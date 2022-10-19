ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 15

Jerry Walker
3d ago

And that's what you get when you keep voting for the same people. They scream they are for the environment yet they do nothing about these sorts of things. How many more camps similar to this are there in the Portland area

Reply
5
Roux TheDay
3d ago

The completely useless City Council should be at every encampment to spend time in the company of ALL the neighbors scared to be in their own yards because of the threats, drug use, weapons, waste and needles.

Reply
3
Luke Williams
3d ago

Let's work together ❤️ to get the problem solved 😎... while being compassionate... We know there are bad actors in these camps... So let's stop the finger pointing 👆 👉 👈 ☝️ 👇 😏 and let's get to the root and yes we know there are bad political leaders On Both sides of the isle. Can we all calm down and let's get the job done ✔️ 💪 🙌 👏 🙏... Can we, can we can we put our DIFFERENCES ASIDE FOR ONCE PEOPLE? We're not being very good examples for our youth/future leaders...

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Man injured, multiple cars hit in shooting in north Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of North Failing Street. When they arrived, they found multiple parked cars that were hit.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland parking agents avoid solo patrols in Old Town

A supervisor from the Portland Bureau of Transportation said in an email this week that parking enforcement agents from the city have avoided solo patrols of Northwest Broadway in Old Town out of concern for the safety of the bureau’s agents. “Unfortunately, over the past several weeks, this location,...
PORTLAND, OR
West Linn Tidings

'Junky' boats, attitude problems and more: West Linn's police log

Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department. 10/14/2022 10:49 a.m. A caller told police that a dog on Hidden Springs Court barked when people walked by. 10/14/2022 1:02 p.m. A caller complained about a kid playing his guitar too loudly. 10/14/2022 4:47 p.m. A woman told police someone opened a credit card using her name. 10/14/2022 5:30 p.m. Police received a call about someone stealing medication and beer from a store. 10/15/2022 10:15 a.m. A caller told police that a truck drove down the street and ripped down wires, leaving...
WEST LINN, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested after setting Vancouver apartment on fire

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – A scene at a Vancouver apartment complex drew heavy police and fire presence Friday night. Neighbors who spoke with FOX 12 said everything began to unfold around 4 p.m. Fire crews say they arrived on the scene just after 5 p.m. to reports of a...
VANCOUVER, WA
nbc16.com

Deceased driver identified in I-5 pileup

An update on the multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning on I-5, about 16 miles north of Eugene. Oregon state police say 29-year-old Phillip Frye of Portland died. Four other people were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition. Police say around 60 vehicles were involved in the crash,...
EUGENE, OR
KATU.com

Driver asleep behind the wheel in downtown Portland arrested after police find stolen gun

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers arrested a driver who was found asleep in a car in downtown Portland Thursday morning with a stolen gun inside the vehicle, Portland Police said. The incident started at about 9 a.m. with reports of two people who appeared to be asleep inside a vehicle near Southwest 12th and Washington Street. Officers said they saw a gun under the driver’s leg.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Why Did Those Minivan-Driving Feds Snatch People From Downtown Portland?

There were many moments from the summer of 2020 that have lodged in Portlanders’ collective memory, not to be easily forgiven or forgotten. Perhaps the most indelible is grainy footage of federal officers piling out of rented, unmarked minivans like circus performers from clown cars—and abducting protesters from the streets.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Escaping tent life for a tiny home, we explore

A look inside Portland's tiny home villages, where the unhoused try to get back on their feet (Part 1 in a series)Homelessness has long been front of mind for many Portlanders, and is now the major issue in the November election, according to a recent poll. News broke this week that the city is considering banning sidewalk camping and plans to redirect campers to large, supervised camps. There are already around 10 alternative shelters in Portland, including the more established BIPOC and Queer Affinity villages, and their precursor, Dignity Village in Sunderland, which was founded in 2000. The city's...
PORTLAND, OR
kykn.com

Plans Under Way for Turner Road Micro-shelter Village

As the Center Street site opens, plans are under way for a micro-shelter village at Turner Road serving 18-24-year-olds in need of temporary housing. Micro-shelter villages provide managed, temporary housing opportunities for people who are unsheltered, with case management and outreach services. These micro-shelter villages provide up to 40 small...
SALEM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy