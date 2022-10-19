Read full article on original website
Jefferson Police Report October 20, 2022
3:10am: An Officer located an unsecured business door in the 600 block of East Lincoln Way. The Officer found nothing suspicious and the door was secured. 8:08am: An Officer was dispatched to the Greene County Middle School for a student found in possession of a “vape” device. The Officer issued a citation to the minor student for “Person under 21 Using Tobacco / Vapor Product”
Carroll Woman Accused Of Brandishing Pistol At Convenience Store Remains In Custody At Carroll County Jail
A bond review hearing for a Carroll woman accused of threatening employees at a local convenience store has been scheduled for next month. As of Friday, Jau Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle remains in custody at the Carroll County jail on a $15,000 surety bond. She is being held on three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. The Carroll Police Department arrested Battle on Oct. 5. Authorities say she entered the BP Country Store on Highway 30 and pointed a 9mm handgun at three employees during a verbal exchange. Battle’s arraignment hearing is slated for Nov. 9, and her bond review hearing is scheduled for the following day. Each aggravated misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison and $6,250 in fines.
Humboldt County Man Charged in Insurance Investigation
–A Humboldt County man is facing a pair of felony charges following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division. According to a release from the IID, 21-year-old Cole Bryant Anderson of Rutland was arrested earlier this month on charges of Fraudulent Submissions and Forgery, both Class D Felonies. According to...
GCDC Board Hears Community Reports, Nueva Vida en Greene County Update
The Greene County Development Corporation Board met this past Tuesday in regular session. The meeting started with a brief update on Nueva Vida en Greene County with Carlos Arguello. He said they are continuing to follow up with five Latino business owners and entrepreneurs who were identified as highly interested following tours of available lots in Jefferson from this past August. He is also working with Scranton Manufacturing to advertise available jobs to the Latino community and will soon transition to American Athletic Incorporated and the Greene County Medical Center.
Town Hall Meetings Scheduled for Proposed Greene County Jail Bond Referendum
On November 8th, Greene County voters will have the opportunity to cast a ballot about a new county jail. The proposed $12,685,000 facility would be located south of the law enforcement center administrative building on East Lincoln Way in Jefferson. The bond referendum would cover all expenses and furnishing for the new facility with 24 cells that would replace the current eight cell jail. Some of the reasons for a new jail that Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams has said includes aging infrastructure, the current facility is no longer in compliance with state code, and the county having to pay money to neighboring counties to hold inmates because the current jail has been at or over capacity for the past six years.
Guthrie County Courthouse Grounds Looking For Flag Donations
The Guthrie County Veterans Memorial Wall Committee is searching for those willing to donate to keep a historical landmark look nice. The committee has raised enough funds to continue to maintain the stones, statues and flag displays at the Guthrie County Courthouse lawn. But additional donations are needed to maintain the flags that fly everyday. The Guthrie County Veterans Memorial Wall Committee explains that with Iowa’s windy weather puts wear and tear on their flags. Donations can be made at the Guthrie County State Bank in Guthrie Center and Panora or Iowa Trust and Savings Bank in Panora.
Audubon County Sheriff’s Office warns public of Snapchat scam
(Audubon Co.) The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam involving a popular social media app “Snapchat”. In the reported incidents, scammers are requesting to follow users using a fake account and make attempts to gain inappropriate photos (nude photos). Once the scammer has the photo(s), the scammer demands payment or threatens to make the photos public. In some cases, the predators are reaching out to teenage boys; pretending to be teenaged girls. Once they are friends and following each other, the scammer requests the inappropriate photos and later demands payment or posts the photos publicly.
Troopers Arrest Des Moines Woman in Harrison County on Felony Driving Charge
Troopers report the arrest of a Des Moines, Iowa woman Wednesday evening in Harrison County on two driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Krista D. Johns around 8:20 Wednesday evening on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated as a habitual offender and driving in the wrong direction on the road.
Lakeside Man Already in Federal Prison Sentenced on Other Charges
A Lakeside man, who is already serving time in prison for federal firearms violations, was sentenced last week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison on multiple state charges. 46-year-old Leonard Weimer pleaded guilty to Operating While Intoxicated 3rd or Subsequent Offense and...
Man Charged With Attempted Murder In West Des Moines Arrested
(West Des Moines, IA) — A man accused of trying to kill his pregnant girlfriend in West Des Moines is now in custody. Police say Brandon Cameron was arrested around 3:45 this morning on several charges including attempted murder. He’s accused of firing gunshots into a West Des Moines home back on the Fourth of July because his girlfriend wouldn’t come outside. He got away from police in Clive that day and remained on the run until this morning.
Iowa man arrested for alleged attempted murder of pregnant girlfriend
A man wanted for allegedly trying to kill his pregnant girlfriend in a July 4 shooting in West Des Moines is now behind bars.
Two more plead guilty in Fentanyl Distribution case
(Cass Co) According to documents from the United States District Court in the Southern District of Iowa, Chase Daniel Jahnke and Cam Christopher Jahnke have entered pleas of Guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. In the plea agreements, Chase and Cam Jahnke both admit that beginning at least...
Atlantic Police Report
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports three arrests and two citations. Jeff Edeckar, 24, of Atlantic, was arrested October 16th for Public Intoxication. Asher Herrin, 30, of Carroll, was arrested October 16th for Theft 3rd Degree and Public Intoxication. Antonio Billy, 33, of Atlantic, was arrested October 14th for Disorderly...
Storm Lake Brew Employee Arrested for Felony Theft
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — At 11 a.m. Monday morning Storm Lake Police were called to Brew located at 1201 East Lakeshore Drive on the report of theft by an employee. The caller told responding officers that 39 year old Amphone Keopaseuth of Storm Lake had allegedly taken around $2,000 in store deposits for himself. Keopaseuth was arrested soon after and charged with Class D Felony 2nd Degree Theft. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $2,000 bond.
Des Moines Police warn of a mountain lion that turns out to be a house cat
(Des Moines, IA) The Des Moines Police Department warned locals about a mountain lion Thursday, but the Iowa Department of Natural Resources say it’s just a house cat. Around noon yesterday, a Des Moines Police Facebook post showed they were launching an investigation with Iowa DNR to find the big cat captured on camera in the Grays Woods neighborhood. The animal has since been confirmed by Iowa DNR to be a house cat.
Beggars Nights Announced for Western Dallas County Communities
There are several Beggars Nights slated in Dallas County. On Friday, October 28th, the City of Perry will have its citywide Beggars Night from 6-8pm, following the Perry Chamber’s Spooktacular in the downtown area from 4-6pm and the Dallas County Hospital’s drive-thru event in the north parking lot from 5-6:30pm.
Panora City Council Considers Items Dealing With Upper Story Housing
The Panora City Council will meet Monday. The Council will hold a public hearing on the application regarding the community development block grant housing upper story conversion and then consider the item for approval. The Council will also consider the LMI grant funds and a downtown facade rebate contingent upon grant award, a 2880 form the CDBG program, federal assurance for the CDBG Program and a discussion regarding camping parking.
Iowa man receives year in prison for escape
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced Friday for escaping a halfway house. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Joshua Charter, of Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced in Omaha to 12 months’ incarceration for escape. Charter will have a three-year term of supervised release after his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Alta Woman Receives Suspended Prison Sentence for Stealing Lottery Tickets
An Alta woman who was charged with stealing thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets received a suspended prison sentence this week in Buena Vista County District Court. 47-year-old Diana Stough previously pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Fraudulent Practice, a class C felony. The Defense counsel argued for a deferred judgment, but she was convicted by the court. Stough was given a suspended ten year prison sentence, and will be placed on probation with the Iowa Department of Corrections for the next three years.
