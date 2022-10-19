Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
Courtney Clenney: defense attorney says new bodycam footage proves Clenney was abuse victimLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
Related
NBC Miami
Cuban Pilot Lands Small Russian-Made Plane at South Florida Airport
A Cuban pilot landed a small Russian-made plane at a South Florida airport Friday, officials said. Miami International Airport officials said the single engine Antonov An-2 plane landed at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport around 11:30 a.m. The airport is off Tamiami Trail in the middle of the Florida Everglades.
NBC Miami
SWAT Responds to NW Miami-Dade Neighborhood
SWAT officers responded Wednesday night to a neighborhood in northwest Miami-Dade. The situation unfolded in the area of Northwest 111th Street and 7th Avenue. Officers were spotted searching a dark-colored SUV. At one point, they called out to someone to come out with their hands up. Miami-Dade Police have not...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Officials Investigate Fish Kill in Biscayne Bay
Officials are investigating a fish kill across the northern basin of Biscayne Bay after reports of accumulations of live struggling fish and dead fish in North Bay Village, Quayside and Broad Causeway Friday. Miami-Dade County Officials are studying current weather conditions and monitoring them over the next few days to...
NBC Miami
SB Lanes of Florida's Turnpike Near Homestead Closed After Fatal Crash
All southbound lanes of the Florida's Turnpike are closed Friday morning near Homestead after a fatal crash. The crash took place near Campbell Drive just after 2 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol officials have not released details on the crash at this time, including how many victims and cars were involved.
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Shooting at Hotel in Miami-Dade
A man was hospitalized after a shooting at a Miami-Dade hotel early Friday, officials said. Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Estancia Hotel at 7685 Northwest 12th Street around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, the officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
NBC Miami
Pompano Beach Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested in Georgia
A man wanted for a New Year’s Eve shooting in Pompano Beach has been arrested in Georgia after a brief police pursuit, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. An arrest warrant was issued for Otis Abdul Washington, 27, following the shooting of a man about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 31 in the 1400 block of Northwest 31st Avenue. A ShotSpotter alert notified deputies in the area.
NBC Miami
Missing Pembroke Pines Woman Found Dead in Doral After Search
A missing woman from Pembroke Pines was found dead in the city of Doral after a lengthy search, police said. Pembroke Pines Police said 20-year-old Daniela Elias went missing Wednesday from the 1300 block of East Golfview Drive after she reportedly took an Uber that was scheduled to arrive in the 7700 block of Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral.
NBC Miami
Hit-and-Run in Plantation Becomes Chase-and-Catch in Lauderhill
Two victims of a hit-and-run collision chased the accused driver on foot and held him until police arrived in Broward County earlier this week. Brandon Smart and Derrick Taujours were in a 2016 Nissan Maxima that was stopped in westbound traffic in the 4700 block of W. Sunrise Boulevard in Plantation about 8 p.m. Monday when rear-ended by Canard Tyrell Roberson, 28, in a 2009 Pontiac G6, according to the police report.
NBC Miami
Driver Dies After Crashing Into Wall on Florida's Turnpike Near Homestead
A woman was killed in a single-car crash on the Florida's Turnpike near Homestead early Friday, officials said. Florida Highway Patrol officials said the crash happened in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near Campbell Drive just after 2 a.m. The woman was driving a white 2013 Buick when the...
NBC Miami
Police Seek Information After Man Killed in NW Miami-Dade Shooting
Police are seeking the public's help after a man was shot and killed in northwest Miami-Dade Friday at around 9:35 p.m. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Melvin Greene, 51, was found suffering from gunshots wounds in the area of northwest 17 Avenue and northwest 117 Street. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue...
NBC Miami
Mix-Up in Weapons or Ammunition Focus of Probe Into CBP Officer's Deadly Shooting
Loved ones Friday honored a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officer who was killed in an accident at a shooting range as sources say a mix-up in weapons or ammunition led to the tragedy. Officers lined the street as a procession honoring Jorge Arias made its way through the streets...
NBC Miami
Coral Springs Teenager Accused of Bank Fraud
An 18-year-old Coral Springs woman is facing fraud charges, accused of depositing a counterfeit check into a bank account using a company’s name and then trying to make a withdrawal. Paris La’Bertha Taylor went to a TD Bank in Pompano Beach about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and deposited a Core...
NBC Miami
Fort Lauderdale Rape Case Solved After 23 Years: Police
A Minnesota woman had only been in Fort Lauderdale for one day when she was approached by a man who is now accused of raping her based on DNA evidence 23 years later, police said. Jesse Clinton Ganzy, 63, was booked into the Broward County Jail Wednesday and charged with...
NBC Miami
Bullet Grazes Woman's Head, Accused Gunman Arrested in Fort Lauderdale
Out for the night with a friend in Fort Lauderdale’s trendy Himmarshee district, a woman literally ducked a bullet after arguing with an old boyfriend she bumped into, and now his cousin is charged with the shooting, police said. Jeff William Saint Gerard, 35, was cruising in Thierry Bastien’s...
NBC Miami
2 Men Killed in Lauderhill Double Shooting: Police
Police are investigating a late-night shooting Wednesday in Lauderhill that left two men dead. Lauderhill Police said officers responded to the 5800 block of Blueberry Court just after 9 p.m. regarding a shooting. Once officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Both men,...
NBC Miami
Video Shows Girl Running From Man Who Tried to Lure Her Near Fort Lauderdale School
New surveillance video shows a young girl running from a man who authorities said tried to lure her near a Fort Lauderdale school. Fort Lauderdale Police said the 10-year-old girl told them the man tried to lure her into his van with candy in the area of Northeast 15th Street near Northeast 17th Way on Wednesday morning.
NBC Miami
Teen Charged as Adult in Fatal Shooting Inside Miami-Dade Walmart
A 16-year-old accused of killing a former friend inside a southwest Miami-Dade Walmart last month is being charged as an adult. Malachi Allah is facing charges including second-degree murder, carrying a concealed firearm, and discharging a firearm in public in the Sept. 28 shooting, an arrest report said. Allah was...
NBC Miami
Man, 73, Accused of Video Voyeurism in Dania Beach
A 73-year-old Dania Beach man has been arrested two years after being accused of planting cameras in a woman’s home to record her naked on video. Felix Quila was jailed Wednesday and charged with two counts of video voyeurism. According to the arrest report, the woman first noticed a...
NBC Miami
Broward IG Finds Campaign Finance Violations for North Lauderdale Commissioner
The Broward County Office of Inspector General found North Lauderdale Commissioner Regina Martin committed multiple campaign finance violations during an election watch party in November 2020. The Inspector General referred a criminal investigation to the Broward State Attorney and the Florida Election Commission in a lengthy OIG report. Investigators wrote...
NBC Miami
Police Searching for Man Who Tried to Lure Girl Near Fort Lauderdale School
Police are investigating a "suspicious incident" involving a man who tried to lure a young girl near a Fort Lauderdale school. Fort Lauderdale Police said the child, an 10-year-old girl, told them the man tried to lure her into his van with candy in the area of Northeast 15th Street near Northeast 17th Way on Wednesday. The van was described as a black cargo style van with no windows in the back.
Comments / 0