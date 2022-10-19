Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Pulled Bill Gunn From DX Reunion On Raw Because WWE Refused To Mention AEW On TV
Last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw the reunion of Degeneration-X, which featured Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and Road Dogg. One name who was noticeably missing was Billy Gunn, who is currently contracted to AEW. Road Dogg revealed during a recent edition...
iheart.com
Decision Made On CM Punk's AEW Future: Report
CM Punk and All Elite Wrestling are reportedly in talks on a buyout for the remainder of his contract, veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer wrote in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The report comes less than two months after Punk went on a tirade during his...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Gives Update On The Rock's Daughter's WWE TV Debut
"The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels engaged in his very first "NXT" media call on Friday, one day before the "NXT" Halloween Havoc PLE airs on Peacock this Saturday. And when asked by Jim Varsallone of the "Miami Herald" when we will see Ava Raine, daughter of former WWE Champion The Rock, and her fellow "NXT" upstart, former Bellator fighter Valorie Loureda, appear on "NXT" programming, Michaels provided an exciting timeframe.
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Confirms AEW Star Recently Underwent Surgery
The AEW roster has had more than its share of injuries this year, and it appears the injury bug is still around. WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross confirmed that AEW star Paul Wight recently underwent surgery. "Guys like to be around [Wight], you know, he's...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Superstar Written Off TV?
It’s possible that one of the most popular babyfaces on WWE SmackDown will be away from television for an extended period of time. Sheamus was defeated by Solo Sikoa in a match on this week’s edition of SmackDown. The Usos engaged in their customary interference at ringside, but a great deal more action took place after the conclusion of the match.
PWMania
Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen Passes Away at the Age of 26
The following statement was released by Fightful.com’s Sean Ross Sapp:. “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26. Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Provides Injury Update On Sheamus
It appears Sheamus suffered an injury on this week’s episode of SmackDown – that’s if you believe WWE. Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company took to Twitter to announce that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after being attacked by the Bloodline.
Yardbarker
WWE's The Miz reveals he's dealing with a burst bursa sac
The Miz is dealing with a burst bursa sac. He was scheduled to wrestle Dexter Lumis on WWE Raw this week but ended up attacking his opponent with a chair before the bell. The match never did end up taking place. Miz appeared on an episode of the Yahoo Fantasy...
wrestlinginc.com
Randy Savage Changed Diamond Dallas Page's Career Forever With A Simple Decision
World Championship Wrestling had a ton of top-tier talent in its heyday, but the top of the card was dominated by stars who'd found prior success in the World Wrestling Federation. Wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, Alundra Blayze, Lex Luger, and Bret "Hitman" Hart were some of WCW's headlining acts throughout the '90s. And without Razor Ramon and Diesel jumping ship and debuting on "Nitro" as Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, the nWo would have never existed.
Yardbarker
New member of Bray Wyatt's faction shown during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
In addition to another appearance from Bray Wyatt tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, a video aired later in the show. The video is related to Wyatt but the person shown was not him, which suggests that this is the first reveal for his new stable. As seen in the...
stillrealtous.com
WWE SmackDown Star On Possibly Joining Bray Wyatt’s Stable
Bray Wyatt recently made his big return to WWE and there are a lot of rumors regarding future plans for the former Universal Champion. There’s been talk that WWE could be introducing a stable called the Wyatt 6 with several names rumored for the group. During a recent interview...
411mania.com
WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus Following SmackDown
Sheamus suffered an injury at the hands of the Bloodline, with WWE announcing the news after tonight’s show. WWE announced on Twitter that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after the Bloodline attacked him at ringside. Sheamus lost a match to Solo Sikoa on the show due to a distraction from Sami Zayn.
PWMania
AEW in Negotiations With CM Punk to Buy Out His Contract
CM Punk hasn’t been seen since his AEW All Out press conference, where he slammed Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs. Later, he got into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks. He also tore his left triceps while performing a...
PWMania
Final Card for Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
The 2022 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, will air live tonight. Tonight at 7:30pm ET, McKenzie Mitchell, Sam Roberts, and David LaGreca will host the Kickoff pre-show. The main show will then start at 8pm ET, with PWMania.com’s live coverage beginning with the Kickoff.
wrestletalk.com
Shawn Michaels Believes Top NXT Star Is Ready For WWE Main Roster
Shawn Michaels believes that a top NXT star is ready for the WWE main roster. Since taking over creative for WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels has gotten extremely close with various stars on the developmental roster. Carmelo Hayes has been among the top stars who has received consistent praise from the...
tjrwrestling.net
Kurt Angle Reveals His Price For AEW Offer
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has revealed his price when approached by AEW President Tony Khan about wrestling in the upstart company. Kurt Angle has seen and done more than most during his professional wrestling career which began in earnest three years after Angle had conquered the amateur world by winning the gold medal in the 1996 Olympic Games.
PWMania
AEW No Longer Booking Thunder Rosa’s Friends
In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that it was brought to his attention that many of the extras used by AEW who were close to Thunder Rosa had not been booked recently. KiLynn King, Madi Wrenkowski, and Jazmin Allure are among those names. There is no information as to why it was decided not to use them.
PWMania
New Bray Wyatt Video Appears to Reveal Uncle Howdy, New QR Code
On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, in addition to Bray Wyatt making another appearance on the show, a video was shown later on in the show. Although Wyatt is referenced in the video, the individual portrayed in it is not him, which suggests that this is a new character.
tjrwrestling.net
Bianca Belair Makes History As WWE Raw Women’s Champion
Having held the Raw Women’s Championship for over 200 days since dethroning Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair has broken yet another milestone within WWE. Bianca Belair has become the first black World Champion, regardless of gender, to reach 200 days as champion in WWE. ‘The EST of WWE’ reached this...
wrestlinginc.com
Wendi Richter Claims WWE Hall Of Famer Tried To Break Her Back
In the 1980s, Wendi Richter soared to WWF stardom with her charisma and impressive athletic ability amidst the "Rock 'n' Wrestling Connection" era. Mixing it up with the likes of Leilani Kai and Judy Martin, Richter became a two-time WWF Women's Champion, but perhaps her most high-profile bouts — including 1984's The Brawl To End It All, whose ratings success paved the way for the first WrestleMania, and the infamous Original Screwjob in 1985 — came against her fellow WWE Hall of Famer, The Fabulous Moolah.
