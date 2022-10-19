Read full article on original website
PWMania
Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen Passes Away at the Age of 26
The following statement was released by Fightful.com’s Sean Ross Sapp:. “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26. Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Superstar Written Off TV?
It’s possible that one of the most popular babyfaces on WWE SmackDown will be away from television for an extended period of time. Sheamus was defeated by Solo Sikoa in a match on this week’s edition of SmackDown. The Usos engaged in their customary interference at ringside, but a great deal more action took place after the conclusion of the match.
PWMania
Road Dogg Reacts to Sean Waltman’s Mention of Chyna During the WWE RAW DX Reunion
In the most recent episode of the “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast, Road Dogg discussed the DX reunion and X-Pac mentioning Chyna. “He and I spoke a lot about everything, you know, the night before and all day. He said, ‘Somebody should mention her, I’ll do it.’ I said, ‘I think you should anyway, dude. I think it’s only right that you should’, and he felt the same way. So he was going first. So he knocked it out. I don’t know if Hunter and Shawn knew he was going to do that, but he probably told them separately than me. I just wasn’t there when he did.”
PWMania
AEW in Negotiations With CM Punk to Buy Out His Contract
CM Punk hasn’t been seen since his AEW All Out press conference, where he slammed Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs. Later, he got into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks. He also tore his left triceps while performing a...
PWMania
Final Card for Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
The 2022 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, will air live tonight. Tonight at 7:30pm ET, McKenzie Mitchell, Sam Roberts, and David LaGreca will host the Kickoff pre-show. The main show will then start at 8pm ET, with PWMania.com’s live coverage beginning with the Kickoff.
PWMania
New Bray Wyatt Video Appears to Reveal Uncle Howdy, New QR Code
On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, in addition to Bray Wyatt making another appearance on the show, a video was shown later on in the show. Although Wyatt is referenced in the video, the individual portrayed in it is not him, which suggests that this is a new character.
PWMania
AEW No Longer Booking Thunder Rosa’s Friends
In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that it was brought to his attention that many of the extras used by AEW who were close to Thunder Rosa had not been booked recently. KiLynn King, Madi Wrenkowski, and Jazmin Allure are among those names. There is no information as to why it was decided not to use them.
PWMania
Former Tag Team Possibly Returning to WWE as Bray Wyatt’s Stablemates
WWE is reportedly considering new recruits for Bray Wyatt’s group. According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE is considering hiring The Righteous as members of Wyatt’s stable. We previously reported that Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous were backstage at the recent WWE RAW season premiere in Brooklyn, which...
PWMania
Backstage News on CM Punk Potentially Heading Back to WWE
After what occurred at AEW All Out, where CM Punk criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs in front of the media, it appears more likely that CM Punk will be leaving AEW. He was later involved in a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks.
PWMania
Video: Liv Morgan Shows Off Her Incredible Booty Workout
A recent episode of Sheamus’ YouTube series “Celtic Warrior Workouts” featured WWE Superstar Liv Morgan as a special guest. In the video, which can be seen below, the former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion is seen wearing a pair of tight red spandex while she explains to Sheamus on how she maintains her booty in such excellent condition.
PWMania
Chris Jericho Registers Several Trademarks, Including His New Nickname
Chris Jericho has secured more trademarks, filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the terms “Chris Jericho’s Blood Boat,” “Ring of Jericho,” and “The Ocho.”. On October 17, Michael E. Dockins filed it on behalf of Chris Irvine, Inc. Blood Boat...
PWMania
Hulk Hogan Deletes Infamous Tweet From 11 Years Ago
Garrett Kidney pointed out on Twitter that Hulk Hogan deleted his most famous tweet from 11 years ago. David Bixenspon searched archive.org and discovered that the tweet had been deleted between September 3 and September 23. As recently as late August, someone quoted tweeted. “Goodnight HULKAMANIACS and jabronie marks without...
