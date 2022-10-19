ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended

Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News.  Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
CINCINNATI, OH
Popculture

Olivia Culpo Reacts to NFL Star Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey Being Traded to 49ers

NFL star running back Christian McCaffrey is no longer a member of the Carolina Panthers as he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. When his girlfriend, model Olivia Culpo, heard the news, she was really happy for her boyfriend's new chapter in his NFL career. In her Instagram Story, Culpo showed ESPN insider Adam Schefter talking about the trade while writing "So many emotions right now." The 30-year-old model then posted a photo of her and McCaffrey holding hands with the caption "Ready for anything with you."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Popculture

Hit Game Show Effectively Canceled, But It Could Be Saved

G4 TV shut down operations for the second time on Sunday, ending its well-received (but pricey) revival on television and digital platforms. As a result, the network's biggest hit, Name Your Price, is effectively canceled. However, the game show drew sizeable online numbers and regularly aired on G4's linear channel, paving the way for a possible revival. While there is no definitive word as of press time, host AustinShow has expressed hopes the series will live on.
Popculture

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash's Son, Tristen Nash, Dead at 26

Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall Famer, Kevin Nash, died this week, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Figthful. He was 26 years old. The cause of death was not announced, but Sapp revealed that Kevin Nash and his son were working on a podcast together. This news comes months after the death of Nash's best friend and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy