Rec Center Burglarized; Suspect Arrested in Fort Fairfield, Maine
Suspect Arrested after Burglary at Fort Fairfield Rec Center. Police have arrested a 21-year-old man after a burglary at the Fort Fairfield Recreation Department on Monday night, October 17, 2022. Suspect Entered Through Window; Flat Screen Tv Stolen. Fort Fairfield Police Chief Matthew Cummings said the department received a report...
wagmtv.com
Search Warrant Execution Solves Six Separate Theft Cases in Fort Fairfield
FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -According to the Fort Fairfield Police Department in a Facebook Post " On Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at approximately 3:00 PM, the Fort Fairfield Police Dept. received a report of a burglary at an equipment storage shop on the Currier Road in Fort Fairfield, which is owned by McGillan Inc. Multiple items were reported stolen by the owner. Upon investigating the scene and working leads, Chief Matthew Cummings and Officer Cody Fenderson applied for and were granted a search warrant for a residence on the Currier Road. During the search of the residence, multiple stolen items were located including the stolen items from the McGillan’s burglary. Stolen power tools from a burglary which took place on the Marshall Road on property owned by Staples Farms of Presque Isle were also recovered. Other items reported stolen from another theft case were also found during the search. The owners of the stolen property have all positively identified the recovered items as their stolen property. The items recovered total 6 separate open theft/burglary cases.
Man Found Dead from Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound at Apartment in Van Buren, Maine
Maine State Police say a 38-year-old man is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after Troopers responded to an apartment building in Van Buren Tuesday afternoon. State Police were called to Acadia Terrace just off Fulton Street around 3:00 p.m. for a reported sighting of a man who had...
WMTW
'Profiteer of poison': Woman planned to deal out large amount of drugs in Maine, officials say
GLENBURN, Maine — A judge on Tuesday sentenced a Maine woman to 20 years in jail on drugs and firearms charges. Danielle McBreairty, 31, of Glenburn, will face prison time for conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
Schedule Appointments for the BMV in Aroostook County, Maine
When you have to get your driver’s license updated, or do many other things at the Maine BMV, you will be able to make an appointment ahead of time. Talk about convenience and ease. No more long lines and waiting for your number to be called. Use the Link...
Mobile Home Park Looking for New Owner in Presque Isle, Maine
There have been several businesses in Aroostook County that have come up for sale, but not many at the size and magnitude of the most recent notice. The Presque Isle Mobile Home Park is now listed for sale with an asking price of over one and a half million dollars - $1,650,000 - to be exact.
Man’s Body Retrieved from the St. John River Near Fort Kent, Maine
Body of Canadian Man Retrieved from the St. John River Near Fort Kent, Maine. The body of a Canadian man has been retrieved Friday morning from the St. John River near the town of Fort Kent, according to News Center Maine (WCSH). Spokesperson Mark Latti with the Maine Department of...
Chilling Episode of ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’ Set in Madawaska, Maine
Forget about ghosts and haunted houses for Halloween, Madawaska, Maine has zombies - at least according to a recent episode of the "Tales from The Walking Dead." If you watch the new series, you might have been as surprised as anyone when the plot line of the story suddenly said they were in Madawaska. There’s no particular explanation why they were in northern Maine other than trying to outrun the zombie herd.
The County Friday & Saturday High School Soccer Playoff Schedule
The high school soccer playoffs begin with the preliminary round being played on Friday and Saturday. Aroostook County is well represented with teams making the playoffs in Class B, C, and D. Eleven teams from Aroostook County will be involved in nine of the preliminary games on Friday and Saturday....
Hunters Reminded to Respect Active Maine Logging Operations
With various fall seasons underway, hunters are reminded access to privately owned land is a privilege. Numerous fall hunting seasons are underway in Maine. For some hunters, tracking down a monster bull moose, or getting after grouse, requires some dirt road driving. Some of these dirt roads are owned and maintained by private landowners and logging companies. Access and use of these roads and land is a privilege, not a right.
UMPI & Presque Isle Community Suffer Unexpected Loss
The University of Maine-Presque Isle and the Presque Isle community find themselves in a state of shock and mourning after a tragic evening on Wednesday. Beloved head coach of the UMPI women's soccer team, Aaron Marston, unexpectedly passed away just as the team was about to play the University of Maine-Fort Kent.
A Magical Grieving Process Is Unfolding In This Small Maine Town
This piece has been written, and rewritten several times. I felt it is best to lead the article with a few words from the parents of Libby Grass. With permission I am sharing a few words from a beautifully written post. “I want to thank our friends!! Without you helping...
Beautiful Country Living at its Finest in Monticello, Maine
For many people, living in Aroostook County is all about being at one with nature. The goal is to find a place that has beautiful views, privacy with access to the local community. Well, we’ve found the ideal place for you. This uniquely designed home has all the elements...
New Location for Aroostook County Fitness in Presque Isle, Maine
New Location for Aroostook County Fitness in Star City. Aroostook County Fitness celebrated their Grand Opening at their new location at 499 Main Street in Presque Isle, Maine. Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting. They recently hosted their official ribbon cutting with the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, September...
When Should We Expect the First Snowfall in Presque Isle, Maine?
The question this time of year is - when will we get our first snowfall? It’s one we all ask because it marks a significant start to winter. It’s obviously hard to narrow it down to the exact date, and it’s not the same time for different areas, but we can base our best guess on previous years.
Handlebar Saloon Opens Up on Market Square in Houlton, Maine
A new business called the Handlebar Saloon has opened up on Market Square in Houlton. By the looks of their Facebook posts, business is good and people from around the area are coming in to check it out. The best way to describe the new location is using their own...
