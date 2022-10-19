ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

theprescotttimes.com

Yavapai Campground Closing for the Winter

Officials on the Prescott National Forest will be closing Yavapai Campground on November 1, 2022. Located on the Bradshaw Ranger District, in the Granite Basin Recreation Area, it is the most remote of the campgrounds traditionally managed year-round in the Prescott Area. Staffing shortages, both paid and volunteer, the lack of snow removal, remote location, and other factors were considered in making this decision. Yavapai Campground will reopen on April 1, 2023.
PRESCOTT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Vandal causes $100K in damage to Yavapai County home

CONGRESS, Ariz. - The search is on for a vandal in Yavapai County who caused more than $100,000 in damage to a home in the town of Congress. It happened sometime between 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 at a home near Middlewick Lane and Kirkwall Drive after an unknown suspect or suspects broke in through the kitchen window.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Help the Prescott Valley K9 Unit Win a $2,500 Grant

Help the Prescott Valley K9 Unit Win a $2,500 Grant. Did you know that Prescott Valley’s K9 unit has a small budget, and is largely supported by grants and community donations? The department has four dogs – Kato, Chewy, Justice and Cowboy – that do an awesome job keeping dangerous drugs off the streets and keeping officers safe. This year, the department can earn a $2,500 grant from Aftermath, a biohazard removal company, to support its K9 unit. The agency will award $15,000 in grants to the top 10 agencies with the most eligible votes, for use towards maintenance of an existing K9 unit and/or creation of a new unit. The department with the most votes from each tier will be awarded a $2,500 grant.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Now Your Fuel Of Dreams Pumped By PVPD

On Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 2:30PM to 5:30PM at Fry’s Food Stores, 3100 N. Glassford Hill Road, the Prescott Valley Police Department will be helping customers pump gas and clean windshields at the Annual Fuel of Dreams to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Arizona. Last year, more than $2,000 was donated in three hours as several Prescott Valley Police Officers pumped gas and cleaned windshields.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Small plane ran into bad weather before crashing in northwestern Arizona: NTSB

SELIGMAN, Ariz. - A small plane ran into heavy rain and gusty winds before it crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona last month, killing both people aboard, federal investigators said Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board issued its preliminary report on the Sept. 13 crash of a single-engine...
SELIGMAN, AZ
prescottenews.com

Arizona Farm Gives refuge from Pain, for Man and Beasts Alike – Associated Press

The leader has the name of her dead baby spelled out in beads on her left wrist, and standing before her is a mother so grief-choked by her young son’s death that she flips on her side at one point in this creek side yoga class and sobs. In the next row, a woman whose daughter died by suicide goes through the poses next to a man with a tattoo of three little ducks, one for each of the children who was murdered.
CORNVILLE, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

FENTANYL OVERDOSE LEADS TO CRASH AND ARREST

On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at approximately 7:43 pm, Prescott Valley Police Officers were dispatched to the intersection of E. Florentine Road and N. Golden Way for a single-vehicle accident with witnesses reporting the driver was unresponsive. When officers arrived on the scene, they observed an unresponsive male in the...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

SHERIFF RHODES COMMENTS ON ELECTION SECURITY, INTEGRITY

SHERIFF RHODES COMMENTS ON ELECTION SECURITY, INTEGRITY. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is working with County election officials as well as all law enforcement agencies in Yavapai County to provide election security. YCSO will once again assist the County Recorder’s Office to implement security plans for Election Day, arrange escort of ballots to the Recorder’s Office from Election Day Vote Centers, and provide security of the Recorder and Election Departments during vote counting. Additionally, YCSO will be responding to any reports of election-related law violations.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Early ballot packages are for informational purposes only

Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to remind voters that the FULL TEXT INSERTS that were included and delivered in your early ballot packages are for informational purposes only. The large, printed text insert has the official and descriptive titles for all the propositions which are located on the back side of your ballots. There is no bubble to fill in and the insert will not be accepted as a voted ballot. The back side of your ballot is where you can vote for Propositions and Questions.
prescottenews.com

PUSD: Will They Ever Learn? – Arizona Independent

PUSD Superintendent Emails Show Intent To Avoid Consequences Of Election. [Editor’s Note: Prescott eNews thanks Arizona Independent for the permission to republish this article.]. Less than a week after releasing a bombshell memo that appeared to show a senior Prescott Unified School District administrator leveraging taxpayer money to force...
PRESCOTT, AZ

