Yellowstone Season 5: Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton) On Wearing Prosthetic Pregnant Belly While Filming – “I Have A Lot Of Respect For My Mother”
Since Yellowstone announced season five is dropping November 13th, many have speculated that this just may be the show’s finale. There’s never been any official word on that, and some have even speculated that the show could have a sixth and seventh season in the works afterwards. Kelly Reilly, AKA Beth Dutton, said that Season 5 probably won’t be the last, and with the show’s popularity right now, it’s hard to imagine it ending so soon.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Losing It Over One Star’s New Look in the Season 5 Trailer
The long wait for the fifth season of Yellowstone is nearly at an end and fans can… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Losing It Over One Star’s New Look in the Season 5 Trailer appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Touches on the ‘Weird’ Factor of Rip Finally Being ‘Related’ to John Dutton
According to the Yellowstone icon, that flash-bang Season 4 wedding came with some unexpected consequences… The post ‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Touches on the ‘Weird’ Factor of Rip Finally Being ‘Related’ to John Dutton appeared first on Outsider.
Yellowstone Season 5: Will Rip Wheeler Die?
How many gun barrels can a man stare down before his time comes? Rip Wheeler is the living embodiment of this question, and Yellowstone Season 5 will put him to the ultimate test. Oh, Rip. Three characters would leave an irreplaceable void in Yellowstone: John (Kevin Costner), Beth (Kelly Reilly),...
From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role
With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
Where Is Jimmy in the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer? Here’s What We Know
Yellowstone fans are eagerly waiting for the fifth season to finally begin after the emotional… The post Where Is Jimmy in the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer? Here’s What We Know appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5’s Latest Casting Brings in a New Love Interest
By the sound of it, Rip has his work cut out for him in Yellowstone Season 5, but not in the way you might expect. A whole lot changed for Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) in Yellowstone Season 4. For one, he’s finally married to his lifelong sweetheart, Beth (Kelly Reilly). Yet this pales in comparison to everything else Season 4 threw onto his plate. Rip is now living in the main Dutton lodge with his boss, John (Kevin Costner). And then there’s the whole Beth bringing home an orphan thing.
‘Yellowstone’: Luke Grimes Gives Disappointing Answer About Kayce Dutton in Season 5
There’s a lot to look forward to when Yellowstone debuts its fifth season next month. However, some of the biggest questions we have revolve around one of our favorite characters, Luke Grimes‘s Kayce Dutton. The season four finale saw Kayce partake in a life-altering vision quest where, after returning home, he told his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) that he saw “the end of us.” What could that possibly mean? The end of the Dutton legacy? The end of Kayce and Monica’s relationship? Unfortunately for fans, Luke Grimes refused to admit too much about his character’s future during a new interview.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Raise Red Flags After Kevin Costner’s Curious Absence From Recent Announcement
Season five of Yellowstone is quickly approaching, and fans are excited to see Kevin Costner reprise his role as John Dutton. To whet fans’ whistles, the show announced a new board game that folks will be able to play along with. Yellowstone is getting its’ own version of Monopoly. But the likeness of Kevin Costner is missing from the game, it seems. Fans are crying foul. Check out the announcement and the art work below.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White to Join ‘Chicago P.D.’
Yellowstone actor Jefferson White is joining the cast of Chicago P.D. in a recurring role.… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White to Join ‘Chicago P.D.’ appeared first on Outsider.
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: This country music star wants to join the Dutton Ranch as the series honors one of its best ranch hands
Howdy Yellowstone fans; we’re hoping all of you ranch hands and corporate shark eaters out there are soaking in the beginnings of a cowboy-centric week. If you’re anything like us, the news of Loretta Lynn’s passing has you playing her best hits on repeat while enjoying a working afternoon or a glass of sweet tea on the front porch. As far as news goes in Taylor Sheridan’s universe, there’s a country music star throwing his name into the cowboy hat to join the Yellowstone cast as the series honors one of our favorite ranch hands.
Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS
Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
‘Yellowstone': Kevin Costner’s Real-Life Wife Once Gave Him an Ultimatum
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner's wife is Christine Baumgartner, but don't go searching for her on social media. Just because the former professional model is private doesn't mean she's meek, however. Baumgartner is Costner's second wife. He was previously married to Cindy Costner, but they divorced in 1994. He brought four...
Kevin Costner's Comments About 'Yellowstone' Cause a Major Stir on Instagram
Kevin Costner is on the same wavelength as Yellowstone fans. With less than two months until the Paramount Network drama returns with new season 5 episodes, the actor is connecting with folks on social media about the show’s popularity. On September 9, the Field of Dreams star resurfaced an Entertainment Tonight interview in which he credited Taylor Sheridan for his “smart” writing. In the short Instagram video, Kevin touches on his character, John, as well as Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser)’s strong dialogue that keeps storylines interesting.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Posts On-Set Photo From Season 5: ‘Everyday I Pinch Myself’ [Picture]
Yellowstone Season 5 is less than a month away, and fans are not the only ones excited about the upcoming episodes. In a new post to social media, Yellowstone star Finn Little shares a photo from the set of the show, raving about what a dream job it is. Australian-born...
A ‘Virgin River’ Spinoff Could Be on the Horizon
Netflix‘s drama series Virgin River is one of the biggest shows on the streaming service. It follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse who leaves her life in Los Angeles for a fresh start in the small town. Though she’s trying to heal from her past, Mel falls for Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a retired Marine who …
‘Yellowstone’: Special Sneak Peek From Season 5 To Screen At AMC Theatres
Yellowstone is headed to the big screen. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios have partnered with AMC Theatres to give Dutton fans an exclusive sneak peek of season 5 before it returns to the Paramount Network. It will be available across more than 100 AMC locations on Saturday, October 29. The theatres will also offer a look at Tulsa King, Taylor Sheridan’s latest project that stars Sylvester Stallone. Tickets to this special event are $15, and go on sale Thursday, October 20th on http://AMCTheatres.com and the AMC Mobile App. Fans may attend dressed as their favorite Yellowstone character to enter an online costume contest to win a Yellowstone merchandise pack. Yellowstone and Tulsa King premiere Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount. More from DeadlineViaplay Sets UK Launch Date; Cambodia Oscars Entry; 'Agatha Christie's Hjerson' Drama Sells; Fifth Season Format; 'That's My Jam' Spreads; Antenna Studios Drama -- Global BriefsParamount+ Sets Launch Dates For France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland'Tulsa King': Paramount+ Drops New Trailer For Sylvester Stallone DramaBest of DeadlinePhoto Gallery: 50 Classic Boxing Movies From ‘Raging Bull’ And ‘Million Dollar Baby’ To ‘The Champ’ And ‘Rocky’Robbie Coltrane Film and Television Career In Photos Gallery: From ‘Harry Potter’, James Bond to ‘Cracker’ & 'Nuns On The Run'50 Halloween-Themed TV Episodes: Classics From The '50s To Now
Kevin Costner Posts Throwback Photo With ‘Robin Hood’ Co-Star Morgan Freeman, ‘Excited’ About New Project
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is re-teaming with his friend and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves co-star Morgan Freeman for a new project, and he turned to social media to share his excitement by posting a throwback photo of the two cinema legends together. Costner turned to Instagram on Oct. 13...
‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes ignites fans with promise in new Instagram post
Yellowstone star Luke Grimes finally joined the social media world in September with an exciting announcement for fans: he is working on a country album and will perform at 2023’s Stagecoach. Fans were thrilled at the news, but more so because they could finally keep up to date with...
‘Yellowstone’ Actor Barret Swatek Sells Staggering Malibu Beach Estate for $70 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
Yellowstone actor Barret Swatek has sold her sprawling beach estate in Malibu for an incredible $70 million, and pictures show a spectacular property that's remarkably high-end even by the standards of other luxury properties. According to online real estate sites, Swatek and her husband, former hedge fund manager Adam Weiss,...
