ucdavis.edu
Chancellor Gary S. May Backs ‘Equity/Excellence Imperative’
The report addresses equity gaps and urges changes across higher education. The Boyer 2030 Commission on Wednesday (Oct. 19) issued its “Equity/Excellence Imperative” for undergraduate education at U.S. research institutions: “a belief that excellence and equity are inextricably entwined, such that excellence without equity (privilege reproducing privilege) is not true excellence, and equity (mere access) without excellence is unfulfilled promise.”
ucdavis.edu
How to Answer UC Application PIQs Like an Aggie | UC Davis
Applying to college can be scary, hectic and confusing. There are so many essays to write, edit, review, and so many different tips and tricks to handle it all. You might feel overwhelmed by all of this sometimes contradictory information. We know we did. That's why we have assembled some Aggie-approved college essay tips to help you stand out from the crowd!
Active tuberculosis case at Hiram Johnson High School prompts concerns
SACRAMENTO — On Thursday night, parents concerned about an active tuberculosis case at Hiram Johnson High School may have a chance to ask their questions.Last month, a case was detected at Elk Grove High School."It is kind of scary to think about," said Aliyah Chavez, a sophomore student at Hiram Johnson High School. A county representative tells CBS13 that the county has reported 66 active tuberculosis cases this year.Sacramento City Unified School District confirmed that there are 236 people who were possibly exposed. They all have received information on testing.Dr. Dean Blumberg, a Pediatric Infectious Disease expert at UC Davis...
Construction starts on Sacramento State Placer County campus
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Ground was officially broken on Placer County’s Placer One project Friday that will see over 2,000 acres of county land developed north of Roseville. This groundbreaking marked the beginning stages of key infrastructure like roads, water, sewer and electrical services to be brought into the area. Work on these services […]
ucdavis.edu
Alumna to Compete for Miss Rodeo California
McKensey Middleton ’22 has spent innumerable hours building a relationship with her horse, Sugar. They’ve won numerous equestrian competitions together, with Middleton riding Sugar to win the 2015 Calaveras Saddle Queen title and the 2017 Miss Rodeo Oakdale title. She also appeared as “Maggie the Aggie” atop Sugar at UC Davis football games.
California’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end. This is how many people have died from the virus in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Public Health Covid-19 dashboard says the county is nearing 3,500 total deaths from the virus as of Friday, October 21, as the state prepares to wind down the state of emergency that has been in place since March 2020. The city of Sacramento accounts for 1,898, or […]
Sacramento County: This is its size, population, zip codes, cities and communities
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With an area of 604,160 acres, Sacramento County is nestled in California’s interior in the northern part of the Central Valley. Sacramento County is among the state’s first 27 counties and has grown to a population of 1.5 million people, based on data from the 2020 census. The county is […]
PG&E grants 1,100 acres of forest to CAL FIRE for demonstration forest
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE has been given 1,151 acres of forest from PG&E in Placer and Nevada counties as part of their planned 2,618 acre demonstration forest. This land, located at the headwaters of the American River in Sierra Nevada forestlands was acquired by CAL FIRE in partnership with the Placer Land […]
rosevilletoday.com
Free medication drop off locations in Roseville and Placer October 29
Roseville Calif. – A free medication take-back event will take place at locations across Placer County on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Local law enforcement in collaboration with youth organizations, utilities, public health entities, volunteers, and local schools will hold drop offs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will accept prescription and over-the-counter drugs, controlled substances and veterinary medications at the following locations. Vaping devices will also be collected with batteries removed.
ucdavis.edu
Fire and Ice: Graduate Students Confronting Climate Anxiety
Climate anxiety is a valid, natural response to a changing, warming world. In 2020, more than half of Americans reported feeling anxious about climate change’s impact on their mental health, and most of us (67%) are anxious about its impact on the planet. So what do you do when...
Fox40
Department of Labor: Sacramento-area business failed to pay overtime, employed minors in hazardous occupations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento-area pallet manufacturer was ordered to pay $216,674 in unpaid overtime wages and damages after it illegally failed to pay overtime rates to employees. The U.S. Department of Labor said Martinez Pallets, which has location in Rio Linda and West Sacramento, did not pay...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
When will California food prices fall? The answer is tricky
Elk Grove couple Susan Boyd and Paul Kronenberg live on a fixed income and shop at four different supermarkets to keep their grocery bill affordable. Yet, even with an arsenal of cost saving measures, there are some foods they just can no longer buy. Grocery store prices, according to the...
sacramentocityexpress.com
Meet ‘the mayor’ of the Miller Park Safe Ground
Some people call Dana Goode “the mayor” of the Miller Park Safe Ground. Goode has been in and out of homelessness for many years and says she once was addicted to crack cocaine. She has been clean and sober for eight years now — and is hoping her stay in the City of Sacramento’s Safe Ground program is the path to real housing and a better life.
sacramentocityexpress.com
VIDEO: He once was homeless. Now he is a captain with the Sacramento Fire Department
Sacramento Fire Captain Richard Alamo didn’t grow up with a stable and secure family. “So, to me, I feel like the Sacramento Fire Department adopted me,” he said. Born in East Los Angeles, Alamo was raised by his grandmother. Money was tight, and at times the two experienced homelessness.
These serial killers all have ties to Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Throughout the 1970s and 80s, several unsolved murders and crimes in Sacramento and other parts of California were later traced back to people with connections to Sacramento. The individuals that went on the separate crime sprees became known as the serial killers with connections to Sacramento, including the Golden State Killer, […]
Sacramento Ironman California: Homeless encampments being moved ahead of the race
SACRAMENTO — Four thousand triathletes will make their way to Sacramento on Sunday to participate in Ironman California. The event centers around the American River and Discovery Park, where athletes will pass through multiple times on the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2 marathon length run to finish the race. It's the third major international event to take place in Discovery Park in the last three weeks: Aftershock and GoldenSky, brought concertgoers from all over to the area the weekends before. The events have kept the Sacramento County Regional Park Rangers busy. "We've been working for the last...
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E warns of power shutoffs in 11 California counties
Napa and Sonoma counties are among the 11 in northern California where PG&E might cut off electricity to customers due the risk of wildfires in the area. Pats of northern Napa and Sonoma counties are likely to lose power on Sunday and Monday, PG&E said.
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E warns of possible shutoffs in Northern California
NAPA, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric notified customers that parts of Northern California, including Napa and Sonoma counties, could be left in the dark this weekend. The utility said some areas might be impacted by high winds and dry conditions this weekend. There is a greater risk of wildfires in dry, windy weather.
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom High School student body names Lazard, Kim as 2022 Homecoming royalty
Folsom High School celebrated its Homecoming over the weekend. The 2022 Homecoming King and Queen were announced at Friday’s football game. Juliette Lazard (left) was crowned as the 2022 Queen and Heejin Kim (right) was named the King.
kalw.org
Sutter Health to pay multi-million settlement in federal suit
Federal law enforcement officials from various agencies announced the deal with the Sacramento-based health care provider Monday in San Francisco. U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California, Stephanie M. Hinds said, in a statement, that Sutter Health agreed to pay $13 million to settle allegations that it billed government health programs for lab tests performed by others.
