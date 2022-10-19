Read full article on original website
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
FBI searched Biden's former private office in November after his team found classified documents
The FBI searched President Joe Biden's former think tank office in Washington in November after his team notified the National Archives that they found classified documents there, according to a Justice Department official and another source familiar with the matter. The Justice official told CNN that a warrant wasn't used...
Lula moves to protect indigenous Yanomani amid hunger deaths
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called for emergency action to assist the country's Yanomami indigenous group, according to a government statement on Monday. Living conditions among the relatively isolated Yanomani have deteriorated precipitously, with over 570 deaths from hunger over the last four years, according to CNN Brasil.
