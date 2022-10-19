Read full article on original website
Related
Tom & Jerry’s Opening Fourth Location in Loves Park
The company hopes to open three to five more sites in the next two years The post Tom & Jerry’s Opening Fourth Location in Loves Park appeared first on What Now Chicago: The Best Source For Chicago News.
Illinois Haunted House Turns Your Nightmares into Reality
Would you like to be scared to death this Halloween? We found the perfect place. Halloween is obviously one of the best times of the year, I mean the holiday is completely focused on wearing fun costumes and getting candy handed to you. There is that other part though... the...
Pumpkins with the Police brings the Rockford community together
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police Department(RPD) hosted its annual Pumpkins and Police event Friday evening. “This is a program that we’ve run probably the last five or six years,” said Michael Dalke Assistant Deputy Chief of Rockford Police Department. “We offer free pumpkins, free cookie designs, a bunch of other fun games for the kids […]
MyStateline.com
Stateline’s Best Pizza: Windsor Pizza Parlor
October is national pizza month so we’re searching for the Stateline’s best pizza! Tonight, we’re at Windsor Pizza Parlor in Loves Park and Steve Blake is telling us why he believes that Windsor Pizza Parlor has the Stateline’s Best Pizza. He’s not only showing off pizza but also their other menu items like the cheese bread and Italian sandwiches. If you believe that Windsor Pizza Parlor has the Stateline’s Best Pizza you can vote once an hour every hour on each device until October 25th at noon. Vote here.
MyStateline.com
Stateline’s Best Pizza: Pietro’s
October is national pizza month so we’re searching for the Stateline’s best pizza! Tonight, we’re at Pietro’s in Roscoe. We’re speaking to Katie Yaunke about all the pizzas they offer. She tells us all about the different types of crust they offer even including a stuffed crust. If you believe that Pietro’s has the Stateline’s Best Pizza you can vote once an hour every hour on each device until October 25th at noon. Vote here.
These Christmas Toys May Be Incredibly Hard to Find in Illinois
When I was in the third grade, the Cabbage Patch Doll was the hottest Christmas gift that was impossible to find, and for those who had to have one under their tree, paying more than 10 times the retail price was normal. Then I recall that creepy Furby toy causing...
Rockford is crawling with ghost signs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ghost hunting is a popular activity in the Stateline, especially around Halloween. Every October, individuals and groups set out to communicate with spirits of the dead who are said to haunt various spooky locations. Yes, opportunities to look for ghosts are certainly ample here. But there’s are also many lesser-known ghostly […]
Illinois Community Comes Together to Donate to Business Owner’s Medical Bills
Rockford community members are turning their prayers into donations to help a business owner in need as we enter this holiday season. You can say a lot of things about the city of Rockford, Illinois. Some of them I won't write here... but the others I will. Rockford is a...
Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?
If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
Smile, You’re On Camera! Illinois Man Poops In The Middle Of Walmart
What's worse is that I had to witness it in person. Yeah, you read that right. I was shopping at Walmart in Rockford, Illinois when I stumbled upon a trail of turds. Literal crap. I was beyond confused as to where it came from - or who it came from and WHY? HOW? WHAT?
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battled A Small Fire At the Texas Roadhouse
Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Rockford Fire Department responded to a fire inside the Texas Roadhouse Restaurant. A delivery...
Salamone’s Set to Expand within Rockford Next Year
The company's second location will replace the Illinois Decorator Center The post Salamone’s Set to Expand within Rockford Next Year appeared first on What Now Chicago: The Best Source For Chicago News.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Dryer on Fire in Machesney Park
Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Sources are reporting a fire scene in Machesney Park. It happened around 9 am...
One of Illinois’ Best Apple Orchards Gains National Attention From Famous Actress
Today I noticed something pretty awesome on Edwards Apple Orchard's Facebook and now I HAVE to know more!. Yes, they are talking about THAT Melissa Gilbert who is most famous for her role as Laura Ingalls on Little House On the Prairie. So, what the heck was Melissa Gilbert doing...
Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
Illinois Casting Call for ‘Blood Drinking’ Movie Role Filmed in Rockford
A vampire novel is being turned into a movie that will be filmed in Rockford next year, and the director is looking for actors to fill some of the main roles. The novel Fiona's Guardians was written by author Dan Klefstad of Dekalb, Illinois, and is about "a 250-year-old vampire who survives on hospital blood stolen by human helpers who also protect her while she sleeps," according to Klefstad's website.
WIFR
Rockford entrepreneur credits female empowerment for success
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Amazon Prime hit series, ‘A League of Their Own’ shows how the drive of the all women’s baseball team, Rockford Peaches, led to championship after championship. That female empowerment across the Stateline still holds true today. A national travel website puts the...
Your One Chance to Explore the Second Most Haunted Place in Rockford, Illinois
The Barnes Mansion in Rockford, Illinois is notoriously haunted, and on October 29th we will have the rare opportunity to explore its terrifying halls. Every time I visit the Burpee Museum on Natural History in Downtown Rockford, I am enamored by the two beautiful Victorian homes that flank it on either side; the Barnes and Manny Mansions. What is the history of these homes? What purpose do they serve today? What do they look like inside? Are the homes haunted?
Five Guys coming to Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Five Guys hamburger restaurant is coming to Machesney Crossings on Illinois 173 / West Lane Road. According to the Village of Machesney Park, several new businesses will be moving into the Route 173 corridor, including Five Guys, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and D1 Store at Machesney Crossings, and Zoe’s […]
44 firefighters battle intentional blazes at Rockford apartment buildings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Forty-four Rockford firefighters battled flames at neighboring apartment buildings in Rockford Saturday morning, and the fires were reportedly set on purpose. Firefighters responded to 2303 Canary Drive at 3:19 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews reported a fire burning on the 3rd floor balcony of the three story, 12 […]
Comments / 0