ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Fairfield, ME

Comments / 0

Related
Q 96.1

Rec Center Burglarized; Suspect Arrested in Fort Fairfield, Maine

Suspect Arrested after Burglary at Fort Fairfield Rec Center. Police have arrested a 21-year-old man after a burglary at the Fort Fairfield Recreation Department on Monday night, October 17, 2022. Suspect Entered Through Window; Flat Screen Tv Stolen. Fort Fairfield Police Chief Matthew Cummings said the department received a report...
FORT FAIRFIELD, ME
wagmtv.com

Search Warrant Execution Solves Six Separate Theft Cases in Fort Fairfield

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -According to the Fort Fairfield Police Department in a Facebook Post " On Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at approximately 3:00 PM, the Fort Fairfield Police Dept. received a report of a burglary at an equipment storage shop on the Currier Road in Fort Fairfield, which is owned by McGillan Inc. Multiple items were reported stolen by the owner. Upon investigating the scene and working leads, Chief Matthew Cummings and Officer Cody Fenderson applied for and were granted a search warrant for a residence on the Currier Road. During the search of the residence, multiple stolen items were located including the stolen items from the McGillan’s burglary. Stolen power tools from a burglary which took place on the Marshall Road on property owned by Staples Farms of Presque Isle were also recovered. Other items reported stolen from another theft case were also found during the search. The owners of the stolen property have all positively identified the recovered items as their stolen property. The items recovered total 6 separate open theft/burglary cases.
FORT FAIRFIELD, ME
Q 96.1

Chilling Episode of ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’ Set in Madawaska, Maine

Forget about ghosts and haunted houses for Halloween, Madawaska, Maine has zombies - at least according to a recent episode of the "Tales from The Walking Dead." If you watch the new series, you might have been as surprised as anyone when the plot line of the story suddenly said they were in Madawaska. There’s no particular explanation why they were in northern Maine other than trying to outrun the zombie herd.
MADAWASKA, ME
Q 96.1

Hunters Reminded to Respect Active Maine Logging Operations

With various fall seasons underway, hunters are reminded access to privately owned land is a privilege. Numerous fall hunting seasons are underway in Maine. For some hunters, tracking down a monster bull moose, or getting after grouse, requires some dirt road driving. Some of these dirt roads are owned and maintained by private landowners and logging companies. Access and use of these roads and land is a privilege, not a right.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

UMPI & Presque Isle Community Suffer Unexpected Loss

The University of Maine-Presque Isle and the Presque Isle community find themselves in a state of shock and mourning after a tragic evening on Wednesday. Beloved head coach of the UMPI women's soccer team, Aaron Marston, unexpectedly passed away just as the team was about to play the University of Maine-Fort Kent.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Q 96.1

New Location for Aroostook County Fitness in Presque Isle, Maine

New Location for Aroostook County Fitness in Star City. Aroostook County Fitness celebrated their Grand Opening at their new location at 499 Main Street in Presque Isle, Maine. Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting. They recently hosted their official ribbon cutting with the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, September...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Q 96.1

Q 96.1

Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
859K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy