Portland, OR

M Lussini
2d ago

That was not a Homeless camp it was a small city of criminals, drugs and other illicit activities. The fact that the city let this fester for so long is disgraceful.

Melissa Ritschard
3d ago

the city/county says they can't do anything but yet when punks tag my fence they are out with a quickness threatening me with fines if I don't clean it up. I am so disgusted with basically all forms of government at this point I'm ready to go off the the grid.

Raised Right
3d ago

The blame lies on everyone who votes for democrats. They caused the problems,they are to blame.Do you/would you like to save what's left of Portland? Then vote RED.

kptv.com

Man injured, multiple cars hit in shooting in north Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of North Failing Street. When they arrived, they found multiple parked cars that were hit.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland parking agents avoid solo patrols in Old Town

A supervisor from the Portland Bureau of Transportation said in an email this week that parking enforcement agents from the city have avoided solo patrols of Northwest Broadway in Old Town out of concern for the safety of the bureau’s agents. “Unfortunately, over the past several weeks, this location,...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Street Lives: Homeless in the rain

Newly houseless, Dan Jack, 67, finds shelter from the first rain of the season under a Portland sidewalk tree. When the rain returns to Portland, homeless people pivot. They zip up their tent doors or move under awnings and bridges. They look for rain gear and dryers that still take quarters. They fold up their camp chairs and look for places that will let them sit inside. Dan Jack, 67, was a home improvement installer for most of his life, mostly doors, windows and awnings, he said. On Friday, Oct. 21, the first day of rain after what felt...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested after setting Vancouver apartment on fire

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – A scene at a Vancouver apartment complex drew heavy police and fire presence Friday night. Neighbors who spoke with FOX 12 said everything began to unfold around 4 p.m. Fire crews say they arrived on the scene just after 5 p.m. to reports of a...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Driver asleep behind the wheel in downtown Portland arrested after police find stolen gun

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers arrested a driver who was found asleep in a car in downtown Portland Thursday morning with a stolen gun inside the vehicle, Portland Police said. The incident started at about 9 a.m. with reports of two people who appeared to be asleep inside a vehicle near Southwest 12th and Washington Street. Officers said they saw a gun under the driver’s leg.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Why Did Those Minivan-Driving Feds Snatch People From Downtown Portland?

There were many moments from the summer of 2020 that have lodged in Portlanders’ collective memory, not to be easily forgiven or forgotten. Perhaps the most indelible is grainy footage of federal officers piling out of rented, unmarked minivans like circus performers from clown cars—and abducting protesters from the streets.
PORTLAND, OR
kykn.com

Plans Under Way for Turner Road Micro-shelter Village

As the Center Street site opens, plans are under way for a micro-shelter village at Turner Road serving 18-24-year-olds in need of temporary housing. Micro-shelter villages provide managed, temporary housing opportunities for people who are unsheltered, with case management and outreach services. These micro-shelter villages provide up to 40 small...
SALEM, OR
KOIN 6 News

Drivers in Salem are less likely to get stuck at red lights

While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
SALEM, OR
idesignarch.com

Charming Studio Apartment in a Tiny Backyard House

This cozy little house in Portland, Oregon is a garage-turned studio apartment. The charming tiny house is set back from the road and is used as a guest house. The renovated studio is approximately 250 sq. ft. with high ceilings. It has a queen bed, compact kitchen, full bathroom and washer/dryer.
PORTLAND, OR
KCBY

Deceased driver identified in I-5 multi-vehicle crash

An update on the multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning on I-5, about 16 miles north of Eugene. Oregon state police say 29-year-old Phillip Frye of Portland died. Four other people were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition. Police say around 60 vehicles were involved in the crash,...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

