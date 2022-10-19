Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Wyoming roads close to light, high-profile vehicles due to winds
CASPER, Wyo. — A pair of Wyoming roads are closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to an extreme risk of blowover. Between Wheatland and Cheyenne, I-25/US-87 are closed as the area is experiencing wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. Between Laramie and Walcott Junction, I-80/US-30 are also closed due to equally strong winds.
oilcity.news
NWS: Snow expected by Sunday, 70 mph gusts possible in Casper on Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Winter weather will be blowing in like a lion in central Wyoming as the week wraps up. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a high wind watch goes into effect for central Wyoming on Saturday morning as 35 mph winds are expected alongside possible gusts of up to 70 mph in areas of Casper.
oilcity.news
Wyoming mountains to see 12+ inches of snow; Casper has 80% chance of showers by Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — With strong winds, high temperatures and low humidity levels, much of Wyoming will be under either a Red Flag Warning or a Fire Weather Watch between noon Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday evening, according to National Weather Service offices covering the region. Wind gusts could reach...
oilcity.news
AARP: Wyoming nursing homes still facing pandemic-era staff shortages
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming’s nursing homes are still struggling with serious staffing shortages, according to AARP Wyoming. According to data compiled by AARP, nearly 63% of the state’s nursing home facilities are reporting staff shortages. Wyoming ranks second highest among states reporting staffing shortages, which nationally is just under 24%. Maine ranks the highest in shortages at just over 66%, while California ranks the lowest in reported shortages at slightly over 2%.
oilcity.news
Gordon celebrates opening of new assisted living homes for veterans and their families in Buffalo
CASPER, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for Wyoming’s first skilled nursing facility dedicated to veterans, their spouses, and Gold Star families, according to a release from the governor’s office. The state-funded Veterans’ Skilled Nursing Facility adds three cottages, each accommodating 12 veterans,...
Comments / 0