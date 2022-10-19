ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Miami

Cuban Pilot Lands Small Russian-Made Plane at South Florida Airport

A Cuban pilot landed a small Russian-made plane at a South Florida airport Friday, officials said. Miami International Airport officials said the single engine Antonov An-2 plane landed at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport around 11:30 a.m. The airport is off Tamiami Trail in the middle of the Florida Everglades.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

SWAT Responds to NW Miami-Dade Neighborhood

SWAT officers responded Wednesday night to a neighborhood in northwest Miami-Dade. The situation unfolded in the area of Northwest 111th Street and 7th Avenue. Officers were spotted searching a dark-colored SUV. At one point, they called out to someone to come out with their hands up. Miami-Dade Police have not...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Officials Investigate Fish Kill in Biscayne Bay

Officials are investigating a fish kill across the northern basin of Biscayne Bay after reports of accumulations of live struggling fish and dead fish in North Bay Village, Quayside and Broad Causeway Friday. Miami-Dade County Officials are studying current weather conditions and monitoring them over the next few days to...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

SB Lanes of Florida's Turnpike Near Homestead Closed After Fatal Crash

All southbound lanes of the Florida's Turnpike are closed Friday morning near Homestead after a fatal crash. The crash took place near Campbell Drive just after 2 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol officials have not released details on the crash at this time, including how many victims and cars were involved.
HOMESTEAD, FL
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Shooting at Hotel in Miami-Dade

A man was hospitalized after a shooting at a Miami-Dade hotel early Friday, officials said. Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Estancia Hotel at 7685 Northwest 12th Street around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, the officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Pompano Beach Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested in Georgia

A man wanted for a New Year’s Eve shooting in Pompano Beach has been arrested in Georgia after a brief police pursuit, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. An arrest warrant was issued for Otis Abdul Washington, 27, following the shooting of a man about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 31 in the 1400 block of Northwest 31st Avenue. A ShotSpotter alert notified deputies in the area.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Missing Pembroke Pines Woman Found Dead in Doral After Search

A missing woman from Pembroke Pines was found dead in the city of Doral after a lengthy search, police said. Pembroke Pines Police said 20-year-old Daniela Elias went missing Wednesday from the 1300 block of East Golfview Drive after she reportedly took an Uber that was scheduled to arrive in the 7700 block of Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

Hit-and-Run in Plantation Becomes Chase-and-Catch in Lauderhill

Two victims of a hit-and-run collision chased the accused driver on foot and held him until police arrived in Broward County earlier this week. Brandon Smart and Derrick Taujours were in a 2016 Nissan Maxima that was stopped in westbound traffic in the 4700 block of W. Sunrise Boulevard in Plantation about 8 p.m. Monday when rear-ended by Canard Tyrell Roberson, 28, in a 2009 Pontiac G6, according to the police report.
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Police Seek Information After Man Killed in NW Miami-Dade Shooting

Police are seeking the public's help after a man was shot and killed in northwest Miami-Dade Friday at around 9:35 p.m. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Melvin Greene, 51, was found suffering from gunshots wounds in the area of northwest 17 Avenue and northwest 117 Street. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Coral Springs Teenager Accused of Bank Fraud

An 18-year-old Coral Springs woman is facing fraud charges, accused of depositing a counterfeit check into a bank account using a company’s name and then trying to make a withdrawal. Paris La’Bertha Taylor went to a TD Bank in Pompano Beach about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and deposited a Core...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
NBC Miami

Fort Lauderdale Rape Case Solved After 23 Years: Police

A Minnesota woman had only been in Fort Lauderdale for one day when she was approached by a man who is now accused of raping her based on DNA evidence 23 years later, police said. Jesse Clinton Ganzy, 63, was booked into the Broward County Jail Wednesday and charged with...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

2 Men Killed in Lauderhill Double Shooting: Police

Police are investigating a late-night shooting Wednesday in Lauderhill that left two men dead. Lauderhill Police said officers responded to the 5800 block of Blueberry Court just after 9 p.m. regarding a shooting. Once officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Both men,...
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Teen Charged as Adult in Fatal Shooting Inside Miami-Dade Walmart

A 16-year-old accused of killing a former friend inside a southwest Miami-Dade Walmart last month is being charged as an adult. Malachi Allah is facing charges including second-degree murder, carrying a concealed firearm, and discharging a firearm in public in the Sept. 28 shooting, an arrest report said. Allah was...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man, 73, Accused of Video Voyeurism in Dania Beach

A 73-year-old Dania Beach man has been arrested two years after being accused of planting cameras in a woman’s home to record her naked on video. Felix Quila was jailed Wednesday and charged with two counts of video voyeurism. According to the arrest report, the woman first noticed a...
DANIA BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Broward IG Finds Campaign Finance Violations for North Lauderdale Commissioner

The Broward County Office of Inspector General found North Lauderdale Commissioner Regina Martin committed multiple campaign finance violations during an election watch party in November 2020. The Inspector General referred a criminal investigation to the Broward State Attorney and the Florida Election Commission in a lengthy OIG report. Investigators wrote...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Police Searching for Man Who Tried to Lure Girl Near Fort Lauderdale School

Police are investigating a "suspicious incident" involving a man who tried to lure a young girl near a Fort Lauderdale school. Fort Lauderdale Police said the child, an 10-year-old girl, told them the man tried to lure her into his van with candy in the area of Northeast 15th Street near Northeast 17th Way on Wednesday. The van was described as a black cargo style van with no windows in the back.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

