Biodegradable Products Institute Certifies ProAmpac’s High Barrier ProActive Compostable Laminate

Continuing on its mission to deliver more sustainable product innovations, ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, announced the certification of their ProActive Compostable ® CPM-2000, a high-barrier paper-based laminate for dry foods. Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) certified that CPM-2000 complies with the specifications established by the American Society of Testing and Materials Standards ASTM D6868 for Industrial Compostability.

“ProAmpac partnered with BPI to ensure CPM-2000 met their stringent guidelines for industrial compostability before delivering this groundbreaking solution to the marketplace,” states Nathan Klettlinger, director of global marketing for ProAmpac. “Our customers are eager to offer their consumers more sustainable packaging options, and I am pleased to report that ProAmpac’s ProActive Compostable packaging has delivered,” continues Klettlinger.

ProActive Compostable CPM-2000 has been successfully validated and commercialized for tea envelopes and overwrap but is suitable for a range of dry food products. ProAmpac’s novel high-barrier paper-based solution provides a compostable alternative to traditional non-sustainable structures. Additionally, CPM-2000 has an exceptional print quality that reinforces branding without sacrificing compostability.

“CPM-2000 is engineered to provide exceptional seal characteristics, very high moisture and oxygen barriers, and high resistance against aggressive oils or ingredients used in flavored products. By maintaining required filling line speeds, CPM-2000 can be an ideal sustainable alternative for a wide range of multilayer laminates,” states Ray Recchia, innovation manager – sustainable paper packaging for ProAmpac.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability® – provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

