Stephen A. Smith Criticizes LeBron James For Urging Lakers To Trade Key 3PT Shooters For Russell Westbrook: "You Were One Of The People That Encouraged The Lakers To Unload That."
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season and they are currently one of the two teams that have an 0-2 record alongside the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the Lakers' defense has clearly improved under coach Darvin Ham, the issue of their poor 3PT shooting still remains.
Watch: Jazz's Lauri Markkanen posterizes Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert with vicious dunk
The NBA season is young, but Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has filed his nomination for dunk of the year. Midway through the first quarter of Friday's matchup between the Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves, Markkanen posterized one of the league's most feared defenders. Markkanen took a bounce pass from point...
In home opener, Nikola Jokic, Nuggets snag win over Thunder
Two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 16 rebounds and 13 assists to lead the host Denver Nuggets to
Lillard has 41 points Trail Blazers beat Suns 113-111 in OT
Damian Lillard scored 41 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Phoenix Suns 113-111 in overtime Friday night for their second straight victory to open the season
NBA roundup: Ja Morant (49) guides Grizzlies over Rockets
Ja Morant scored a game-high 49 points and steered the visiting Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday. Morant hit 17 of 26 shots from the floor. He finished 5-for-6 on 3-point attempts, his lone miss coming late in the fourth quarter on a heave against an expiring shot clock.
The Top 5 Plays from Saturday’s Celtics-Magic Game
The top-five plays from Saturday's Celtics-Magic matchup features Jayson Tatum besting Chuma Okeke and Luke Kornet paving the way to a Jaylen Brown jam. There's also Tatum taking on Wendell Carter Jr. at the basket, Derrick White's above the rim finish, and Tatum sealing the win for Boston. View the...
Mavs Gear Up for Matchup Against Grizzlies’ Ja Morant After 49-Point Game
The Dallas Mavericks seek to bounce back from their 107-104 loss against the Phoenix Suns when they take on Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Morant is off to an impressive start to the 2022-23 season averaging 41.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 8.5 assists through two games. His most recent outing was a 49-point display against the Houston Rockets on Friday.
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Loss To The Boston Celtics
The Miami Heat have yet to win a game this season as they lost to the Boston Celtics on Friday night, 111-104, the same team that prevented them from making the NBA Finals last year. Here are some major takeaways from the game:. TYLER HERRO CONTINUES TO SHINE. After scoring...
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Reveals Plan For Upcoming Back-to-Back
View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made his long awaited return to basketball on Thursday night in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers. It was his first official game since the 2021 Western Conference Semi-Finals, and he came off the bench in a limited role. Despite playing just 21 minutes, Leonard looked good, pouring in 14 points on an efficient 50% from the field.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Dallas Mavericks: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are finishing off their Texas two-step with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Memphis played the Rockets on Friday. Anytime the Mavericks and Grizzlies meet, the conversation starts with each team's star player. Ja Morant and Luka Doncic are two of the best players in the NBA despite both being under 25 years of age.
Trae Young, Dejounte Murray experiment resets NBA history in 2 games
It’s safe to say that the Trae Young and Dejounte Murray backcourt is off to a phenomenal start. On Wednesday, the duo combined for 43 points and 24 assists in an Atlanta Hawks win over the Houston Rockets. They followed that up on Friday in another win over the...
Miami Heat And Boston Celtics Injury Reports
The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have released their injury reports for Friday's game.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Charlotte Hornets prediction, pick, odds: Pelicans, Hornets off to good starts
Two teams that both dominated in their first game meet on Friday night. The difference here is that the Hornets took it to the lowly Spurs while the Pelicans blew out the star-studded Brooklyn Nets. Our choice feels clear. We'll ride the early promising results out of New Orleans and take the Pelicans -6.5. — Griffin Carroll, Yardbarker.
NBA games today: Jazz vs Pelicans, Kings vs Warriors featured on Sunday’s NBA schedule
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NBA schedule-related heading into the 2022-2023 season.
The Kyle Lowry Slander from Heat Fans Continues After Opening Night
The Miami Heat dropped their home opener to the Chicago Bulls in a 116-108 defeat. A new season opens the door for new developments and a fresh start for players. However, one thing that remained the same was Kyle Lowry’s offensive inefficiency. Despite playing 35 minutes, Lowry only managed...
Magic Johnson reportedly eyes Raiders ownership
LAS VEGAS — NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson is reportedly in talks to acquire an ownership stake in the Raiders. Media outlet Semafor reported Friday that Johnson was putting together a group of investors in hopes of obtaining a minority stake in the NFL franchise. Raiders owner Mark...
Austin hosts Dallas in Western Conference semifinals
FC Dallas (14-9-11, third in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Austin FC (16-10-8, second in the Conference during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC -106, FC Dallas +252; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Austin hosts Dallas in the Western Conference semifinals. Austin is 10-9-8...
Chicago takes on Seattle after overtime victory
Seattle Kraken (1-2-2, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-0, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken after the Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in overtime. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record at home last...
