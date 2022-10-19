Read full article on original website
Three Ga. elementary school students dead in fatal car accident
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three elementary school students with the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) died after a fatal car accident on Oct. 19. According to the Muscogee County School District, the students attended Dorothy Height Elementary School. The children were six, eight and nine years old. The children were traveling with their parents in […]
WTVM
Central High School in Phenix City’s culinary arts program returns
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Central High School Culinary Arts Program privately opens back up to the public for business. Chef John and his 22 culinary students are serving what they learn to cook in class to the public again. For the past two years, the Brick Beastro has only been...
WTVM
Exchange Club hosting annual fundraiser to benefit youth in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Exchange Club is hosting its yearly fundraiser to benefit several youth organizations in Columbus. A foot-long hotdog, a bag of chips, and a drink cost $8.50, which is all for a good cause. The last day for the fundraiser will be on Saturday, Oct. 22,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Heritage Baptist Church to open new location soon in Opelika
After spending 15 years worshiping in temporary locations around Opelika, Heritage Baptist Church is making plans to open a permanent home next spring. The church is in the process of constructing a new building on S Fox Run Parkway next to RV Roadway of Opelika. “This will be our first...
WTVM
Drug Take-Back event to be held in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Health Department will host a DEA National Prescription Take-Back event on Oct. 29. This event will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbus Health Department, located at 5601 Veterans Parkway. Participants can drive...
WTVM
Greater Columbus Fair to begin Oct. 20
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Greater Columbus Fair opens its doors at the Columbus Civic Center on Oct. 20. The fair begins at 5 p.m., and those coming within the first hour will get in and enjoy rides for free from Sunday through Thursday. Door close at 10 p.m. On...
WTVM
Animal Farm suspect denied bond in Muscogee County court
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The former co-owner of an Uptown Columbus restaurant appeared in court on Oct. 20 for a bond hearing. Former Animal Farm Restaurant co-owner Dennis Thompson was arrested on several charges after hidden cameras were found in the unisex restroom of the restaurant on 12th Street. Thompson...
Local transportation business offers free rides for children after Steam Mill Road hit-and-run accident
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A local transportation business, More Than Medical Transportation, is now offering free transportation for children who may have missed their bus to school or missed their crossing guard on their way to school. Only just a day after the Steam Mill Road incident that left one child dead and another one […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika city council tables vote on proposed cell tower at Floral Park
At the Opelika City Council meeting on Tuesday night, the council decided to table a resolution that would allow a 144-foot-tall cell tower to be built at 600 Floral Street. During a public hearing, about 10 citizens expressed their concerns and outrage over the possibility, wondering if it could lower property value and saying it would be an aesthetic eye sore.
WALB 10
Controversial costume photo making rounds at Southland Academy
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A controversial photo is making rounds through Southland Academy and on social media. The photo shows a student dressed as a law enforcement officer. The student appears to be kneeling on someone’s neck. Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken...
wtvy.com
Eufaula @ Early County | 2022 Week 9
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 9 matchup, as Eufaula takes on Early County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wgxa.tv
Monroe County school bus driver, Mary Persons students witness shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Monroe County school bus driver who was carrying seven Mary Persons students witnessed a shooting on the corner of Anthony Road and Mercer University Drive. The shooting happened just before 3:00 Wednesday afternoon as the driver was driving the students back to Mary Persons from...
WTVM
Columbus animal shelters to host trunk or treat event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Animal Care & Control Center and PAWS Humane Society will host The Bow-Wows and Meows Trunk or Treat event. This event will take place on Saturday, October 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4910 Milgen Road. The event will include pet costume...
WTVM
Auburn Police Department looking to fill several job positions
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department currently has 142 officers and is looking to fill around 18 positions. Recruiters have been interviewing potential hires, but the department is still searching for candidates. Auburn police leaders strive to keep the community safe and as the city continues to grow,...
Newnan Times-Herald
Old Newnan Hospital to be redeveloped?
There is a proposal to redevelop the old Newnan Hospital site, and the Newnan City Council will be formally introduced to this proposal at their Tuesday meeting. Mill Creek Residential has requested a rezoning of 34.497 acres of land at 60 Hospital Road from OI-1 (Low Density Office and Institutional District) to PDR (Planned Residential Development District) for the purpose of building a 221-unit residential development.
‘It’s not funny:’ Ga. sheriff issues stern warning after student threatens to shoot middle school
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix has a stern warning for anyone considering bringing a loaded gun to a school in his county. “If anyone brings a gun to a school in Spalding County in an attempt to harm a student, this is not Uvalde, my deputies will not stand outside, and the shooter will be dealt with accordingly. In case you are wondering what I mean by that, the answer is yes,” Sheriff Dix said.
wfxl.com
Increased police patrols at Southland Academy following viral controversial photo
There will be an increased police presence at a Southwest Georgia school Thursday after a controversial photo went viral. The photo was sent to FOX 31 News and shows a male student wearing a police costume appearing to kneel on someone's neck. We've reached out to Southland Academy to get...
WTVM
LaGrange officials fixing ballot error for city council race
LaGrange, Ga. (WTVM) - Some Georgia voters are worried after officials noticed an error on submitted ballots for a city council race in LaGrange. Earlier, we spoke to one of those candidates running and to election officials about how they’re fixing the issue. The first person I talked to...
Early voting underway across Georgia, Muscogee County times and dates
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The heated political season is upon us. Election day is only 20 days away and voting is officially underway across the state of Georgia. Voters across the Chattahoochee Valley have already set out to the polls in the first three days of early voting. In person early voting eliminates many […]
Opelika, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
