Volusia County, FL

click orlando

1 hurt in shooting outside Kissimmee business

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a Kissimmee plaza, according to police. Officers said they were called to 2006 Michigan Ave. Monday afternoon. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Salesman steals dog while working door-to-door in Rockledge, police say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A salesman going door-to-door in Rockledge last week is accused of stealing a dog from a resident’s front yard, according to police. Officers said 19-year-old Ethan Morales, of Alabama, is facing grand theft and animal cruelty charges after picking up and walking off with a Jack Russell mix on Oct. 20.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
click orlando

‘This is shocking:’ $400,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Longwood shop

LONGWOOD, Fla. – A Longwood jewelry store owner said thieves stole $400,000 worth of jewelry from his store early Monday morning. Albert Pagan owns Certified Jewelry Designs on St. Laurent Street in Longwood. [TRENDING: Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist face off in heated, raucous Florida governor debate | What’s a...
LONGWOOD, FL
click orlando

Brevard County pursues $8.5M beach renourishment after Hurricane Ian

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – Brevard commissioners Tuesday voted unanimously to start the process of planning a beach renourishment project after the county estimated Hurricane Ian’s damages to southern beaches at $8.5 million. The county’s natural resources director Virginia Barker said Ian’s erosion rivals hurricanes Matthew and Irma five...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Good Samaritan Village residents return home after flooding in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – In the first full day since Osceola County leaders lifted evacuation orders for Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village, residents from the senior living community finally returned to their homes. The order was lifted Monday after county officials said the flooding from Hurricane Ian had receded and...
KISSIMMEE, FL

