October is national pizza month so we’re searching for the Stateline’s best pizza! Tonight, we’re at Windsor Pizza Parlor in Loves Park and Steve Blake is telling us why he believes that Windsor Pizza Parlor has the Stateline’s Best Pizza. He’s not only showing off pizza but also their other menu items like the cheese bread and Italian sandwiches. If you believe that Windsor Pizza Parlor has the Stateline’s Best Pizza you can vote once an hour every hour on each device until October 25th at noon. Vote here.

LOVES PARK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO