Read full article on original website
Related
theburn.com
Persian pastry shop opens today in Old Ashburn
A new Persian-style pastry shop is ready for primetime in Ashburn. It’s called Four Season Pastry and it’s set up shop along Ashburn Road in the Old Ashburn neighborhood. The Burn first told readers about Four Season back in April. A new retail and office building next door to The Wining Butcher had been constructed and the pastry shop was one of the first tenants signed.
Washingtonian.com
A Stunning Victorian Brownstone in Dupont Circle’s Most Iconic Block
Gorgeous, south facing 1885 Victorian brownstone on one of the most iconic blocks in Dupont Circle. Amazing natural light and beautiful architectural details both inside and out. Estimated 4350 sq ft per floor plans. The main floor has soaring 10’4 ceilings and high ceilings on all upper floors. Large south...
arlingtonmagazine.com
Take a Weekend Trip to One of These Enchanting Airbnbs
Every now and then, we all need a break—especially if that break comes in the form of a weekend trip. Looking for a new place to go? Let these charming Airbnbs within driving distance of Arlington serve as your next destination or spark some ideas for a future journey.
arlnow.com
Falls Church restaurants to hold crawl fundraiser for Four Courts staff
The Falls Church restaurant community is coming together to raise money for the employees of Ireland’s Four Courts. The Courthouse mainstay was heavily damaged on Aug. 12 when a rideshare driver, who was apparently suffering a medical emergency, slammed into the front of the pub during a Friday happy hour. Three people were seriously injured and a raging fire sparked by the crash charred much of the interior.
WTOP
Virginia restaurant community holds fundraiser to support pub after fiery crash
The Falls Church, Virginia, restaurant community is coming together to support Ireland’s Four Courts restaurant and pub after a fiery August crash that left 15 people injured. The Crawl for the Courts fundraiser to support the rebuilding of the restaurant and its employees is being supported by six neighboring...
popville.com
“$400k car abandoned in Shaw?”
Thanks to Jay for sending: “What a way to walk up? This seemingly abandoned luxury car in Shaw has seen better days. And they got a ticket too!”. Shots Fired near Nats Park Friday Night and early Morning shots fired at 9th and T St, NW. Prince Of Petworth...
popville.com
“Any idea what’s going on?”
Looks like some activity at the former 7-11 at 7th and Rhode Island. Any idea what’s going on?”. On June 24, 2020 this 7 Eleven suffered a fire. Anyone hear who’s coming?. Missed Connection – 6th & I. Prince Of Petworth Today at 3:15pm. photo by Ted...
mocoshow.com
Demo/Construction at Lakeforest has 2024 Target Date; Dining Area With Boardwalk in the Early Plans
WRS Inc., a real estate investment firm based out of South Carolina, that purchased Lakeforest Mall and all four anchor sites, held an informational meeting on Thursday evening to share some early plans for what will take the place of the mall. WRS purchased the core, ponds, and forest conservation...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?
- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
New Tenant and Sign in Crystal City — “Developer JBG Smith has reached an agreement to lease 36,809-square-feet of space to defense contractor HII at 2451 Crystal Drive… Under the 11.5-year lease, HII will move into the space in late summer 2023 and will have signage rights to the 11-story office tower. The company will remain headquartered in Newport News and will maintain company office space next to the Navy Yard in Washington, D.C.” [Patch]
theburn.com
Exclusive: Duck Donuts headed to Loudoun County
Red alert. This is not a drill. Duck Donuts has signed a lease for its first location in Loudoun County. And the folks in South Riding are the lucky ones who will be neighbors to the new store. The Burn has learned that the uber-popular doughnut chain will be taking...
theburn.com
Saigon Outcast closes permanently in Ashburn
Sad news for fans of the Saigon Outcast restaurant on Ashburn’s north side. Today, they announced they have closed their doors permanently. It was just over a week ago that the restaurant said it has closed for remodeling. And perhaps that was the intention, but now the decision has been made to remain closed.
arlnow.com
Shucktoberfest beer and oyster fest returns to Shirlington this weekend
The annual Shucktoberfest oyster and craft beer festival is returning to Shirlington this weekend, complete with a number of road closures. The 5th annual event is taking place in Shirlington from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. It will feature local breweries, food and oyster tents and local vendors, and is being billed as family- and dog-friendly.
Overheard In D.C.: Going Downhill
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WUSA
Rideshare driver says passengers punched, hit them with a beer bottle in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A rideshare driver says they were assaulted by passengers picked up in Alexandria, Va. after the riders started asking about the driver's use of the pronouns they/them. "The passenger people ask me my name, and my country. I respond," says Yasmani Gurri about the interaction they...
mocoshow.com
Former Nike Missile Site in Gaithersburg Not Deemed Historic; Buildings Likely To Be Demolished
The former Nike Missile site at 770 Muddy Branch Road was not deemed historic in an August 24th meeting by the Gaithersburg Historic District Commission (HDC), which allows for the buildings on the site to be demolished in preparation for new development. The property is located next to Muddy Branch Square, which is currently home to Giant Food, Starbucks, Subway, First Watch, and more.
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Reston, VA
Nestled among the trees and hills of Northern Virginia, Reston in Fairfax County is a beautiful town that offers plenty of things to do for tourists and residents alike. From its charming downtown district to the many parks and trails that wind their way through the area, there’s something for everyone in Reston.
WUSA
Red panda Rusty, famously known for escaping National Zoo, died in Colorado
FRONT ROYAL, Va. — Rusty, the red panda best known for escaping the Smithsonian's National Zoo in D.C. nine years ago, has died at a zoo in Colorado. The Pueblo Zoo announced Tuesday morning that Rusty unexpectedly passed away. He was 10 years old. Before going to the Pueblo,...
arlnow.com
Daily Debrief for Oct 20, 2022
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Today we published 6 articles that were read a total of 5091 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Oct 20, 2022. Redevelopment has changed the fabric of Halls Hill. Do residents think ‘Missing Middle’ would help or hurt?...
WJLA
'We have grave concerns': Battle brewing over how to best widen Route 15 in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — It’s only a 6.5-mile drive up Route 15 from the city of Leesburg north to the quaint Village of Lucketts, but this bucolic stretch of road lined with produce stands, antique shops, and burgeoning subdivisions stands at the center of a bitter battle pitting conservationists, residents, and business owners over how each prioritizes progress.
Comments / 0