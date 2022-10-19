ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

US reassures OPEC that the Russian oil price cap won't be replicated to also target the cartel, report says

By Brian Evans
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vquor_0ieycccn00
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. Getty Images
  • The US has reassured OPEC that a cap on Russian oil prices isn't also intended for the cartel, a Treasury official told Reuters.
  • The official also said that the proposed cap on Russian oil isn't the beginning of a buyers' cartel meant to counter OPEC.
  • The reassurances could help remedy increasingly strained relations between the US and Saudi Arabia.

The US has told OPEC that a proposed cap on Russian oil prices won't later be repurposed to also target the cartel, a Treasury official told Reuters.

The official also said that the price cap plan isn't the beginning of a buyers' cartel that's meant to counter OPEC's sway over oil markets.

The US reassurances could help remedy increasingly strained relations between the US and de facto OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this month, OPEC and allies non-member allies like Russia slashed its oil output quota by 2 million barrels a day despite pleas from Washington to boost production.

The White House accused the so-called OPEC+ coalition of aligning with Russia, and President Joe Biden warned Saudi Arabia would face consequences.

US officials have said the OPEC+ cut was retaliation for efforts to cap Russian oil prices. OPEC members have said the quota reduction wasn't a political decision. Saudi Arabia has also said the actual reduction in supply would be closer to 1 million bpd because some OPEC members have been pumping below their quotas.

The price cap is meant to coincide with the EU's embargo on seaborne Russian oil imports that will go into effect on December 5. The idea is to avoid a supply shock that will boost oil prices by creating a loophole in the EU embargo to keep Russian crude flowing to global markets while also limiting Moscow's revenue.

The G7 and the EU have approved it but key details remain, while Russia's top oil customers like China and India haven't signed on.

Comments / 93

David Carreras
3d ago

Biden has screwed up everything around the world, and now he's trying to make things right but still not getting things done. He can't control Saudi's and control Russia. They will do what they want, need to Vote RED to keep Biden from screwing up more . Get rid of this administration and arrest them for treason. VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED

Reply(27)
49
WeThePeople
3d ago

Biden can't even tell US companies how much profit they can earn its all part of a free market. Those with E.V. 's have managed to take themselves out of this argument though, and save some gas for those of us that can't afford one.

Reply(3)
11
whome?
3d ago

Damn, what else can that fool in the White house do to harm our relations with the rest of the world. He was supposed to be our uniter. He has certainly divided us even more. Looks like he is carrying that philosophy over into our relations with the rest of the world too. There is no way we can survive two more years of this. Lunacy!

Reply(1)
12
Related
Daily Mail

Biden now considers telling American businesses to stop investing and expanding in Saudi Arabia after failing to get Kingdom to delay the OPEC production cut - and as Republicans demand he tap into domestic sources

One of the potential 'consequences' for Saudi Arabia backing an oil production cut is coming into focus, with a report the Biden administration may urge U.S. businesses not to invest in Saudi Arabia. The move, while voluntary in nature, could chip away at longstanding U.S.-Saudi business ties, at a time...
The Jewish Press

Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
Daily Mail

Former CIA director David Petraeus warns that the US and its allies would DESTROY Russia's troops in Ukraine and sink its Black Sea fleet if Putin uses nuclear weapons - and radiation could drift into NATO countries

A former CIA director warned that the US and NATO allies would destroy Russian forces if Russian President Vladimir Putin used nuclear weapons in his war with Ukraine. David Petraeus appeared on ABC's 'This Week' Sunday, where he said the nuclear threats by Putin need to be taken seriously, and that the ruler is 'desperate' as the 'battlefield reality he faces is irreversible.'
Discover Politics

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Russians in Ukraine Preparing To Help Overthrow Putin—Opposition Leader

Volunteer Russian fighters battling their compatriots in Ukraine can be a vanguard in a future revolution to topple Vladimir Putin, a prominent opposition leader has said. Ilya Ponomarev—a member of the Russian parliament from 2007 to 2016 and the only one to vote against the annexation of Crimea in 2014—told Newsweek Putin has set the stage for a "new Russian revolution" with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
104.1 WIKY

Japanese foreign minister says Japan has ordered Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Japan’s decision comes after Russia’s FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

84K+
Followers
14K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy