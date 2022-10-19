ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver dies after being ejected in crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County.

The crash occurred on the southbound lanes near Beaver Ruin Road Tuesday afternoon.

One of the cars flipped and the driver was ejected. The driver, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

The crash shut down the southbound lanes of the interstate for at least two hours. The lanes reopened after the afternoon rush hour.

WSB was initially told by Georgia State Patrol that the crash happened because of a road rage incident. However, Gwinnett County police, who is the agency in charge of the investigation, said the crash did not happen because of road rage.

Gwinnett police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

