Flagler County deputies arrest Georgia fugitive after hours-long manhunt
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Jacksonville man wanted in the state of Georgia was arrested Monday night after Flagler County deputies spent more than six hours searching for him, according to the sheriff’s office. Flagler deputies said they’d found an unoccupied truck parked along John Campbell Road that...
Man pours bleach in coworker’s Pepsi can after argument in Volusia County, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man is accused of pouring bleach into his coworker’s drink after they got into an argument, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office arrested Jerome Ellis, 48, on Monday. [TRENDING: Florida man bitten by alligator while trying to...
Man already serving life sentence indicted in 1991 Daytona Beach homicide case
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who is already serving a life sentence for a brutal murder in Brevard County now faces charges for the death of a woman that has gone unsolved since 1991. A Volusia County grand jury indicted Michael Townson, 53, on a charge of first-degree...
Orlando police look to question man, woman in homicide investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police released a picture Tuesday of a man and a woman they are looking to question in a homicide investigation. The photo comes more than two weeks after a man was found dead in the 600 block of Lexington Ave. on Oct. 9. Police have...
1 hurt in shooting outside Kissimmee business
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a Kissimmee plaza, according to police. Officers said they were called to 2006 Michigan Ave. Monday afternoon. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need...
13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Heritage Middle School, Volusia deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after bringing an unloaded handgun to Heritage Middle School, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the boy showed the gun to another student at the school on Monday. Investigators said the child who saw the...
Woman arrested months after fatal hit-and-run sends cyclist into Indian River, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested Monday more than 4 months after a hit-and-run crash that threw a bicyclist into the Indian River, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Anabel Morales, 35, was arrested in Orange County on a warrant out of Brevard County on charges including...
$50K reward offered after USPS letter carrier robbed in Orange County
PINE HILLS, Fla. – The U.S. Postal Inspection Service on Friday announced it put up a reward of as much as $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who investigators said robbed a USPS letter carrier in Orange County on Oct. 4. The robbery...
UPDATE: Suspicious incident near Lake County bus stop was misunderstanding
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County sheriff’s detectives on Tuesday said that a suspicious incident at a bus stop last week in unincorporated Clermont turned out to be an “innocent misunderstanding.”. A student at East Ridge Middle School told deputies that a man in a silver SUV...
Salesman steals dog while working door-to-door in Rockledge, police say
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A salesman going door-to-door in Rockledge last week is accused of stealing a dog from a resident’s front yard, according to police. Officers said 19-year-old Ethan Morales, of Alabama, is facing grand theft and animal cruelty charges after picking up and walking off with a Jack Russell mix on Oct. 20.
Family seeks answers after 18-year-old found shot after Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of an 18-year-old student at Dr. Phillips High School is searching for answers after the young man was found shot inside of a crashed car in Orange County. Patriece Johnson said she’s hurting and hoping someone will come forward after her son, Jessiah...
Deputies ID man shot, killed in Pine Hills; reward offered for arrest
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed a man in Pine Hills. Deputies were called early Sunday to 5600 block of Perrine Drive, just west of Pine Hills Road, for reports of gunfire.
Missing 16-year-old girl found shot to death outside Orange County home
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl found shot to death Monday evening outside a home in Orange County had been reported missing in August, Orlando police said. The fatal shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Broken Pine Circle, just west of Hiawassee Road near Clarcona Ocoee Road. [TRENDING: East...
Volusia County woman to be honored for saving lineman’s life after Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is being called a hero for saving a lineman’s life who was shocked while working in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. New Smyrna Beach city officials will be honoring Casey Shaw at their commission meeting Tuesday with a life saving award.
4, including minor, face charges in FHP pursuit on Orlando International Airport property
ORLANDO, Fla. – Three men and a 17-year-old boy were sent to Orange County’s jail and Juvenile Assessment Center, respectively, following their involvement in a vehicle pursuit early Saturday in Orlando with Florida Highway Patrol troopers, according to a news release. Around 12:40 a.m., a trooper in the...
1 shot to death, innocent bystander wounded inside Denny’s near Orlando airport, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was shot to death and another was wounded early Monday at a Denny’s restaurant in Orlando, according to police. The fatal shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 5700 block of TG Lee Boulevard near Semoran Boulevard, not far from the Orlando International Airport.
‘This is shocking:’ $400,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Longwood shop
LONGWOOD, Fla. – A Longwood jewelry store owner said thieves stole $400,000 worth of jewelry from his store early Monday morning. Albert Pagan owns Certified Jewelry Designs on St. Laurent Street in Longwood. [TRENDING: Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist face off in heated, raucous Florida governor debate | What’s a...
Brevard County pursues $8.5M beach renourishment after Hurricane Ian
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – Brevard commissioners Tuesday voted unanimously to start the process of planning a beach renourishment project after the county estimated Hurricane Ian’s damages to southern beaches at $8.5 million. The county’s natural resources director Virginia Barker said Ian’s erosion rivals hurricanes Matthew and Irma five...
Evacuation order lifted for Kissimmee’s Good Samaritan Village, but questions still unanswered, residents say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Osceola County on Monday lifted the evacuation order for a Kissimmee retirement community that has been flooded since Hurricane Ian. The county says the floodwater has receded at Good Samaritan Village and power has been restored. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange...
Good Samaritan Village residents return home after flooding in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – In the first full day since Osceola County leaders lifted evacuation orders for Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village, residents from the senior living community finally returned to their homes. The order was lifted Monday after county officials said the flooding from Hurricane Ian had receded and...
