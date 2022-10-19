Read full article on original website
A new study suggests going to bed early may be a benefit to your health
Which of us – early birds or night owls – have better health prospects? A recent study indicates night owls are at a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and social dysfunction. Night owls were less active physically, had lower aerobic fitness, and burned less fat than early birds in the study. Additionally, night owls were more likely to be more insulin-resistant, meaning it took more insulin for their muscles to be able to get energized, according to the study published Sept. 19 in the Experimental Physiology journal.
Don't be mislead: Colonoscopies are critical to preventing cancer
Recent news coverage of a published European study regarding the role of colonoscopies in preventing and decreasing colorectal cancer deaths ignited a debate that led to several major U.S. medical societies publishing statements about this topic. The bottom line: Colonoscopies save lives! Results from the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine were portrayed out of context. The misleading headlines undermined years of progress to fight colorectal cancer, a preventable disease that is still the third-leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States. Initial statistical analysis of the study showed no significant reduction in colon cancer mortality after colonoscopy. However, a subanalysis of the study showed that of the participants who received a colonoscopy, the procedure decreased the risk of developing colorectal cancer by 31 percent and lowered the risk of dying from colorectal cancer by 50 percent. After initial controversial headlines about this study, some national news outlets revisited the topic, sorting through the details more thoroughly. Their subsequent stories shifted direction, stressing the importance of screening colonoscopies and raising awareness of the global epidemic of cancer among those under 50.
