Employers push to hire seasonal workers following months of high unemployment

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — As the holiday season approaches, shipping centers and retailers are pushing to hire more workers for seasonal jobs after months of high unemployment.

Radial Fulfillment Center in Martinsville made an announcement on Tuesday that they’re looking to hire more than 400 seasonal workers and they hope some will stay for full-time employment throughout the year.

Site Leader, Billy Dalton says last year Radial was able to hire about 900 workers. This year, he says he’s also working to keep his current employees on the team.”Using a variety of work schedules, take advantage of overtime and employee discounts. Through our peak season, we will have a lot of games and gifts that we do just to keep the team members motivated,” said Dalton.

Radial plans to start hiring on Monday, Nov. 7, and is looking to have the positions filled by Thanksgiving. They’re offering up to $15 per hour for seasonal workers.

Hiring Event

Adecco, the world’s leading provider of workforce solutions, is hosting a three-day hiring event to help fill Radial’s fulfillment center roles in the Martinsville market. Candidates at any experience level are encouraged to apply. Details for the job fair are as follows:

When : Tuesday, October 25 to Wednesday, October 26 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. ET Where : 1914 Virginia Ave., Martinsville, VA 24112 Local Contact Number : 276-956-0770

: Tuesday, October 25 to Wednesday, October 26 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. ET When : Thursday, October 27 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. ET Where : 3375 Joseph Martin Highway, Martinsville, VA 24112 Local Contact Number : 276-956-0770

: Thursday, October 27 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. ET Link to Apply: https://www.adeccousa.com/companies/radial-jobs/

Also on Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the median weekly earnings of full-time wage and salary workers were $1,070 in the third quarter of 2022. This was 6.9% higher than a year earlier. These earnings were not seasonally adjusted.

Similar to Radial, many other companies trying to fill seasonal jobs are looking for workers to start in entry-level positions. Outreach Coordinator for Virginia Career Works, Tim Saunders says it’s a smart way to fill a gap in your resume if you’re planning on getting back into the job market.

“This would be a great job for someone that maybe is trying to balance extra work with their existing work schedule or someone that hasn’t worked in a while,” said Saunders. He says job seekers are still in the driver’s seat for now, but the market it is improving, and taking on some seasonal work could be an easy way to take advantage of higher wages and more flexibility.

He explains, “Between October and December and early January there are jobs out there with fewer hours and more flexible hours than what you might be able to find in other times of the year with a full-time job.”

Saunders also says jobs in retail have been declining but there are still quite a few opportunities here locally.

On Tuesday, “Kroger” also announced it’s looking to fill hundreds of jobs in the Mid-Atlantic region.

