Ohio State

Jury hears wiretaps in Wagner IV murder case

By By Bret Bevens Special to the Messenger
Athens Messenger
 2 days ago

Monday opened the sixth week of the State of Ohio’s case against George Wagner IV. Wagner and his family are charged with killing seven members of the Rhoden family and Hannah Gilley in April 2016.

Monday, before the jury was brought into the courtroom, defense attorney John Parker raised an issue about context on certain slides of a powerpoint presentation that the state was going to play for the jury. The presentation would include audio recordings between the Wagners obtained from listening devices planted in the Wagners’ vehicle, by BCI agents, as well as cell phone records that were obtained from the wireless carrier.

Parker raised the issue of reliability with recordings of listening devices.

“With respect to the powerpoint, some slides have context. The recordings are the best way of knowing what was said,” Parker argued. ”The context should be determined by the jury.”

Special prosecutor Angela Canepa told the court that the state did not intend to have the witnesses read the statements. According to Canepa, most of the questions would be about identifying the voices on the recordings.

“I have a problem with transcripts unless both sides agree that is accurate, and we don’t have that,” Judge Randy Deering said. “I don’t like the idea of a summary or synopsis.”

The testimony Monday almost exclusively focused on the time the Wagner family was intercepted at the border of Canada and the United States, in Montana, and questioned by investigators at that time.

Ohio BCI criminal analyst Julia Eveslage, who had testified previously, was recalled to explain to the jury the process of obtaining an intercept warrant and what an intercept actually does.

Eveslage explained how the investigators have to outline the objectives of the intercept and follow rules set forth to obtain the warrant. The intercept warrant allows for agents to place listening devices in places to intercept conversations (in this case, the Wagners’ vehicles). It also allows the wireless phone carrier to send a copy of phone activity to law enforcement.

There were five phones that were considered targets: George Wagner’s phone, Jake Wagner’s phone, Angela Wagner’s phone, and two different phones of Billy Wagner.

The first recording played was from a listening device placed in the Wagners’ vehicle. Much of the recording was intelligible, but small parts could be heard.

The other recordings were phone calls between the Wagners discussing topics that the prosecution thought was relevant to the case, including agents digging at the Wagners’ former property, the house they were buying in Alaska, and a car that the Wagners thought was being driven by a BCI agent.

Two recordings, of interest to the prosecution, heard Angela telling her mother, Rita Newcomb, to call in to the tip line about the crimes and turn the focus away from the Wagners.

Eveslage confirmed that there was a tip received from a Newcomb family member.

The other was a call from George to Chris Newcomb, and George told Chris, “Don’t talk about us anymore.”

Eveslage said another item recovered during the search of the vehicle, at the border, was an HP laptop computer. Among other things, more than 300 screenshots an Hanna Rhoden’s Facebook messenger account was found on the computer, including a statement she made to George Wagner’s ex mother-in-law saying, “I’ll never sign (custody) papers. They’ll have to kill me first.”

Tuesday, the state’s first witness was Lt. Bryan White. White was the lead BCI agent, in 2016, when the murders were committed. White, who has testified before, was questioned about the footwear impressions and measurements that were taken of the Wagners’ feet and the process involved.

According to White, the investigative team contracted with a footwear impression expert out of Florida. White explained that he received from the expert on how to measure the feet, and the evidence recovered at crime scene one and crime scene three. White said to measure the feet he used the same device that would be seen at a retail shoe store to measures one’s feet when trying to determine the size shoes they should wear.

Eveslage was recalled to the stand, Tuesday, to analyze more wiretaps of conversations involving members of the Wagner family.

Bret Bevens is the editor of the Pike County News Watchman

