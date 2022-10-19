FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -According to the Fort Fairfield Police Department in a Facebook Post " On Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at approximately 3:00 PM, the Fort Fairfield Police Dept. received a report of a burglary at an equipment storage shop on the Currier Road in Fort Fairfield, which is owned by McGillan Inc. Multiple items were reported stolen by the owner. Upon investigating the scene and working leads, Chief Matthew Cummings and Officer Cody Fenderson applied for and were granted a search warrant for a residence on the Currier Road. During the search of the residence, multiple stolen items were located including the stolen items from the McGillan’s burglary. Stolen power tools from a burglary which took place on the Marshall Road on property owned by Staples Farms of Presque Isle were also recovered. Other items reported stolen from another theft case were also found during the search. The owners of the stolen property have all positively identified the recovered items as their stolen property. The items recovered total 6 separate open theft/burglary cases.

FORT FAIRFIELD, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO