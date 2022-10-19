View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made his long awaited return to basketball on Thursday night in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers. It was his first official game since the 2021 Western Conference Semi-Finals, and he came off the bench in a limited role. Despite playing just 21 minutes, Leonard looked good, pouring in 14 points on an efficient 50% from the field.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO