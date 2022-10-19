LiveU has experienced tremendous growth over the years – moving from a small start-up to a global provider of IP cellular bonded solutions with a presence in more than 150 countries with over 400 employees worldwide. In 2022, the US office grew exponentially with many strategic hires including sales directors, managers, SDRs and sales engineers to support sports and new verticals business development initiatives. A new director of partnership development was also added to build and strengthen relationships with workflow and technology partners. The boost in hiring is a result of increased cloud-based product and service offerings, as well as expansion into new markets.

2 DAYS AGO