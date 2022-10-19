Read full article on original website
LaRue Co. man charged with murdering his wife in 2019
After a three year Kentucky State Police investigation, a LaRue County man has been arrested for murdering his wife. State police on Thursday afternoon arrested 36-year-old Joshua R. Wolford and charged him with murder (domestic violence) in the June 12, 2019, death of his wife, 30-year-old Chasidy R. Wolford. Her...
Leitchfield woman arrested for stealing medication, cash from elderly residents of Parkland Manor Apts, Parkland Manor West
A Leitchfield woman has been arrested after being indicted for stealing medication and cash from elderly residents of Parkland Manor Apartments and Parkland Manor West. The Leitchfield Police Department investigation began in late May when law enforcement “became aware of multiple incidents of theft and/or burglaries connected to residents of Parkland Manor Apartments,” according to LPD Detective Sgt. Ian Renfrow. The facility is located at 702 William Thomason Byway.
Police looking for missing woman with traumatic brain injury
Kentucky State Police is requesting assistance locating a woman who has a traumatic brain injury. State police said 45-year-old Amy Marie Green, of Monticello, was reported missing on Monday. Her last known location was in Hopkinsville. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a white long sleeve shirt with...
Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter arrested in Nashville
A Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter has been arrested. Damian R. Bowden, 49, was arrested earlier this week in Nashville by the U.S. Marshals Service after a six week search, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Bowden is accused of murdering his daughter, 30-year-old Daquanna...
Grayson Co. one of 5 counties selected for program aimed at increasing seat belt usage. County receives $10k grant.
Grayson County is one of five rural Kentucky counties selected to participate in a program designed to increase seat belt usage. In addition to Grayson County, Madison, Knott, Perry and Bourbon counties were chosen to take part in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project. The project is based on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crash data.
Joseph Cody Snow, 19
Joseph Cody Snow, age 19, of Leitchfield, passed away, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in Hardin County. Joe was a kid that hated school but was proud to have graduated even if it was just barely. He loved hanging out with his friends and family. He was always outside and loved playing with his little brother and fishing.
BOIL WATER ADVISORY issued for section of Hwy 54 in Leitchfield
A Boil Water Advisory (BWA) has been issued for a section of Leitchfield. Leitchfield Utilities issued the BWA for Hwy 54 (West Main Street) from Fraim Street to Basham Drive. Officials recommend residents boil water at a rolling boil for three minutes before drinking or using in cooking. By: K105...
Dixie Inez Hornback Hart, 86
Dixie Inez Hornback Hart, age 86, of Big Clifty, passed away, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at North Hardin Health and Rehab. She was born August 1, 1936, in Grayson County, to the late, Earl and Ida Hatfield Hornback. She worked as a cashier at Arnette’s, Hobb’s, Save-A-Lot and other retail stores. She was a member of Antioch Christian Church and loved gardening, tending to her flowers and crocheting.
Former Kentucky Court of Appeals judge perishes in fire
Tom Emberton, once a Republican candidate for Kentucky governor and later chief judge of the state Court of Appeals, died Thursday in a house fire, officials said. The fire was discovered around 3:30 a.m., Metcalfe County Coroner Larry Wilson said. Emberton helped get his wife away from the home but then he went back inside and didn’t make it out, Wilson said. Emberton was in his late 80s.
Jeremy Ray Lindsey, 39
Jeremy Ray Lindsey, age 39 of Caneyville, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. He was born on October 29, 1982, in Leitchfield the son of Geraldine Whitehead Lindsey and the late Faron Lindsey, Sr. Jeremy was an authentic person and was very outspoken...
Billy Joe Clemons, 51
Billy Joe Clemons, age 51, of Clarkson, passed away, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Owensboro Health-Twin Lakes in Leitchfield. He was born September 1, 1971, in Grayson County, to the late William Lee and Loretta Logsdon Clemons. He was a farmer and construction worker who loved woodworking, tinkering with stuff and a jack of all trades. He was a very hardworking and giving man who loved his boys.
