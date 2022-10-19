ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Decision Made On CM Punk's AEW Future: Report

CM Punk and All Elite Wrestling are reportedly in talks on a buyout for the remainder of his contract, veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer wrote in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The report comes less than two months after Punk went on a tirade during his...
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Reportedly Open To CM Punk WWE Return

The cliché greatly used in wrestling is "never say never," and Triple H welcoming CM Punk back into the WWE Universe would perfectly embody that phrase. In light of reports that AEW and CM Punk may be engaged in talks about a contract buyout stemming from the backstage incident following All Out, speculation has been running rampant as to whether or not CM Punk would return to WWE if freed from his AEW contract.
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels Gives Update On The Rock's Daughter's WWE TV Debut

"The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels engaged in his very first "NXT" media call on Friday, one day before the "NXT" Halloween Havoc PLE airs on Peacock this Saturday. And when asked by Jim Varsallone of the "Miami Herald" when we will see Ava Raine, daughter of former WWE Champion The Rock, and her fellow "NXT" upstart, former Bellator fighter Valorie Loureda, appear on "NXT" programming, Michaels provided an exciting timeframe.
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Confirms AEW Star Recently Underwent Surgery

The AEW roster has had more than its share of injuries this year, and it appears the injury bug is still around. WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross confirmed that AEW star Paul Wight recently underwent surgery. "Guys like to be around [Wight], you know, he's...
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Superstar Written Off TV?

It’s possible that one of the most popular babyfaces on WWE SmackDown will be away from television for an extended period of time. Sheamus was defeated by Solo Sikoa in a match on this week’s edition of SmackDown. The Usos engaged in their customary interference at ringside, but a great deal more action took place after the conclusion of the match.
wrestlinginc.com

Randy Savage Changed Diamond Dallas Page's Career Forever With A Simple Decision

World Championship Wrestling had a ton of top-tier talent in its heyday, but the top of the card was dominated by stars who'd found prior success in the World Wrestling Federation. Wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, Alundra Blayze, Lex Luger, and Bret "Hitman" Hart were some of WCW's headlining acts throughout the '90s. And without Razor Ramon and Diesel jumping ship and debuting on "Nitro" as Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, the nWo would have never existed.
PWMania

Road Dogg Reacts to Sean Waltman’s Mention of Chyna During the WWE RAW DX Reunion

In the most recent episode of the “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast, Road Dogg discussed the DX reunion and X-Pac mentioning Chyna. “He and I spoke a lot about everything, you know, the night before and all day. He said, ‘Somebody should mention her, I’ll do it.’ I said, ‘I think you should anyway, dude. I think it’s only right that you should’, and he felt the same way. So he was going first. So he knocked it out. I don’t know if Hunter and Shawn knew he was going to do that, but he probably told them separately than me. I just wasn’t there when he did.”
411mania.com

WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus Following SmackDown

Sheamus suffered an injury at the hands of the Bloodline, with WWE announcing the news after tonight’s show. WWE announced on Twitter that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after the Bloodline attacked him at ringside. Sheamus lost a match to Solo Sikoa on the show due to a distraction from Sami Zayn.
PWMania

AEW in Negotiations With CM Punk to Buy Out His Contract

CM Punk hasn’t been seen since his AEW All Out press conference, where he slammed Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs. Later, he got into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks. He also tore his left triceps while performing a...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Provides Injury Update On Sheamus

It appears Sheamus suffered an injury on this week’s episode of SmackDown – that’s if you believe WWE. Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company took to Twitter to announce that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after being attacked by the Bloodline.
PWMania

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022. Pre Show Hosts: Sam Roberts (Dressed as Stone Cold Steve Austin), McKenzie Mitchell & Dave LaGreca. We found that the Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller match is now a Casket Match. The pre show was mostly highlight videos of the...
ringsidenews.com

Darby Allin Wanted To Disappear From AEW Television

Darby Allin garnered a solid fan base due to his unique look and daredevil gimmick. Allin has worked hard to become one of the Four Pillars in the company. He also wanted to disappear from AEW television in the past. Allin has competed in several top-class matches, including those that...
tjrwrestling.net

Kurt Angle Reveals His Price For AEW Offer

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has revealed his price when approached by AEW President Tony Khan about wrestling in the upstart company. Kurt Angle has seen and done more than most during his professional wrestling career which began in earnest three years after Angle had conquered the amateur world by winning the gold medal in the 1996 Olympic Games.
wrestlinginc.com

Wendi Richter Claims WWE Hall Of Famer Tried To Break Her Back

In the 1980s, Wendi Richter soared to WWF stardom with her charisma and impressive athletic ability amidst the "Rock 'n' Wrestling Connection" era. Mixing it up with the likes of Leilani Kai and Judy Martin, Richter became a two-time WWF Women's Champion, but perhaps her most high-profile bouts — including 1984's The Brawl To End It All, whose ratings success paved the way for the first WrestleMania, and the infamous Original Screwjob in 1985 — came against her fellow WWE Hall of Famer, The Fabulous Moolah.
PWMania

Backstage News on CM Punk Potentially Heading Back to WWE

After what occurred at AEW All Out, where CM Punk criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs in front of the media, it appears more likely that CM Punk will be leaving AEW. He was later involved in a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks.
PWMania

New Bray Wyatt Video Appears to Reveal Uncle Howdy, New QR Code

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, in addition to Bray Wyatt making another appearance on the show, a video was shown later on in the show. Although Wyatt is referenced in the video, the individual portrayed in it is not him, which suggests that this is a new character.
tjrwrestling.net

Bianca Belair Makes History As WWE Raw Women’s Champion

Having held the Raw Women’s Championship for over 200 days since dethroning Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair has broken yet another milestone within WWE. Bianca Belair has become the first black World Champion, regardless of gender, to reach 200 days as champion in WWE. ‘The EST of WWE’ reached this...
wrestlinginc.com

Al Snow Reveals How Shawn Michaels Felt About 'The New Rockers'

Before Al Snow was everyone's favorite head-touting madman, he was a rocker. A New Rocker, to be more precise. Snow was recently a guest on "The A2theK Wrestling Show" and discussed his tenure alongside Marty Jannetty, former tag partner of original Rocker, Shawn Michaels. "Shawn, I don't think he had any issue with it," Snow recalled. "In fact, I think Shawn was supporting the idea to give Marty another opportunity."

