NFL star running back Christian McCaffrey is no longer a member of the Carolina Panthers as he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. When his girlfriend, model Olivia Culpo, heard the news, she was really happy for her boyfriend's new chapter in his NFL career. In her Instagram Story, Culpo showed ESPN insider Adam Schefter talking about the trade while writing "So many emotions right now." The 30-year-old model then posted a photo of her and McCaffrey holding hands with the caption "Ready for anything with you."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO