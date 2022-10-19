Read full article on original website
Related
Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — When it comes to marijuana, South Dakota has been a leader among its Great Plains neighbors: one of the first to legalize recreational use, the first to approve both medical and recreational forms on the same ballot and the only one to have its recreational measure reversed.Legalization is back on the ballot in November, but whether the politically red state will become the first to pass it twice remains in doubt.It's facing strong opposition from conservative groups and figures determined to pull the state back from legalizing pot. And though 54% of voters approved a constitutional...
newscenter1.tv
Hunting for Business: Annual Governor’s Pheasant Hunt bags more than birds for South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota is billed as the pheasant-hunting capital of the world. South Dakota Governors have capitalized on that title for decades to entice potential business leaders to our area. This year, Governor Noem’s Pheasant Hunt was held on October 21 and 22 in Sioux Falls.
tsln.com
Strayed or stolen: South Dakota Brand Board hiring new investigator and inspecting manager; ranchers worry some thefts weren’t being investigated
Brand Board members: Name, Location, Position Scott Vance, Faith, Board President Myron Williams, Wall, Board Vice President Lyle Spring, Union Center, Board Member David Paul, Mud Butte, Board Member Haven Stuck, Rapid City, Board Member. In 2020, there were 9 arrests and 10 convictions for cattle theft in South Dakota....
voiceofalexandria.com
Record fish caught in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in South Dakota from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KELOLAND TV
What manufacturing workers make in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in South Dakota?
I admit I've done it before, I'll be it, I was in my youth when I did, and very intoxicated at the time. Looking back at the situation, I guess it was better than the alternative, which would have been driving under the influence. So in hindsight, I'm glad I...
Voter registration shows South Dakota is changing
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — After voter registration closes on October 24 at 5 p.m. and final numbers are posted for South Dakota’s November 8 general election, Republicans could hold their largest lead in at least 50 years, with roughly double what’s in the Democrats column. And “No-Party Affiliation/Independents” could be right behind the Democrats. That […]
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 3 new deaths reported; Hospitalizations steady
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,049 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up three from 3,046 the previous week. The new deaths include one man and two women in the following age groups: 40-49 (1); 80+ (2). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Clay, Roberts, Marshall and Turner.
5 Places in South Dakota that Share Names With Horror Movie Locations
As a lifelong Midwesterner, I still get a spark of excitement whenever someplace I've been is said on The Weather Channel. I become the pointing Leo meme if someone says something like "And it was 51 in Sioux Falls today." It's the same when South Dakota shows up in a...
Event Reminder: South Dakota Native Nations gather for Oceti Vote Fest in Rapid City this weekend
News Release Lakota People's Law Project Oceti Vote Fest begins with a Grand Entry at 10 a.m. MT on Saturday, October 22 and features an intertribal basketball tournament on Saturday, Thunder Fest Concert Saturday night and Oceti hand games, singing contest, and family activities on Sunday. People ...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota DOC investigates 31-year-old inmate’s death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, authorities are investigating a state prison inmate’s death. The inmate, Ray Palacio, 31, was transported overnight from the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls to an area hospital, where...
sdstandardnow.com
Rapid City attorney Jay Shultz writes that ignorance of the ban on most abortions in South Dakota can get you killed
Not knowing the law which bans virtually all abortions in South Dakota could get you killed. By lethal injection, that is. Potential criminal defendants include your loved ones, relatives, friends, co-workers, healthcare professionals and non-professionals. In South Dakota (where Rapid City reproductive rights demonstrators are shown above in a Lee...
KELOLAND TV
Florence joins growing list of rural nursing home closures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another nursing home is closing in rural South Dakota this year with November being the last month for residents at the Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence. The Florence facility joins care centers in Salem, Lennox, Clear Lake, and Ipswich in the growing...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Yankton, Clay Counties See New COVID Deaths
South Dakota reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one each in both Clay and Yankton counties — in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH). For Yankton County, it was the 60th death overall and was posted a week after the DOH...
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
dakotanewsnow.com
Consultant explains recent hospital layoffs, what could be in South Dakota’s healthcare future
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Layoffs at medical facilities have been sweeping across the nation, and now it’s happening in South Dakota. Michael Wyland is a consultant to non-profit organizations, including hospitals. “Sanford and Avera are both are in the six to seven billion a year range in...
dakotanewsnow.com
Knowing your voting rights, registration deadlines
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The deadline for voter registration is quickly approaching. Monday, October 24 is the last day for South Dakota voters to square themselves away. Janna Farley with the American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota discussed how staff will help voters make a plan to vote in November.
brookingsradio.com
Three COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota this week
Three COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update, the statewide total is now 3049. The state has changed the reporting method and no longer reports active or recovered cases. There have been 631 new cases statewide in the last week and hospitalizations have increased by one...
kiowacountypress.net
Debate over legalized marijuana in South Dakota heating up
(The Center Square) - A ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota if approved is drawing passionate debate from both sides. Initiated Measure 27 would allow persons 21 and older to legally possess more than an ounce or marijuana or three marijuana plants if no licensed marijuana retailer is in the person's area.
gowatertown.net
Single vehicle crash in southwest South Dakota kills three men, injures another
OELRICHS, S.D.–A triple-fatality crash has been reported in South Dakota’s southwest corner. The Highway Patrol says it happened just after 7:00 o’clock Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 18, four miles east of Oelrichs. A Chevy Spark was eastbound when the driver lost control. The compact car rolled...
Comments / 0