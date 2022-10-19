ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

CBS Minnesota

Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — When it comes to marijuana, South Dakota has been a leader among its Great Plains neighbors: one of the first to legalize recreational use, the first to approve both medical and recreational forms on the same ballot and the only one to have its recreational measure reversed.Legalization is back on the ballot in November, but whether the politically red state will become the first to pass it twice remains in doubt.It's facing strong opposition from conservative groups and figures determined to pull the state back from legalizing pot. And though 54% of voters approved a constitutional...
COLORADO STATE
tsln.com

Strayed or stolen: South Dakota Brand Board hiring new investigator and inspecting manager; ranchers worry some thefts weren’t being investigated

Brand Board members: Name, Location, Position Scott Vance, Faith, Board President Myron Williams, Wall, Board Vice President Lyle Spring, Union Center, Board Member David Paul, Mud Butte, Board Member Haven Stuck, Rapid City, Board Member. In 2020, there were 9 arrests and 10 convictions for cattle theft in South Dakota....
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

What manufacturing workers make in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
GEORGIA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Voter registration shows South Dakota is changing

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — After voter registration closes on October 24 at 5 p.m. and final numbers are posted for South Dakota’s November 8 general election, Republicans could hold their largest lead in at least 50 years, with roughly double what’s in the Democrats column. And “No-Party Affiliation/Independents” could be right behind the Democrats. That […]
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 3 new deaths reported; Hospitalizations steady

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,049 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up three from 3,046 the previous week. The new deaths include one man and two women in the following age groups: 40-49 (1); 80+ (2). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Clay, Roberts, Marshall and Turner.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota DOC investigates 31-year-old inmate’s death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, authorities are investigating a state prison inmate’s death. The inmate, Ray Palacio, 31, was transported overnight from the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls to an area hospital, where...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdstandardnow.com

Rapid City attorney Jay Shultz writes that ignorance of the ban on most abortions in South Dakota can get you killed

Not knowing the law which bans virtually all abortions in South Dakota could get you killed. By lethal injection, that is. Potential criminal defendants include your loved ones, relatives, friends, co-workers, healthcare professionals and non-professionals. In South Dakota (where Rapid City reproductive rights demonstrators are shown above in a Lee...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Florence joins growing list of rural nursing home closures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another nursing home is closing in rural South Dakota this year with November being the last month for residents at the Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence. The Florence facility joins care centers in Salem, Lennox, Clear Lake, and Ipswich in the growing...
FLORENCE, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

Yankton, Clay Counties See New COVID Deaths

South Dakota reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one each in both Clay and Yankton counties — in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH). For Yankton County, it was the 60th death overall and was posted a week after the DOH...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Knowing your voting rights, registration deadlines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The deadline for voter registration is quickly approaching. Monday, October 24 is the last day for South Dakota voters to square themselves away. Janna Farley with the American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota discussed how staff will help voters make a plan to vote in November.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
brookingsradio.com

Three COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota this week

Three COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update, the statewide total is now 3049. The state has changed the reporting method and no longer reports active or recovered cases. There have been 631 new cases statewide in the last week and hospitalizations have increased by one...
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
kiowacountypress.net

Debate over legalized marijuana in South Dakota heating up

(The Center Square) - A ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota if approved is drawing passionate debate from both sides. Initiated Measure 27 would allow persons 21 and older to legally possess more than an ounce or marijuana or three marijuana plants if no licensed marijuana retailer is in the person's area.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

