traffic camera near McLean, Virginia between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.
NBC Washington
DC High School Marching Band Runs on ‘Zero-Dollar' Budget, Teamwork and Community Support
Without a dime of dedicated funding, the Eastern High School marching band’s show goes on — thanks to teamwork, dedication and support from the community. “The Blue and White Marching Machine” has gone viral for unscheduled marches through the streets of the Washington, D.C.’s, Capitol Hill neighborhood. And those neighbors have returned the favor by supporting the band in buying equipment, uniforms and more by donating on the Capitol Hill Community Foundation’s campaign.
Washington City Paper
D.C. Police Officer Drove Drunk, Violated No-Contact Order
When first asked about the circumstances surrounding his Dec. 10, 2021, arrest for strangulation and abduction, D.C. police officer Manuel Reyes wasn’t completely honest. Reyes, who graduated from the police academy in December 2020, told a Metropolitan Police Department internal affairs agent that he was not driving drunk on the night of his arrest in Arlington. Only after he took a break from the interview to speak with his union rep did Reyes return and tell IAD Agent Diane Brooks that he “wanted to start fresh and start telling the truth,” Brooks said Thursday during a disciplinary hearing. Reyes told her he had more to drink that night than he typically does and only remembered “flashes” of the evening.
Multiple Children’s Hospitals Are At Or Near Capacity Across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia
Children’s National Hospital is among local pediatric hospitals operating at or near capacity due to viral respiratory infections. A spokesperson tells DCist/WAMU that the volume at the hospital is changing hour to hour, but expects to be at or near capacity “into the near future.”. Inova’s children’s hospital...