PWMania
Becky Lynch Discusses Why She Prefers Being a Heel to Being a Babyface
Becky Lynch made a visit at NYC Advertising Week, where she discussed why she enjoys playing the role of a heel rather than a babyface. Lynch said, “I think human nature is we just generally don’t want to like people and certainly now, certainly that’s Twitter nature. So you have so much freedom that you can do anything, you can have fun. If people don’t like you, ‘well, I’m doing my job well. If people like you, well, you’re so entertaining, how can people not like you?’ It’s a lot easier, it’s a lot more fun in that aspect. Being a babyface, I tend to naturally fall into. I think, honestly, I’m not the greatest athlete in the world and I think my story of perseverance has registered with a lot of people. Fans can get behind that underdog who constantly has to overcome.”
PWMania
Backstage News on Willow Signing With AEW, More Wrestlers Sign Full-Time Contracts
Friday night, AEW confirmed that Willow Nightingale is “All Elite,” as she has signed a full-time contract with the promotion. According to Fightful Select, Willow had signed with the company in some capacity, but hadn’t confirmed if it was tiered or full-time. When Willow left MLW, the...
PWMania
Logan Paul Admits to Being “Uncomfortable on the Mic,” Needing to Improve His Verbal Skills
Logan Paul discussed his upcoming match for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at the Crown Jewel PLE during an interview with Ryan Satin. Paul said, “I’m doing a lot of sit-ups. I need my six-pack. No one likes a WWE superstar without a six-pack. I’m getting in the ring a lot. WWE was nice enough to actually build a ring in Puerto Rico, where I live, so I can train. At the end of the day, ring generalship and comfortability in the squared circle is the most important. I’m finding, the more I can do my bumps, bounce off the ropes, practice my flips, practice makes perfect and the better I’m getting. I can feel it too, every single day I get in the ring and practice my slams, it’s just a little bit better. The physicality comes easy. Truly, what I need to work on is my mic skills. I’m not comfortable on the mic. I’ll be on the mic at a show, Madison Square Garden, 18,000 people watching, all heckling me live and talking their smack while I’m trying to deliver a story. It’s very difficult. Doing WWE promos is one of the hardest things I’ve had to do and I have so much respect for the superstars who get in there every Monday and Friday and rattle off this stuff to perfection. I’m just not there yet. The physicality, let’s go.”
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – October 21, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We get hacked by Bray Wyatt, who says he is here. Match Number One: Sheamus (with Butch and Ridge Holland) versus Solo Sikoa (with Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso) They lock up and go around the ring into the corner...
PWMania
Bobby Lashley on Why He Loves Current RAW Roster and Biggest Character Lessons He Learned
WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Lashley talks about why he loves the current RAW roster and more. “There are a lot of people in that position. I love our roster right now. That’s...
PWMania
Santos Escobar on Zelina Vega Joining Legado Del Fantasma, Moving to the WWE Main Roster
Santos Escobar recently appeared on El Brunch and discussed Legado Del Fantasma’s recent move to WWE’s main SmackDown roster. He also shared some thoughts on his personal future goals. You can watch the entire interview below. Here are the highlights:. His reaction to seeing his goals fulfilled:. “I...
PWMania
Alex Gracia Opens Up About Her WWE Tryout, Her Time in AEW, Impact, ROH, More
Rising star Alex Gracia recently took part in an exclusive interview with PWMania.com. Gracia is known for her time in All Elite Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, NWA among several other promotions. During the discussion, she opened up about her WWE tryout, her time in AEW and Impact, her degree, her beauty line, and much more. You can read PWMania.com’s exclusive interview with the star below:
PWMania
Three Matches Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown, Set to Air on FS1
Due to the MLB Playoffs airing on FOX next Friday, WWE SmackDown will be broadcast live on FS1. The following matches have been confirmed to take place on next week’s episode of SmackDown Live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri:. * Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs....
