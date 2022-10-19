Read full article on original website
theprescotttimes.com
Yavapai Campground Closing for the Winter
Officials on the Prescott National Forest will be closing Yavapai Campground on November 1, 2022. Located on the Bradshaw Ranger District, in the Granite Basin Recreation Area, it is the most remote of the campgrounds traditionally managed year-round in the Prescott Area. Staffing shortages, both paid and volunteer, the lack of snow removal, remote location, and other factors were considered in making this decision. Yavapai Campground will reopen on April 1, 2023.
fox10phoenix.com
Vandal causes $100K in damage to Yavapai County home
CONGRESS, Ariz. - The search is on for a vandal in Yavapai County who caused more than $100,000 in damage to a home in the town of Congress. It happened sometime between 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 at a home near Middlewick Lane and Kirkwall Drive after an unknown suspect or suspects broke in through the kitchen window.
theprescotttimes.com
Help the Prescott Valley K9 Unit Win a $2,500 Grant
Help the Prescott Valley K9 Unit Win a $2,500 Grant. Did you know that Prescott Valley’s K9 unit has a small budget, and is largely supported by grants and community donations? The department has four dogs – Kato, Chewy, Justice and Cowboy – that do an awesome job keeping dangerous drugs off the streets and keeping officers safe. This year, the department can earn a $2,500 grant from Aftermath, a biohazard removal company, to support its K9 unit. The agency will award $15,000 in grants to the top 10 agencies with the most eligible votes, for use towards maintenance of an existing K9 unit and/or creation of a new unit. The department with the most votes from each tier will be awarded a $2,500 grant.
theprescotttimes.com
Now Your Fuel Of Dreams Pumped By PVPD
On Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 2:30PM to 5:30PM at Fry’s Food Stores, 3100 N. Glassford Hill Road, the Prescott Valley Police Department will be helping customers pump gas and clean windshields at the Annual Fuel of Dreams to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Arizona. Last year, more than $2,000 was donated in three hours as several Prescott Valley Police Officers pumped gas and cleaned windshields.
fox10phoenix.com
Small plane ran into bad weather before crashing in northwestern Arizona: NTSB
SELIGMAN, Ariz. - A small plane ran into heavy rain and gusty winds before it crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona last month, killing both people aboard, federal investigators said Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board issued its preliminary report on the Sept. 13 crash of a single-engine...
prescottenews.com
Arizona Farm Gives refuge from Pain, for Man and Beasts Alike – Associated Press
The leader has the name of her dead baby spelled out in beads on her left wrist, and standing before her is a mother so grief-choked by her young son’s death that she flips on her side at one point in this creek side yoga class and sobs. In the next row, a woman whose daughter died by suicide goes through the poses next to a man with a tattoo of three little ducks, one for each of the children who was murdered.
prescottenews.com
Median sold price remains strong in the Quad Cities – Prescott Area Association of Relators
The median sold price in the Quad Cities rose again in September, according to the housing market report released today by the Prescott Area Association of REALTORS® (PAAR). All four regions posted growth in median sales prices since the beginning of 2022. Prescott recorded a 10.2% increase in median...
AZFamily
Prescott Valley police arrest woman accused in string of thefts, assaulting store employee
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Prescott Valley police say they’ve arrested a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of goods from several stores around town over the last several months. Police say they were able to track down Kaylin Forest, 25, after surveillance video and help from...
Experts warn of extremist push to expand sheriffs’ role in elections
Prominent Arizona Oath Keeper Jim Arroyo turned on his hands-free microphone and stepped in front of the bright yellow banner of the Yavapai County Preparedness Team to explain “Operation: Drop Box.”. “We’ve already coordinated with Sheriff (David) Rhodes,” Arroyo said during a July meeting of the Yavapai County Preparedness...
AZFamily
Man arrested for trying to resell high-end jewelry, antiques he stole in Camp Verde, police say
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Yavapai County man has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, including jewelry and antiques, from stores in the Camp Verde area. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says officers learned that a man, later identified as Gregory Scott Wolf...
theprescotttimes.com
FENTANYL OVERDOSE LEADS TO CRASH AND ARREST
On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at approximately 7:43 pm, Prescott Valley Police Officers were dispatched to the intersection of E. Florentine Road and N. Golden Way for a single-vehicle accident with witnesses reporting the driver was unresponsive. When officers arrived on the scene, they observed an unresponsive male in the...
theprescotttimes.com
SHERIFF RHODES COMMENTS ON ELECTION SECURITY, INTEGRITY
SHERIFF RHODES COMMENTS ON ELECTION SECURITY, INTEGRITY. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is working with County election officials as well as all law enforcement agencies in Yavapai County to provide election security. YCSO will once again assist the County Recorder’s Office to implement security plans for Election Day, arrange escort of ballots to the Recorder’s Office from Election Day Vote Centers, and provide security of the Recorder and Election Departments during vote counting. Additionally, YCSO will be responding to any reports of election-related law violations.
theprescotttimes.com
Early ballot packages are for informational purposes only
Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to remind voters that the FULL TEXT INSERTS that were included and delivered in your early ballot packages are for informational purposes only. The large, printed text insert has the official and descriptive titles for all the propositions which are located on the back side of your ballots. There is no bubble to fill in and the insert will not be accepted as a voted ballot. The back side of your ballot is where you can vote for Propositions and Questions.
prescottenews.com
PUSD: Will They Ever Learn? – Arizona Independent
PUSD Superintendent Emails Show Intent To Avoid Consequences Of Election. [Editor’s Note: Prescott eNews thanks Arizona Independent for the permission to republish this article.]. Less than a week after releasing a bombshell memo that appeared to show a senior Prescott Unified School District administrator leveraging taxpayer money to force...
theprescotttimes.com
Julie Reyes Earns ACCAC Player of the Week Honors for YC Women’s Soccer
For the seventh time this season, a member of the Yavapai College women’s soccer team has earned ACCAC weekly honors. This time, it’s freshman forward Julie Reyes who is taking home ACCAC Player of the Week honors for the first time. Last week, Reyes helped lead the Roughriders...
