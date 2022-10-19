ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, GA

WNCT

Three Ga. elementary school students dead in fatal car accident

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three elementary school students with the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) died after a fatal car accident on Oct. 19. According to the Muscogee County School District, the students attended Dorothy Height Elementary School. The children were six, eight and nine years old. The children were traveling with their parents in […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Heritage Baptist Church to open new location soon in Opelika

After spending 15 years worshiping in temporary locations around Opelika, Heritage Baptist Church is making plans to open a permanent home next spring. The church is in the process of constructing a new building on S Fox Run Parkway next to RV Roadway of Opelika. “This will be our first...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Drug Take-Back event to be held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Health Department will host a DEA National Prescription Take-Back event on Oct. 29. This event will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbus Health Department, located at 5601 Veterans Parkway. Participants can drive...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Greater Columbus Fair to begin Oct. 20

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Greater Columbus Fair opens its doors at the Columbus Civic Center on Oct. 20. The fair begins at 5 p.m., and those coming within the first hour will get in and enjoy rides for free from Sunday through Thursday. Door close at 10 p.m. On...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Animal Farm suspect denied bond in Muscogee County court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The former co-owner of an Uptown Columbus restaurant appeared in court on Oct. 20 for a bond hearing. Former Animal Farm Restaurant co-owner Dennis Thompson was arrested on several charges after hidden cameras were found in the unisex restroom of the restaurant on 12th Street. Thompson...
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika city council tables vote on proposed cell tower at Floral Park

At the Opelika City Council meeting on Tuesday night, the council decided to table a resolution that would allow a 144-foot-tall cell tower to be built at 600 Floral Street. During a public hearing, about 10 citizens expressed their concerns and outrage over the possibility, wondering if it could lower property value and saying it would be an aesthetic eye sore.
OPELIKA, AL
WALB 10

Controversial costume photo making rounds at Southland Academy

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A controversial photo is making rounds through Southland Academy and on social media. The photo shows a student dressed as a law enforcement officer. The student appears to be kneeling on someone’s neck. Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken...
AMERICUS, GA
wtvy.com

Eufaula @ Early County | 2022 Week 9

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 9 matchup, as Eufaula takes on Early County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
EUFAULA, AL
WTVM

Columbus animal shelters to host trunk or treat event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Animal Care & Control Center and PAWS Humane Society will host The Bow-Wows and Meows Trunk or Treat event. This event will take place on Saturday, October 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4910 Milgen Road. The event will include pet costume...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Auburn Police Department looking to fill several job positions

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department currently has 142 officers and is looking to fill around 18 positions. Recruiters have been interviewing potential hires, but the department is still searching for candidates. Auburn police leaders strive to keep the community safe and as the city continues to grow,...
AUBURN, AL
Newnan Times-Herald

Old Newnan Hospital to be redeveloped?

There is a proposal to redevelop the old Newnan Hospital site, and the Newnan City Council will be formally introduced to this proposal at their Tuesday meeting. Mill Creek Residential has requested a rezoning of 34.497 acres of land at 60 Hospital Road from OI-1 (Low Density Office and Institutional District) to PDR (Planned Residential Development District) for the purpose of building a 221-unit residential development.
NEWNAN, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘It’s not funny:’ Ga. sheriff issues stern warning after student threatens to shoot middle school

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix has a stern warning for anyone considering bringing a loaded gun to a school in his county. “If anyone brings a gun to a school in Spalding County in an attempt to harm a student, this is not Uvalde, my deputies will not stand outside, and the shooter will be dealt with accordingly. In case you are wondering what I mean by that, the answer is yes,” Sheriff Dix said.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
WTVM

LaGrange officials fixing ballot error for city council race

LaGrange, Ga. (WTVM) - Some Georgia voters are worried after officials noticed an error on submitted ballots for a city council race in LaGrange. Earlier, we spoke to one of those candidates running and to election officials about how they’re fixing the issue. The first person I talked to...
LAGRANGE, GA
High School Football PRO

Opelika, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Jemison High School football team will have a game with Beauregard High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
OPELIKA, AL

