ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Amazon, NY attorney general call off COVID-19 litigation

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PhYlm_0ieyVHAl00
  • Companies

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and New York state's attorney general on Wednesday agreed to halt litigation against one another stemming from whether the online retailer adequately protected workers in the largest U.S. city during the initial COVID-19 outbreak.

In a filing, Attorney General Letitia James agreed not to seek review of a May state court decision that had found federal law preempted her claims that Amazon violated state labor statutes. She had alleged in Feb. 2021 that Amazon had retaliated against two New York City workers protesting warehouse safety conditions.

As part of the agreement, Amazon withdrew its own lawsuit against New York state, which had alleged James overstepped her bounds in pandemic dealings with the retailer.

The attorney general's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement, Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said, "We took extraordinary measures to keep our employees as safe as possible. The court’s prior dismissal of the New York Attorney General’s lawsuit, and today’s agreement to end the litigation altogether, is the right outcome given our actions in response to the pandemic."

Amazon faces other legal battles arising from its COVID-19 response. On Tuesday, a U.S. appeals court ruled that Amazon had to face a claim in a separate court case that it had failed to protect warehouse workers and their families in New York City during the pandemic.

Labor organizing has picked up at Amazon facilities as well, including the first-ever vote in favor of unionizing one of the company's warehouses in the United States, which took place in the New York City borough of Staten Island.

The fledgling group, known as the Amazon Labor Union, however lost a separate organizing vote near the state capital of Albany on Tuesday.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif. and Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Mayor of Brazil meatpacking hub probed amid wave of electoral coercion cases

SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - A Brazilian labor prosecutor on Friday told the mayor of a major agribusiness town to stop directing companies "to suggest, influence or induce" workers to vote for specific candidates, after he called on business leaders to drum up votes for right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro.
Chronicle

Sen. Patty Murray, Challenger Tiffany Smiley Spar Over Issues, Policy

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray isn't a stranger to Washington politics, and this is a prime reason why her opponent wants her gone. Murray, who is seeking to serve a sixth term in the U.S. Senate, entered the federal playing field in 1993 as "the mom in tennis shoes" — an outsider to large bureaucratic systems who could relate to average constituents.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Fed's Williams says still difficult to find workers in U.S. economy

HUDSON, N.Y., Oct 21 (Reuters) - Finding workers remains a challenge in the U.S. economy, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Friday. "In the current environment, filling jobs can be a challenge," Williams said in prepared remarks for a speech in Hudson, New York. "Many are struggling to hire people, especially at the entry level in construction, nursing, and manufacturing," he said, adding that "the skills gap is a big obstacle."
HUDSON, NY
Reuters

Reuters

629K+
Followers
361K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy