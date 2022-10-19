ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

97ZOK

Illinois Haunted House Turns Your Nightmares into Reality

Would you like to be scared to death this Halloween? We found the perfect place. Halloween is obviously one of the best times of the year, I mean the holiday is completely focused on wearing fun costumes and getting candy handed to you. There is that other part though... the...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Stateline’s Best Pizza: Windsor Pizza Parlor

October is national pizza month so we’re searching for the Stateline’s best pizza! Tonight, we’re at Windsor Pizza Parlor in Loves Park and Steve Blake is telling us why he believes that Windsor Pizza Parlor has the Stateline’s Best Pizza. He’s not only showing off pizza but also their other menu items like the cheese bread and Italian sandwiches. If you believe that Windsor Pizza Parlor has the Stateline’s Best Pizza you can vote once an hour every hour on each device until October 25th at noon. Vote here.
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com

Stateline’s Best Pizza: Pietro’s

October is national pizza month so we’re searching for the Stateline’s best pizza! Tonight, we’re at Pietro’s in Roscoe. We’re speaking to Katie Yaunke about all the pizzas they offer. She tells us all about the different types of crust they offer even including a stuffed crust. If you believe that Pietro’s has the Stateline’s Best Pizza you can vote once an hour every hour on each device until October 25th at noon. Vote here.
ROSCOE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford is crawling with ghost signs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ghost hunting is a popular activity in the Stateline, especially around Halloween. Every October, individuals and groups set out to communicate with spirits of the dead who are said to haunt various spooky locations.  Yes, opportunities to look for ghosts are certainly ample here. But there’s are also many lesser-known ghostly […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?

If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
ILLINOIS STATE
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battled A Small Fire At the Texas Roadhouse

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Rockford Fire Department responded to a fire inside the Texas Roadhouse Restaurant. A delivery...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Dryer on Fire in Machesney Park

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Sources are reporting a fire scene in Machesney Park. It happened around 9 am...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois Casting Call for ‘Blood Drinking’ Movie Role Filmed in Rockford

A vampire novel is being turned into a movie that will be filmed in Rockford next year, and the director is looking for actors to fill some of the main roles. The novel Fiona's Guardians was written by author Dan Klefstad of Dekalb, Illinois, and is about "a 250-year-old vampire who survives on hospital blood stolen by human helpers who also protect her while she sleeps," according to Klefstad's website.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford entrepreneur credits female empowerment for success

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Amazon Prime hit series, ‘A League of Their Own’ shows how the drive of the all women’s baseball team, Rockford Peaches, led to championship after championship. That female empowerment across the Stateline still holds true today. A national travel website puts the...
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Your One Chance to Explore the Second Most Haunted Place in Rockford, Illinois

The Barnes Mansion in Rockford, Illinois is notoriously haunted, and on October 29th we will have the rare opportunity to explore its terrifying halls. Every time I visit the Burpee Museum on Natural History in Downtown Rockford, I am enamored by the two beautiful Victorian homes that flank it on either side; the Barnes and Manny Mansions. What is the history of these homes? What purpose do they serve today? What do they look like inside? Are the homes haunted?
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Five Guys coming to Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Five Guys hamburger restaurant is coming to Machesney Crossings on Illinois 173 / West Lane Road. According to the Village of Machesney Park, several new businesses will be moving into the Route 173 corridor, including Five Guys, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and D1 Store at Machesney Crossings, and Zoe’s […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

44 firefighters battle intentional blazes at Rockford apartment buildings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Forty-four Rockford firefighters battled flames at neighboring apartment buildings in Rockford Saturday morning, and the fires were reportedly set on purpose. Firefighters responded to 2303 Canary Drive at 3:19 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews reported a fire burning on the 3rd floor balcony of the three story, 12 […]
ROCKFORD, IL

