Third College of Liberal Arts & Sciences executive dean candidate to present Oct. 25
LAWRENCE – The third candidate for the University of Kansas College of Liberal Arts & Sciences (CLAS) executive dean position will give a public presentation from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the Beren Petroleum Conference Center in Slawson Hall. The presentation will be livestreamed, and...
Achievement & Assessment Institute relaunches speaker series
LAWRENCE — The Achievement & Assessment Institute (AAI) has relaunched the AAI Speaker Series, featuring noted individuals in the fields of assessment, statistics, education and more. Presenters will offer talks appealing to many disciplines of study, with events occurring on the University of Kansas campus. “We hope the series...
KU announces vice provost for diversity, equity, inclusion & belonging
LAWRENCE — Following a rigorous national search, Nicole Hodges Persley has been named vice provost for diversity, equity, inclusion & belonging at the University of Kansas effective immediately. Hodges Persley has been serving as interim in that role since January. KU is working to make diversity, equity, inclusion and...
Two KU programs win University Economic Development Association awards
LAWRENCE — Two University of Kansas programs recently won University Economic Development Association Awards of Excellence at the 2022 UEDA Annual Summit. Haskell Environmental Research Studies Institute was named category leader in Talent, and the Center for Digital Inclusion Evidence-based Technology Education for Women Transitioning from Incarceration was named category leader in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.
Opportunities Abound in the Science Transfer Community
Streamline your entry into higher education at KU Edwards Campus. Since its inception, KUEC has provided a wide variety of undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs to working professionals. Our evening and online classes allow our students to balance work, family, and education. If you are currently earning an associate’s degree...
KU Engineering professor wins $100K award to research wastewater intensification
LAWRENCE — A prestigious award from the Water Research Foundation will provide the opportunity for a University of Kansas School of Engineering professor to research a breakthrough approach to improving water quality. Belinda Sturm, professor of civil, environmental & architectural engineering, is the winner of the 2022 Paul L....
$5.7 million NIH grant will fund final stretch of successful 15-year KU initiative
LAWRENCE — A University of Kansas research center developing technologies to better understand and diagnose disease has received a $5.7 million federal grant to sustain the collaborative, multidisciplinary research environment it has helped foster at KU since 2012 through its core laboratories and faculty programs. The Center for Molecular...
KU Facilities, ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ give university weekend to remember
LAWRENCE – Shawn Harding knew it would be a busier week than usual when the announcement was made that ESPN’s “College Gameday” planned to air its football show from Lawrence. For the first time, “College GameDay” featured the University of Kansas football team in a matchup against Texas Christian University on Oct. 8.
