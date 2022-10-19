CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming’s nursing homes are still struggling with serious staffing shortages, according to AARP Wyoming. According to data compiled by AARP, nearly 63% of the state’s nursing home facilities are reporting staff shortages. Wyoming ranks second highest among states reporting staffing shortages, which nationally is just under 24%. Maine ranks the highest in shortages at just over 66%, while California ranks the lowest in reported shortages at slightly over 2%.

